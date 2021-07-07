Fishing report
Buy Now

A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

 Shutterstock

Regional Overview

There’s been a good amount of thunderstorm activity over the past week in southeast Wyoming. The nearly daily afternoon or evening dousing is a boon in this period of drought, but it means conditions are rather muddy and sloppy, especially in the Medicine Bow Mountains and on Pole Mountain. Temperatures tick upward today and tomorrow, and that should help dry out some of the access roads and hiking trails. A cool period arrives for the weekend, but temperatures remain on the warm side, since it’s that time of year where cool is a relative term. Winds might kick up Friday as the front comes through. Dry conditions continue west of the Continental Divide, where drought is much more of an issue. Temperatures and high fire danger increase on the west side of the Divide. It’ll also be drier on the east side of the Divide through the weekend, but thundershower chances should pick up again next week.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing has turned on at Granite and Crystal reservoirs, but is slower at North Crow. The action is best from sunrise to about 10 a.m. and from 6 p.m. until dark. The middle of the day is a great time to hike or bike the miles of trail also open at the park. Camping is quite popular. Make a reservation to ensure you get a site.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Powerbait

Blue fox vibrax

Little Cleos (copper blade)

Renegades

Gold ribbed hare’s ears

Mosquitoes

Prince nymphs

Olive woolly worms

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH½

The buzz: The action is pretty good, especially early or late in the day. If you head out in the heat of the day, get your line deep to get to the fish.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Powerbait

Marshmallows

Panther martins

Adams

Copper Johns

Renegades

Halfbacks

Pole Mountain

HHH

The buzz: There’s excellent action with small brook trout in most of the beaver ponds that dot Pole Mountain. The best action is on the ponds that are more off the beaten path. There have been frequent thundershowers, making hiking trails and roads muddy; remember to stay on the trail or road – don’t go around the mud – to minimize trail damage.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Parachute ants

Elk hair caddis

Red foam ant

Grasshoppers

Stimulators

Orange scuds

Olive woolly buggers

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The fishing picked up, with anglers reporting good action at Lake Hattie, and the action has been consistently quite good at Twin Buttes. Meebour offers fast action, with somewhat smaller fish. The action at Gelatt is picking up, as is Alsop. While the action is slower, Diamond Lake is giving up some really nice trout.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Rapalas

Kastmasters

Powerbait

Leeches

Crayfish patterns

Olive scuds

Bead head hare’s ears

Chironomids,

Bead head prince nymphs

Damselfly nymphs

Burgin bugger (olive)

Laramie River

HHH

The buzz: The river continues to drop, as the fishing action picks up. Head to the upper reaches near Jelm and Woods Landing for the best action, but be aware river rehabilitation continues and can limit access.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Pale morning duns

Pat’s rubber legs

UV leeches

Pheasant tail nymphs

Soft hackle flies

Caddis larvae

Elk caddis

Snowy Range

HHH

The buzz: The upper elevations of the Medicine Bow Mountains are open for business. While there’s still some slogging in the mud and maybe even a lingering snowdrift or two, Sugarloaf Recreation Area is open, giving easier access to the lakes north of Highway 130. The fishing is good to very good at Lake Owen and also going quite well at Rob Roy Reservoir. Douglas Creek is fishing very well, too, so there are plenty of options across the Medicine Bow Mountains. The Nash Fork Campground along the Brooklyn Lake Road is open for the first time in over 10 years thanks to the efforts of a small army of volunteers.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Bead head prince nymphs

Elk hair caddis

Parachute Adams

Olive hare’s ears

Olive and brown buggers

Flashback pheasant tails

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HHH

The buzz: The river is fishing very well with the reduced flow. That reduction arrived early this year, so get the fishing in now before water levels drop too much and the water heats up. The Encampment River is also fishing well, with water flows well below what is more typical for this time of year.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Bead head halfbacks

Parachute pale morning duns

Olive and brown buggers

Orange blossom specials

Red copper Johns

Lightning bugs

Squirrel nymphs

Stimulators

Grasshoppers

Beetles

Ants

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to excellent. The river flow rate remains steady around 3,000 cubic feet per second.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Flashback pheasant tails

Hot head leeches

Jelly cord caddis

Pale morning duns

Red copper Johns

Red fox squirrel nymphs

Vanilla buggers

Yellow sallies

Sparkle pupae

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at the Mile, with steady flows around 2,400 cubic feet per second. Anglers report catching some nice fish by casting into the slower water eddies.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Caddis

Golden stones

Yellow sallies

Rock worms

Glo-bugs

Hot head leeches

Red San Juan worms

Rusty scuds

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HHH

The buzz: The fishing has slowed, but anglers who stick with it are pulling in some large fish. Those out on boats report catching their limit of walleye.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait (orange, green)

Cyclone lures

Rapala shad raps

Bead head prince nymphs

Chironomids

Glendo

HHH

The buzz: The annual silt run for Guernsey Reservoir began July 6, with the decrease of water from Glendo Reservoir resulting in a rapid decline of the Guernsey Reservoir water level. That decrease continues until July 10 and, by that date, the boat ramps at Guernsey Reservoir will no longer be usable. The silt run starts July 11 and continues through July 24. Beginning on the evening of July 24, the release of water from Glendo Reservoir will rapidly increase to refill Guernsey Reservoir. Guernsey Reservoir will be suitable for boating again by the morning of July 27.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Leeches (jigging)

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses

Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)

Crankbaits

Hawk Springs Reservoir

HH

The buzz: The catfish angling is good, and the walleye action is best early or late in the day.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The fishing for both walleye and catfish is quite good. Fish early or late for the best action.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Jigging and worm harnesses

Nightcrawlers

Stink baits (for catfish)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 98.0% full

Boysen: 97.7% full

Guernsey: 61.4% full

Glendo: No report

Gray Reef: 96.8% full

Keyhole: 78.4% full

Pathfinder: 72.7% full

Seminoe: 45.1% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate: 277 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 643 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,898 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 3,004 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 65 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 74 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 95 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed as of this weekend.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow and North Red Hills 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus