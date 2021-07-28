Fishing report
Buy Now

A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

 Shutterstock

Regional Overview

It looks like the heat that baked southeast Wyoming over the past week will finally break down. The forecast is for more consistent moisture and cooler temperatures late this week and through to early next week. What is being called a monsoonal surge could be impressive in some areas. Beware that such surges can result in flash flooding, which can be particularly dangerous to those in the backcountry caught unaware of the situation. In spite of such risks, this period of increased moisture is a welcome change. Certainly it is good news for the fish. Keep an eye to the sky, expect potentially significant thunderstorms, and be prepared for changing conditions.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: Anglers report good action in the early morning and again starting in late afternoon. The best angling is reported at Granite Reservoir, while it is slower at Crystal and North Crow.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Panther Martins

Powerbait

Renegades

Bead head prince nymphs

Copper Johns

Gold ribbed hare’s ears

Elk hair caddis

Royal coachman

Woolly buggers

Grasshoppers

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH½

The buzz: The town lakes are fair to good in the mornings and evenings, but, typical for this time of year, it gets slow in the middle of the day.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Powerbait

Salmon eggs

Adams

Copper Johns

Renegades

Pole Mountain

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good, but moss is a bit of a problem in some of the smaller ponds. The best fishing is in the hidden beaver ponds off the beaten track. The Epic mountain bike race will be held Saturday, mostly in the Happy Jack Area, but also on other paths in the vicinity. With more than 300 participants, it will be a busy place. Yield – and cheer on – cyclists if you see them pedaling by.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Prince nymphs

Hare’s ears

Pheasant tails

Copper Johns

Elk hair caddis

Adams

Beetles

Ants

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The lakes are popular this time of year. The best action is at Meebour for those going for quantity, while the bigger fish at a somewhat slower pace are at Twin Buttes. Anglers at Diamond Lake reported catching a few fish, but they had to work at it. Leazenby Lake is currently under a cyanobacterial bloom advisory. Also known as blue-green algae, these blooms can be harmful, especially to pets, although they don’t harm the fish.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Rapalas

Thomas buoyants

Nightcrawlers

Damsel flies

Chironomids

Water boatmen

Scuds

Hornbergs

Laramie River

HH

The buzz: The river is low, but anglers are doing well in the cool of the mornings or once the clouds roll in for the afternoon.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Panther martins

Copper Johns

Thin mints

Halfbacks

Hothead leeches

Woolly buggers

Snowy Range

HHH½

The buzz: The fishing is very good to excellent in the Snowy Range. Anglers report very good fishing at Lake Owen, but the catching is on the slow side. It is a popular place on the weekends. Rob Roy Reservoir is fishing well for those out in boats. Douglas Creek has some hot action for those casting from the bank or wading into the creek.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Panther martins

Royal wulff

Beetles

Zug bugs

Hare’s ears

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HHH

The buzz: The river flow continues to drop, and the fishing is slow, especially in the heat of the day. The Encampment River is quite low, and the fishing is slow.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Rapalas

Elk hair caddis

Posse bugger

Platte River spider

Bead head prince nymphs

Pat’s rubber legs

Copper Johns

Bead head pheasant tails

Midge patterns

Yellow sally nymphs

Hare’s ears

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HHH½

The buzz: The fishing is good to great with the best action early in the day. Moss makes casting tricky, especially in the upper reaches.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Thomas spoons

Kastmaters

Hothead leeches

Pine squirrels

Grasshoppers

Pat’s rubber legs

Zebra midges

Caddis

Blue-winged olive patterns

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The Mile continues to fish well with the flow steady around 1,800 cubic feet per second.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Grasshoppers

Pat’s rubber legs

Rock worms

San Juan worms

Midges

Sparkle worms

Copper Johns

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is fair to good with the best action late and early in the day. Those fishing from boats are having more luck than those casting from the bank.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait

Cyclones

Scuds

Hothead leeches

Black or olive woolly buggers

Squirrel leeches

San Juan worms

Glendo

HH½

The buzz: The walleye fishing continues to be hit or miss. Water levels decreased recently due to the annual silt run with the lowering of Guernsey Reservoir. Following the annual silt run, water from Glendo Reservoir refills Guernsey Reservoir. Once that is completed this weekend, the water level will stabilize at Glendo.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Bottom bouncers

Leeches (jigging)

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses

Crankbaits

Hawk Springs

The buzz: The action is slow, but anglers report some success in the mornings before the other recreational activity takes off.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Night crawlers with worm harnesses

Blood baits (for catfish – in the liver, chicken, shad flavors)

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The action is pretty slow in the middle of the day, but it picks up quite nicely in the mornings and evenings.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Rapalas

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 98.0% full

Boysen: 94.2% full

Guernsey: 16.0% full

Glendo: 58.9% full

Gray Reef: 96.9% full

Keyhole: 74.5% full

Pathfinder: 67.8% full

Seminoe: 39.6% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate: 127 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 274 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,884 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 2,400 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 34 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 38 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 44 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open except Elk Horn; Bennet Hill possibly still closed for repairs.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow and North Red Hills 1.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus