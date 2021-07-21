Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs HHH
The buzz: Anglers report good action in the early morning and into the late afternoon and evening. With all the mountain bike and hiking trails, there’s plenty to do. Fish in the morning and evenings, then hit the trails to hike or bike in the middle of the day when the fishing slows.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers Small spinners, such as Panther Martins Renegades Prince nymphs Copper Johns Gold ribbed hare’s ears Elk hair caddis Royal coachman Grasshoppers
Sloans and Absarraca lakes HH
½
The buzz: The town lakes are good in the mornings and evenings. It gets pretty slow in the middle of the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies: Worms Powerbait Salmon eggs Adams Copper Johns Renegades
Pole Mountain HHHThe buzz: It’s that time of year when the smaller beaver ponds tend to slow down, and moss buildup makes it important to have good aim when casting. Still, the brook trout are active and hungry, with the best action in the mornings and evenings. Those ponds with deeper water are the best bet. Solitude is scarce in easily-accessible areas. To avoid the crowds, plan to hike or bike to get away from the main roads.
Suggested bait, lures and flies: Nightcrawlers Prince nymphs Hare’s ears Pheasant tails Copper Johns Elk hair caddis Adams Beetles Ants
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good across the basin. The best action is at Twin Buttes and Meebour, while it’s also pretty good at Leasenby and Sodergreen. It has picked up at Alsop. The fishing is best from boats at Lake Hattie, with anglers bringing in trout, as well as a few kokanee salmon. Gelatt Lake was recently hit with low oxygen conditions in the lake, resulting in the loss of hundreds of trout and smaller non-game fish. Some fish survived, and anglers report catching some fish, but obviously the number of fish in the lake took a big hit.
Suggested bait, lures and flies: Rapalas Thomas buoyants Nightcrawlers Salmon eggs Chironomids Thin mints Hothead leeches Renegades
Laramie River HHHThe buzz: The river continues to drop, and the fishing is good with evening and morning dry fly action. As the water warms up, avoid tossing a line in the middle of the day, especially if you’re planning to catch and release. The added stress of being caught could prove fatal to the fish.
Suggested bait, lures and flies: Nightcrawlers Salmon eggs Pale morning duns Stoneflies Prince nymphs Copper Johns Halfbacks
Snowy Range HHHThe buzz: The action is good to excellent across the Medicine Bow Mountains, from the lower elevations on up to the highest lakes, such as the Gap Lakes or Sheep Lake. Heading to the higher elevations is an excellent option to escape the heat, and the fishing window broadens, thanks to the cooler temperatures. Expect possible thunderstorms in the afternoons.
Suggested bait, lures and flies: Nightcrawlers Hothead leeches Royal wulff Bead head prince nymphs Ants Beetles Zug bugs Hare’s ears
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley HHHThe buzz: The upper reaches of the North Platte River are fishing well, with the water flow down considerably for this time of year. Water level is great for wading, but poor for floating.
Suggested bait, lures and flies: Brown trout rooster tail Elk hair caddis Thin mints Pat’s rubber legs Yellow sally nymphs Copper Johns Halfbacks Ants Beetles
North Platte River – Grey Reef HHHThe buzz: The fishing is good to excellent, with some great dry fly action for those willing to get started early. Moss is a problem in the upper reaches, making casting tricky. The water level remains steady around 2,400 cubic feet per second. The river is crowded, especially on weekends.
Suggested bait, lures and flies: Thomas spoons Kastmasters Sparkle worms Otter eggs Pine squirrel leeches Tasmanian devils Hothead leeches Pine squirrels Grasshoppers
North Platte River – Miracle Mile HH
½
The buzz: The Mile is flowing clear, and the action is good to very good. It’s that time of year when grasshoppers are a good bet.
Suggested bait, lures and flies: Nightcrawlers Panther martins Rooster tails Grasshoppers Blue-winged olives Wooly buggers Bead-head nymphs Pat’s rubber legs Parachute Adams Orange blossom specials
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 HHHThe buzz: The fishing is hit or miss, but the best action is late in the afternoon to evening. Those fishing from boats are having better luck compared to those casting from the bank.
Suggested bait, lures and flies: Worms Powerbait Cyclones Slender spoons Bead head prince nymphs Black or olive woolly buggers Squirrel leeches San Juan worms
Glendo HH
½
The buzz: The walleye fishing is good. The annual silt run with the lowering of Guernsey Reservoir is nearly over for this year, with the release of water from Glendo Reservoir to refill Guernsey Reservoir starting this Saturday. Guernsey Reservoir will reach normal level by July 30. There’s no current report on the status of the boat ramp at Bennett Hill that ripped in half. It is likely still in the process of being repaired.
Suggested bait, lures and flies: Bottom bouncers Leeches (jigging) Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses Crankbaits
Hawk Springs H
½
The buzz: The action is slow, especially with the annual uptick in other recreational activities that are exactly helpful for those tossing a line.
Suggest bait, lures and flies: Leeches Night crawlers with worm harnesses Blood baits (for catfish – in the liver, chicken, shad flavors)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The action is slow in the middle of the day, but is good in the relative cool of the morning and evening.
Suggest bait, lures and flies: Rapalas Leeches Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.0% full Boysen: 95.6% full Guernsey: 2.6% full Glendo: 65.3% full Gray Reef: 96.8% full Keyhole: 75.9% full Pathfinder: 69.3% full Seminoe: 41.6% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 113 cubic feet per second North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 264 cfs North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,902 cfs North Platte River at Gray Reef: 2,401 cfs Encampment River near town of Encampment: 37 cfs Encampment River at Hog Park: 40 cfs Laramie River near Laramie: 50 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open. Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed. Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open. Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow and North Red Hills 1.
Other Locations
If you’ve been fishing at any of the area waters and would like to submit a fishing report, please email: atravsky@wyoming.com.