Regional Overview
The monsoonal moisture of the past few days is expected to ease, with drier air arriving by the end of the week. Expect fewer showers, but they won’t go away completely. That’s a good thing, since there are still winners and losers in the rain category. Drought persists, so rain is still needed in many areas. Of course, there are areas that received a deluge of rain, resulting in flash flooding. Those recreating in the backcountry when one of these dangerous storms arrives need to take the risk seriously and reach higher ground. Another hazard that crops up this time of year is the occurrence of harmful cyanobacterial blooms. These algal blooms can be harmful to both people and animals. One advisory, issued July 29 was for Granite Reservoir at Curt Gowdy State Park. An earlier advisory was issued for Leasenby Lake on the Laramie Plains. Another marker for this time of year is the annual Perseid meteor shower, with the action peaking the middle of next week. This year, there’ll be no moon to ruin the show.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at both Crystal and Granite reservoirs, but slower at North Crow. A cyanobacterial bloom advisory was issued for Granite Reservoir. Avoid contact with water in areas where the algae bloom is dense and forms scums.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Powerbait
Kastmasters (gold blades)
Prince nymphs
Mosquitoes
Copper Johns
Pheasant tails
Scuds
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The action is still on the slow side in the middle of the day, but not bad early and late. The catfish action picked up at Sloans Lake.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Assorted spinners
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, although moss growth is a problem on the shallower ponds. The deeper ponds offer great brook trout action, where the fish may not be big, but they make up for their lack of size by their high numbers and feisty fight.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Olive and orange scuds
Olive hare’s ears
Prince nymphs
Elk hair caddis
Yellow humpies
Royal wulff
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good across the basin. The best action at Lake Hattie is via boat, with anglers hauling in large rainbows, as well as some brown trout, kokanee salmon and perch. The action is slow at Gelatt, but fairly lively at Twin Buttes, Meebour and Diamond Lake.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Chartreuse powerbait
Panther martins
Damselfly nymphs
Pheasant tails
Goddard caddis
Stimulators
Partridge caddis
Hornbergs
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river came up a tick this past week due to rain showers at the higher elevations. Improvements are still underway at the Jelm fishing access. It’s best to avoid both of the public access sites in that area due to heavy equipment operation and higher water turbidity. The good news is that these improvements bode well for future angling in these upper reaches of the river.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Flack back pheasant tails
Cicadas
Grasshoppers
Foam beetles
Halfbacks
Snowy Range
HHH½
The buzz: The fishing is excellent across the Medicine Bow Mountains, but water clarity is likely off in some creeks and streams due to heavy rain over the past week. It gets a bit nippy in the evenings and early mornings, so be prepared with the proper clothing. The action is good at Lake Owen, and also for those out in boats at Rob Roy Reservoir. Creeks and streams are also fishing well.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Parachute Adams
Royal trude
Royal wulff
Red and black foam ants
Flying ants
Stimulators
Foam beetles
Elk hair caddis
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: Water levels in the upper North Platte River rose slightly this past week, but are still very low. The flow is down to 153 cubic feet per second at Northgate. These low levels offer excellent dry fly action with pale morning duns and hatches of tricos and midges. The Encampment River is very low with a flow of only 26 cfs, but there is decent angling in the mornings when temperatures remain cool.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Stonefly nymphs
Pale morning dun nymphs
Copper Johns
Flashback pheasant tails
Foam beetles
Antron caddis
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing remains very good, with the flow steady at 2,400 cubic feet per second. While there is excellent blue-winged olive mayfly action, the fish are picky. Bring a good assortment of flies to find something that works.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pale morning dun nymphs
Yellow Sallies
Hot head leeches
Squirrel leeches
Halo midges
Goddard caddis
Red copper Johns
Trico spinners
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The Mile is flowing a little cloudy, but the fishing is good to very good. Fish the edges and slow water for the best results.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Golden stones
Blue-winged olives
Rock worms
Scuds
Hot head leeches
San Juan worms
Parachute Adams
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good, with the best action in the evenings. Anglers casting from boats are doing the best, but the bank fishers still see some action later in the day or in the early mornings.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is good, while the catfish action is very good. The water level is easing back up following the completion of the annual downstream silt run.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers
Leeches (jigging)
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Crankbaits
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good early and late, but slow in the middle of the day. The reservoir is fairly popular on the weekends, so get there early if you plan to camp overnight.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
HH
The buzz: The walleye action is slow. Catfish fishers continue to do well, especially near the dam. Get out early for the best angling, and to avoid the recreational water activity as things heat up.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Cheese
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.0% full
Boysen: 93.2% full
Guernsey: 62.2% full
Glendo: 50.0% full
Gray Reef: 96.2% full
Keyhole: 73.2% full
Pathfinder: 66.2% full
Seminoe: 37.6% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 153 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 399 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,900 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 2,400 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 26 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 37 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 59 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open, except Elk Horn and Indian Point; Bennet Hill is possibly still closed for repairs.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open, except Medicine Bow, North Red Hills 1 and South Red Hills.