Regional Overview
Saturday is Wyoming Free Fishing Day. That means both residents and non-residents alike can fish for free without a license. Not only is that good news, but the forecast is looking better and better for getting outdoors to toss a line. The big cool down that came late in the Memorial Day weekend slowly moves out starting today, but temperatures continue on the cool side. On the plus side, all the recent moisture should really green things up out on the prairies. Keep an eye to the sky in the afternoons for thunderstorms.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good at both Crystal and Granite reservoirs, but slower at North Crow Reservoir. Once warmer weather sticks around, the catching should improve.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther Martins (small sizes in gold)
Renegades
Hot head leeches
Bead head buggers
Bead head prince nymphs
Pheasant tails
Copper Johns
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH
The buzz: The action remains slow with the cooler weather. Hopefully it picks up as temperatures turn more summer-like.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (garlic flavor)
Black buggers with crystal flash tails
Halfbacks
Marshmallows
Pole Mountain
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is picking up. Forest roads are open for the season. Users are reminded to avoid going around mud holes, resulting in widening the road. Either continue through the mud or turn around and find another route. Users are reminded by U.S. Forest Service personnel that dispersed camping is only allowed in designated locations along the Forest Road 700 (Vedauwoo Road) and annual shooting restrictions are in effect through Sept. 10. The Vedauwoo, Tie City and Yellow Pine campgrounds are open for the season.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Spawn sacs
Bead head prince nymphs
Red copper Johns
Elk hair caddis
Soft hackle hare’s ears
Timberline emergers
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good across the Laramie Basin, and should improve as temperatures click upwards. Twin Buttes could be the hot spot as evening caddis hatches begin. Those are already occurring at Meebour and Gelatt lakes. Anglers report reeling in large trout at Lake Hattie, but it can take a while to get a strike. Alsop is another hot spot with anglers catching some real nice ones.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Leeches
Scuds
Bead head prince nymphs
Bead head hares ears
Mini buggers
Orange blossom specials
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river continues to run fairly high, and that is expected to continue as temperatures finally rise. The angling is slow to fair with low water clarity due to the runoff.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nilla bugger
UV leech
PS leech
Copper John
Bead head prince nymph
Snowy Range
HH
The buzz: The snow is going fast, even with occasional snow flurries. The high elevation lakes remain ice covered, but open water can’t be far off. Skiers are hitting the hills near Snowy Range Pass now that Highway 130 is open. In spite of winter’s loosening grip, all Snowy Range campgrounds remain closed. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 14 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 9-inch decrease from last week. That is the only reporting station at the time of this report.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Renegades
Hot head leeches
Bead head pheasant tails
Vanilla buggers
Miracle mile peanut
Thin mint
North Platte River and Encampment River – Platte River Valley
HH
The buzz: The flow in the North Platte River near the state line at Northgate fluctuates with the temperature, but the runoff is expected to pick up as temperatures rise later this week. Camping or any type of overnight occupancy remains prohibited within 1,000 feet on either side of the centerline of the North Platte River starting a few miles south of the state line, and continuing north to the confluence with Save Run Creek.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
Bead head hare’s ears
Stonefly nymphs
Half-backs
Thin mints
Goldies
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good with the flow still around 500 cubic feet per second. Conditions are good for wade fishers as the flow remains slow. It could increase soon and then boats are the best angling mode.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olive mayflies
Pheasant tails
UV leeches
Amber scuds
Juju baetis
Purple Q-tips
San Juan worms
Rock worms
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: This is one of those tailwaters that offers great angling even during the runoff season. Flows remain stable around 1,500 cubic feet per second. This can still be brisk for wade fishing; use caution when getting out in the water.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pat’s rubber legs
UV leeches
Theo’s terminator
Blue-winged olives
Amber scud
Olive zebra midges
Rock worms
Goldies
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good. The entertaining aspect of this reservoir is the variety of fish that includes rainbow, cutthroat and brown trout. There’s also a very healthy walleye population.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (orange, green)
Thomas cyclones (gold, silver)
Hot head leeches
Egg patterns
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is picking up, and it should continue with this upcoming stretch of nice and warmer weather. While the fish are plentiful, they are on the small size.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers
Minnows
Flatfish (frog pattern)
Rebels (crawfish pattern)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing improves, but remains on the slow side. The crappie fishing is quite good off the dam using nightcrawlers.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Magic Bait (for catfish – liver, beef flavors)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The action continues to pick up as the water warms. Expect good to very good fishing with rising temperatures; it is likely a very popular place on weekends. If possible, get out there during the week to avoid the crowds.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)
Various jigs (crappie and bass)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 97.8% full
Boysen: 78.2% full
Guernsey: 54.7% full
Glendo: 83.1% full
Gray Reef: 90/1% full
Keyhole: 70.1% full
Pathfinder: 65.3% full
Seminoe: 42.2% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 1,360 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 3,510 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,514 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 505 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 1,234 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 530 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps except Lakeside are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills #2 and #3.