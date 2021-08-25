Regional Overview
It’s that time of year where temperatures yo-yo through the day, warming in the daytime but cooling overnight. The temperature at daybreak feels fall-like, but then the sun does its thing and there is a nice warming, getting even hot by the middle of the day. Such is August, where the wane of summer gets more evident each passing week. Last week’s significant cooling rebounded and those warmer temperatures are expected to stay around, although expect a slight cooling by the end of the week. There’s minimal moisture in the forecast, but the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm is always a possibility this time of year. Those chances increase by the end of the week, but the hot, windy and dry weather elevates the potential for red flag warnings, increasing critical fire weather conditions. Also, there are cyanobacterial bloom advisories in a number of Wyoming reservoirs and lakes, which can often occur this time of year. While the fish are unaffected, humans and pets could be sickened with direct contact. While the advisory is for an entire reservoir or lake, typically only portions may be impacted. Watch for signage at impacted waters and directives on precautions to take to avoid health impacts.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good at both Granite and Crystal reservoirs but slow at North Crow. There is a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at the west causeway of Granite Reservoir. It’s best to avoid that area for now.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Panther Martins
Small Kastmasters
Bead head prince nymphs
Scuds
Chironomids
Copper Johns
Woolly buggers
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good, especially early and late in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Adams
Copper Johns
Renegades
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The beaver ponds continue to offer some excellent action. Some of the ponds are getting low, but those with good water levels offer lively fishing. Moss and other surface vegetation can be problematic in many of the ponds.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Elk hair caddis
Parachute Adams
Ants
Beetles
Zug bugs
Orange scuds
Hare’s ears
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good across the basin. Fall is often one of the best times of year to cast a line in these lakes and reservoirs, so expect the action to pick up as temperatures continue to cool. The action at Alsop is picking up, and is best late in the day. Twin Buttes and Meeboer are also fishing quite well. Avoid Leazenby Lake due to the cyanobacterial bloom advisory.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Parachute Adams
Calibaetis cripples
Soft hackle hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Goddard caddis
Stimulators
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The river is low but the fishing is fairly good. Aim for the deep holes. Avoid the Woods Landing and Jelm access points due to river rehabilitation construction.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Parachute Adams
Stimulators
Grey drakes
Mosquitoes
San Juan worms
Hare’s ears
Copper Johns
Vanilla buggers
Pheasant tails
Snowy Range
HHH½
The buzz: The high country continues to offer excellent fishing, with nice action throughout the day. Rob Roy Reservoir is on the slow side while the action is better at Lake Owen. The best bets are the high altitude lakes, such as Gap Lakes. Douglas Creek, as it exits Rob Roy, is also a good bet. The first dusting of snow arrived at the higher elevations late last week, but temperatures have rebounded and there’s nary a hint of the white stuff remaining.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Bead head prince nymphs
Copper Johns
Chironomids
Timberline emergers
Lightning bugs
Foam ants
Stimulators
Hot head leeches
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The upper reaches of the North Platte River are running very low at 90 cubic feet per second at the state line. The Encampment River is down to 29 cfs. The low flows mean the water heats up during the day, stressing the fish. For those doing catch and release, the stress could be too much for the fish to survive. While the flow is low, aim for the deeper pools, but it’s best to toss a line early or late in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Parachute Adams
Green drakes
Bead head prince nymphs
Stonefly nymphs
Trico spinners
Stimulator
Partridge caddis
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing continues to be very good but it has slowed recently. Moss is problematic in some areas. As overnight temperatures cool, the fishing should take off. The cooler weather signals the transitioning to streamer action but there’s still plenty of dry fly activity in the mornings. Grasshoppers are the ticket in the middle of the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Copper Johns
Squirrel nymphs
Hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Parachute Adams
Trico spinners
Grasshoppers
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH½
The buzz: The Mile is flowing clear and the fishing is good to very good. The flow has been steady around 1,000 cubic feet per second, making for excellent wade fishing conditions.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Golden stones
Caddis
Midges
Rock worms
Hothead leeches
San Juan worms
Scuds
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: Dramatic decreases in water levels are expected due to repairs to the Guernsey Power plant downstream at Guernsey Reservoir. Expect water levels to be about 11 feet lower than typical by Labor Day. It’s a big reservoir, though, and boat ramps at Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina will be usable throughout the low water period. Park officials urge caution with the newly-exposed lake bottom where only the top layer dries out. Travel below the high-water line is restricted to traveling to the water’s edge for access purposes only.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers
Crank baits
Jigging spoons
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: There’s a cyanobacterial bloom at Wheatland Reservoir No. 3. It is not present along the entire reservoir, though, since it is a very large body of water. There’s still plenty of fishing, but anglers need to be aware of the possible hazard.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good and is best early and late, but a few walleye and bass are also being taken in the middle of the day now.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.0% full
Boysen: 90.2% full
Guernsey: 59.6% full
Glendo: 30.5% full
Gray Reef: 86.3% full
Keyhole: 70.2% full
Pathfinder: 61.0% full
Seminoe: 35.1% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 90 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 203 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,001 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 1,298 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 33 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 29 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 21 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: Long Canyon and Main boat ramps open until August 29. They are closed after that date due to repairs at the powerplant.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.