CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Coyotes under-18 baseball team went 3-1 on the weekend and won a tournament in Lander.
The Coyotes opened the tournament with an 18-1 win over Rock Springs before losing to Lander 1 (4-1). On Sunday, the team topped Lander 2 (14-2) and Lander 1 (15-7).
Isaiah Martinez went 7 for 11 at the plate with two doubles and six RBIs. Tegun Hitner was 5 for 9 and drove in three runs.
Tristin Vogt finished the weekend 6 for 11 with three doubles and four RBIs, while Guy Andren went 6 for 13 with a double and two RBIs. Ox Schroeder had six hits, including two triples and a home run. He drove in six runs on the weekend.
Pitcher Tyler Evelo struck out seven hitters over eight innings. Reymond Wuerth fanned six, while Hitner had five strikeouts and allowed just one hit in four innings of work.