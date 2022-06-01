Fishing report

A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

 Shutterstock

Regional Overview

Saturday is Wyoming Free Fishing Day. That means both residents and non-residents alike can fish for free without a license. Not only is that good news, but the forecast is looking better and better for getting outdoors to toss a line. The big cool down that came late in the Memorial Day weekend slowly moves out starting today, but temperatures continue on the cool side. On the plus side, all the recent moisture should really green things up out on the prairies. Keep an eye to the sky in the afternoons for thunderstorms.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is good at both Crystal and Granite reservoirs, but slower at North Crow Reservoir. Once warmer weather sticks around, the catching should improve.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Panther Martins (small sizes in gold)

Renegades

Hot head leeches

Bead head buggers

Bead head prince nymphs

Pheasant tails

Copper Johns

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH

The buzz: The action remains slow with the cooler weather. Hopefully it picks up as temperatures turn more summer-like.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait (garlic flavor)

Black buggers with crystal flash tails

Halfbacks

Marshmallows

Pole Mountain

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is picking up. Forest roads are open for the season. Users are reminded to avoid going around mud holes, resulting in widening the road. Either continue through the mud or turn around and find another route. Users are reminded by U.S. Forest Service personnel that dispersed camping is only allowed in designated locations along the Forest Road 700 (Vedauwoo Road) and annual shooting restrictions are in effect through Sept. 10. The Vedauwoo, Tie City and Yellow Pine campgrounds are open for the season.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Spawn sacs

Bead head prince nymphs

Red copper Johns

Elk hair caddis

Soft hackle hare’s ears

Timberline emergers

Laramie Plains lakes

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is fair to good across the Laramie Basin, and should improve as temperatures click upwards. Twin Buttes could be the hot spot as evening caddis hatches begin. Those are already occurring at Meebour and Gelatt lakes. Anglers report reeling in large trout at Lake Hattie, but it can take a while to get a strike. Alsop is another hot spot with anglers catching some real nice ones.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Leeches

Scuds

Bead head prince nymphs

Bead head hares ears

Mini buggers

Orange blossom specials

Laramie River

HH

The buzz: The river continues to run fairly high, and that is expected to continue as temperatures finally rise. The angling is slow to fair with low water clarity due to the runoff.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nilla bugger

UV leech

PS leech

Copper John

Bead head prince nymph

Snowy Range

HH

The buzz: The snow is going fast, even with occasional snow flurries. The high elevation lakes remain ice covered, but open water can’t be far off. Skiers are hitting the hills near Snowy Range Pass now that Highway 130 is open. In spite of winter’s loosening grip, all Snowy Range campgrounds remain closed. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 14 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 9-inch decrease from last week. That is the only reporting station at the time of this report.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Renegades

Hot head leeches

Bead head pheasant tails

Vanilla buggers

Miracle mile peanut

Thin mint

North Platte River and Encampment River – Platte River Valley

HH

The buzz: The flow in the North Platte River near the state line at Northgate fluctuates with the temperature, but the runoff is expected to pick up as temperatures rise later this week. Camping or any type of overnight occupancy remains prohibited within 1,000 feet on either side of the centerline of the North Platte River starting a few miles south of the state line, and continuing north to the confluence with Save Run Creek.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Panther martins

Bead head hare’s ears

Stonefly nymphs

Half-backs

Thin mints

Goldies

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is fair to good with the flow still around 500 cubic feet per second. Conditions are good for wade fishers as the flow remains slow. It could increase soon and then boats are the best angling mode.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Blue-winged olive mayflies

Pheasant tails

UV leeches

Amber scuds

Juju baetis

Purple Q-tips

San Juan worms

Rock worms

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: This is one of those tailwaters that offers great angling even during the runoff season. Flows remain stable around 1,500 cubic feet per second. This can still be brisk for wade fishing; use caution when getting out in the water.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Pat’s rubber legs

UV leeches

Theo’s terminator

Blue-winged olives

Amber scud

Olive zebra midges

Rock worms

Goldies

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good. The entertaining aspect of this reservoir is the variety of fish that includes rainbow, cutthroat and brown trout. There’s also a very healthy walleye population.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait (orange, green)

Thomas cyclones (gold, silver)

Hot head leeches

Egg patterns

Bead head prince nymphs

Black or olive woolly buggers

Squirrel leeches

San Juan worms

Glendo

HHH

The buzz: The walleye fishing is picking up, and it should continue with this upcoming stretch of nice and warmer weather. While the fish are plentiful, they are on the small size.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers

Minnows

Flatfish (frog pattern)

Rebels (crawfish pattern)

Hawk Springs Reservoir

HH½

The buzz: The walleye fishing improves, but remains on the slow side. The crappie fishing is quite good off the dam using nightcrawlers.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Magic Bait (for catfish – liver, beef flavors)

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The action continues to pick up as the water warms. Expect good to very good fishing with rising temperatures; it is likely a very popular place on weekends. If possible, get out there during the week to avoid the crowds.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses

Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)

Various jigs (crappie and bass)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 97.8% full

Boysen: 78.2% full

Guernsey: 54.7% full

Glendo: 83.1% full

Gray Reef: 90/1% full

Keyhole: 70.1% full

Pathfinder: 65.3% full

Seminoe: 42.2% full

River flows

North Platte River near Colorado state line: 1,360 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 3,510 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,514 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 505 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 1,234 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 530 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps except Lakeside are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills #2 and #3.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus