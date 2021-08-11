Fishing report
Regional Overview

The “hazy, lazy days of summer” take on new meaning these days. Haze from fires in northern California continues to reduce air quality in our region. The top of the Snowy Range has not been visible from the Laramie Valley for quite a few days now. Hopefully skies will clear soon as the main jet stream shifts to the north next week. It remains hot and very dry, though, with a good chance for continued Red Flag Warnings in some areas. A few weak fronts may briefly lower daytime high temperatures, but they’ll still remain plenty toasty. Meanwhile, if the sky is clear tonight, look to the stars for the Perseid meteor shower. The greatest number of meteors should occur tonight through Friday night. In the early morning hours, when meteor counts are highest, there’ll be no moon to ruin the show.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is fair to good at all three reservoirs, with the best action late and early. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoons, so keep an eye to the sky. There is a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at the west causeway of Granite Reservoir. It’s best to avoid that area and keep an eye out for these blue-green algae.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Salmon eggs

Panther Martins

Small spinners

Prince nymphs

Copper Johns

Woolly buggers

Renegades

Ants

Hornbergs

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH½

The buzz: The lakes are popular in the mornings and evenings, with the activity turning sluggish in the middle of the day. There’s some good catfish action with stink baits.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Salmon eggs

Stink bait (chicken liver flavor)

Assorted spinners

Pole Mountain

HHH

The buzz: The flowers are on the wane, with a hint of fall in the early morning air. The fishing is good to very good on the beaver ponds that still have sufficient water depth and minimal moss growth. Take a hike to get to some of the more remote ponds for the best action.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Ants

Beetles

Lime trude

Olive and orange scuds

Elk hair caddis

Copper Johns

Zug bugs

Renegades

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is fair to good across the basin, but hit the water early or late in the day. The best action is at Twin Buttes and Meebour. Gelatt continues on the slow side, but it has picked up at Alsop. Those out on boats are having the best luck at Lake Hattie. It’s best to avoid Leazenby Lake, where a harmful cyanobacerial bloom advisory is in place.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Slender spoons

Chironomids

Damselfly nymphs

Soft hackle pheasant tails

Goddard caddis

Stimulators

Laramie River

HH½

The buzz: The river is low, but the fishing is good when aiming for the deeper pools. Avoid the Jelm and Woods Landing access points for now due to river rehabilitation construction in the area.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Panther martins

Kastmasters

Ants

Royal wulff

Elk hair caddis

Goddard caddis

Foam beetles

Prince nymphs

Pheasant tails

Snowy Range

HHH½

The buzz: Get the jackets out to fend off the chill in the air early and late in the day. It’s worth it, though, with excellent fishing in the high country. The action is good at Lake Owen. where it is a popular place, and that is especially true this Saturday. That’s due to the Med Bow Rail Marathon and Half Marathon taking place there and along the Rail Trail. While the lake area is open to the public, it will be very busy starting at 8 a.m. and running until mid-afternoon. A better bet for that day is Rob Roy Reservoir, where the fishing is also quite good, especially for those out on boats. Douglas Creek is doing very well, but some areas there and along the Upper North Platte River could have increased turbidity due to runoff from the Mullen Fire scar.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Timberline emergers

Lightning bugs

Foam ants

Stimulators

Hot head leeches

Renegades

Hale bob leeches

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HH

The buzz: Flows on the upper reaches of the North Platte River are low. The good news is they are at least slightly higher than a year ago. There’s plenty of dry fly action, but get out before the water gets too warm, as water levels continue to decline. Watch for trico hatches in the mornings and caddis hatches in the evenings. The Encampment River is also running low.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Trico spinners

Red San Juan worms

Pale morning duns

Parachute Adams

Foam beetles

Hare’s ears

Pheasant tails

Caddis larvae

Halfbacks

Thin mints

Ants

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is very good to excellent from Gray Reef on into Casper. Weeds can be a problem, so having good aim when casting is needed. Grasshoppers are the hot ticket. Also look for trico hatches in the mornings and then caddis and mayflies coming off in the evenings.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

PMD nymphs

Annelids

Theo’s emergers

Sparkle worms

Flossy worms

Grasshoppers

UV leeches

Amber scuds

Pheasant tails

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH½

The buzz: The Mile is running clear, and the fishing is very good. The flow is around 1,000 cubic feet per second, but can fluctuate based on downriver energy needs.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Pat’s rubber legs

Scuds

Crawdads

Pale morning duns

Egg patterns

Golden stones

Blue-winged olives

Rock worms

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HHH

The buzz: There are some significant insect hatches in the early morning and evenings that can make for some great dry fly action. The best angling is from boats, but those casting from shore are also having some decent luck.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Rapalas

Bead head prince nymphs

Black or olive woolly buggers

Squirrel leeches

San Juan worms

Glendo

HH½

The buzz: The reservoir continues its annual late summer drop in water levels, but it’s a large reservoir with plenty of angling opportunity. The walleye fishing is variable, with some anglers getting a few, while others aren’t quite as lucky. The best action is early and late in the day.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Bottom bouncers with nightcrawlers

Crank baits

Jigging spoons

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The walleye fishing is best early and late, but a few are also being taken in the middle of the day.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Hawk Springs

HH

The buzz: The walleye action is slow. Catfish fishers continue to do well, especially near the dam. Get out early for the best angling.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)

Cheese

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 97.9% full

Boysen: 92.3% full

Guernsey: 62.1% full

Glendo: 44.3% full

Gray Reef: 95.7% full

Keyhole: 72.1% full

Pathfinder: 64.4% full

Seminoe: 36.8% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 138 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 289 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,009 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 2,005 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 35 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 34 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 42 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open except Bennett Hill and Elk Horn.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 2 and 3.

