Regional Overview
There’s been a good amount of thunderstorm activity over the past week in southeast Wyoming. The nearly daily afternoon or evening dousing is a boon in this period of drought, but it means conditions are rather muddy and sloppy, especially in the Medicine Bow Mountains and on Pole Mountain. Temperatures tick upward today and tomorrow, and that should help dry out some of the access roads and hiking trails. A cool period arrives for the weekend, but temperatures remain on the warm side, since it’s that time of year where cool is a relative term. Winds might kick up Friday as the front comes through. Dry conditions continue west of the Continental Divide, where drought is much more of an issue. Temperatures and high fire danger increase on the west side of the Divide. It’ll also be drier on the east side of the Divide through the weekend, but thundershower chances should pick up again next week.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing has turned on at Granite and Crystal reservoirs, but is slower at North Crow. The action is best from sunrise to about 10 a.m. and from 6 p.m. until dark. The middle of the day is a great time to hike or bike the miles of trail also open at the park. Camping is quite popular. Make a reservation to ensure you get a site.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Powerbait
Blue fox vibrax
Little Cleos (copper blade)
Renegades
Gold ribbed hare’s ears
Mosquitoes
Prince nymphs
Olive woolly worms
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The action is pretty good, especially early or late in the day. If you head out in the heat of the day, get your line deep to get to the fish.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Panther martins
Adams
Copper Johns
Renegades
Halfbacks
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: There’s excellent action with small brook trout in most of the beaver ponds that dot Pole Mountain. The best action is on the ponds that are more off the beaten path. There have been frequent thundershowers, making hiking trails and roads muddy; remember to stay on the trail or road – don’t go around the mud – to minimize trail damage.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Parachute ants
Elk hair caddis
Red foam ant
Grasshoppers
Stimulators
Orange scuds
Olive woolly buggers
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing picked up, with anglers reporting good action at Lake Hattie, and the action has been consistently quite good at Twin Buttes. Meebour offers fast action, with somewhat smaller fish. The action at Gelatt is picking up, as is Alsop. While the action is slower, Diamond Lake is giving up some really nice trout.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Rapalas
Kastmasters
Powerbait
Leeches
Crayfish patterns
Olive scuds
Bead head hare’s ears
Chironomids,
Bead head prince nymphs
Damselfly nymphs
Burgin bugger (olive)
Laramie River
HHH
The buzz: The river continues to drop, as the fishing action picks up. Head to the upper reaches near Jelm and Woods Landing for the best action, but be aware river rehabilitation continues and can limit access.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Pale morning duns
Pat’s rubber legs
UV leeches
Pheasant tail nymphs
Soft hackle flies
Caddis larvae
Elk caddis
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The upper elevations of the Medicine Bow Mountains are open for business. While there’s still some slogging in the mud and maybe even a lingering snowdrift or two, Sugarloaf Recreation Area is open, giving easier access to the lakes north of Highway 130. The fishing is good to very good at Lake Owen and also going quite well at Rob Roy Reservoir. Douglas Creek is fishing very well, too, so there are plenty of options across the Medicine Bow Mountains. The Nash Fork Campground along the Brooklyn Lake Road is open for the first time in over 10 years thanks to the efforts of a small army of volunteers.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Bead head prince nymphs
Elk hair caddis
Parachute Adams
Olive hare’s ears
Olive and brown buggers
Flashback pheasant tails
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HHH
The buzz: The river is fishing very well with the reduced flow. That reduction arrived early this year, so get the fishing in now before water levels drop too much and the water heats up. The Encampment River is also fishing well, with water flows well below what is more typical for this time of year.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bead head halfbacks
Parachute pale morning duns
Olive and brown buggers
Orange blossom specials
Red copper Johns
Lightning bugs
Squirrel nymphs
Stimulators
Grasshoppers
Beetles
Ants
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to excellent. The river flow rate remains steady around 3,000 cubic feet per second.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Flashback pheasant tails
Hot head leeches
Jelly cord caddis
Pale morning duns
Red copper Johns
Red fox squirrel nymphs
Vanilla buggers
Yellow sallies
Sparkle pupae
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at the Mile, with steady flows around 2,400 cubic feet per second. Anglers report catching some nice fish by casting into the slower water eddies.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Caddis
Golden stones
Yellow sallies
Rock worms
Glo-bugs
Hot head leeches
Red San Juan worms
Rusty scuds
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HHH
The buzz: The fishing has slowed, but anglers who stick with it are pulling in some large fish. Those out on boats report catching their limit of walleye.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (orange, green)
Cyclone lures
Rapala shad raps
Bead head prince nymphs
Chironomids
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The annual silt run for Guernsey Reservoir began July 6, with the decrease of water from Glendo Reservoir resulting in a rapid decline of the Guernsey Reservoir water level. That decrease continues until July 10 and, by that date, the boat ramps at Guernsey Reservoir will no longer be usable. The silt run starts July 11 and continues through July 24. Beginning on the evening of July 24, the release of water from Glendo Reservoir will rapidly increase to refill Guernsey Reservoir. Guernsey Reservoir will be suitable for boating again by the morning of July 27.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Leeches (jigging)
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Crankbaits
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH
The buzz: The catfish angling is good, and the walleye action is best early or late in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing for both walleye and catfish is quite good. Fish early or late for the best action.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Jigging and worm harnesses
Nightcrawlers
Stink baits (for catfish)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.0% full
Boysen: 97.7% full
Guernsey: 61.4% full
Glendo: No report
Gray Reef: 96.8% full
Keyhole: 78.4% full
Pathfinder: 72.7% full
Seminoe: 45.1% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 277 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 643 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,898 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 3,004 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 65 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 74 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 95 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed as of this weekend.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow and North Red Hills 1.