Fishing report
A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

 Shutterstock

Regional Overview

Smoke from distant fires is creating hazy skies thanks to prevailing wind directions. Hopefully the fires stay distant, and blazes don’t ignite closer to home. Severe thunderstorms remain a possibility today, as was the case Tuesday. These can bring large hail and damaging winds, so keep an eye to the sky and take darkening clouds seriously. Temperatures increase again heading into the weekend and continuing early next week. Late next week a change could develop, bringing more moisture. Fingers are crossed that this actually comes to fruition. While the crystal ball is fuzzy, increased rain showers are quite welcome. As it is, the ongoing drought and warm temperatures intensify concerns about stress to fish. If catch-and-release is your goal, fish early and late when water temperatures are cooler with less stress on the fish.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good at all three reservoirs with the best action being reported at Crystal Reservoir. When the heat is on, toss a line early or later in the day for the best action. The mountain biking and hiking trails are in excellent shape for those wanting to take a break from casting a line and test their skill on the single-track paths.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Powerbait

Kastmasters (rainbow pattern)

Panther Martins (gold and silver blades)

Grasshoppers

Renegades

Gold ribbed hare’s ears

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH½

The buzz: The fishing has picked up at the two town lakes, but get out early or arrive late in the day for the best action.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Powerbait

Marshmallows

Panther martins

Adams

Copper Johns

Renegades

Halfbacks

Pole Mountain

HHH

The buzz: The brook trout action is quite good and access is great across the mountain. Plan to hike to get to the best fishing and to avoid the crowds. This area is a busy place this time of year, especially on weekends.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Parachute Adams

Renegades

Flying ants

Elk hair caddis

Red foam ant

Grasshoppers

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The fishing remains good across the basin with the best action at Twin Buttes and Meebour. It’s a bit slower at Lake Hattie but anglers report catching some nice ones there, making the wait worth it. Damsel fly hatches continue. In the evenings damsel nymph patterns are the hot ticket.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Roostertail spinners

Panther Martins (gold or silver blades)

Nightcrawlers

Callibaetis cripples

Renegades

Damselfly nymphs

Hornbergs

Goddard caddis

Hare’s ears

Laramie River

HH½

The buzz: The flows are down, making excellent wade fishing. However, with the flow already quite low, get out now before the water warms too much. That could happen in the next few weeks if the heat and lack of moisture continues.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

UV leeches

Hot head leech

Halfbacks

Adams

Parachute Adams

Elk hair caddis

Stimulators

Flying ants

Beetles

Grasshoppers

Golden stoneflies

Snowy Range

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good across the Medicine Bow Mountains. The fishing is great at Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir, although the catching is on the slow side. Heading to the high country is also a great way to escape the heat of the plains. The trails are quite popular, so get out early if you want more solitude.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Royal wulff

Prince nymphs

Elk hair caddis

Renegades

Parachute Adams

Zug bugs

Flying ants

Foam beetles

Red foam ants

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good along the upper North Platte River but the flow is getting very low for this early in the summer. Get in on the action while you can. The Encampment River is also down and is best to fish early and late in the day if catch-and-release is your plan.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Tricos

Pale morning duns

Humpies

Grasshoppers

Partridge caddis

Elk hair caddis

Copper Johns

Parachute Adams

Ants

Sparkle pupae

Stimulators

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HHH½

The buzz: The fishing action ranges from excellent to outstanding. Grasshoppers are the hot ticket in the afternoons. Trico hatches mean some great action by mid-morning with the fish rising.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Rocky Mountain caddis

Trico split foam back

Grasshoppers

Black barbed wires

Bionic midges

Halo midge

Red San Juan worms

Rock worms

Vanilla buggers

Orange blossom specials

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is very good with some large fish being caught. As with elsewhere, fish early and late for the best action.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Brown San Juan worms

Amber scuds

Black hot head leeches

Flashback pheasant tails

Halfbacks

Grasshoppers

Copper Johns

Barbed wires

Platte River specials

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good, but is best when casting from a boat rather than from the bank. Anglers have been catching some large fish, although it can require some patience.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Rapala shad raps

Tasmanian devils

Bead head prince nymphs

Thin mints

Crayfish patterns

Glendo

HH½

The buzz: The walleye fishing is good to very good. It’s that time of year when the reservoir level drops due to the silt run that drastically drops the water level at Guernsey Reservoir. Release of Glendo water to refill Guernsey Reservoir starts July 24 and is expected to be completed by July 30 with boating possible at Guernsey Reservoir starting July 27. At Glendo, the boat ramp at Bennett Hill ripped in half and is being repaired. It may not be available for a while.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (silver, gold and burnt orange blades)

Leeches

Cranks

Rapala spinners (countdown, perch patterns)

Hawk Springs Reservoir

HH

The buzz: The catfish angling is good, and the walleye action is best early or late in the day.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The fishing for both walleye and catfish is quite good, but get out early or late for the best results.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Jigging and worm harnesses

Nightcrawlers

Stink baits (for catfish)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 98.0% full

Boysen: 97.0% full

Guernsey: 3.7% full

Glendo: 70.5% full

Gray Reef: 97.3% full

Keyhole: 77.4% full

Pathfinder: 70.9% full

Seminoe: 43.5% full

River flows:

North Platte River at Northgate: 113 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 279 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,883 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 2,401 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 53 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 48 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 45 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open except Bennett Hill.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow and North Red Hills 1.

