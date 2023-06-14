Fishing report

Regional Overview

The daily routine of clouds coming in and the heavens opening up continues for a couple more days. Temperatures also remain on the cool side. By Friday and into the weekend the weather shifts gradually to warmer temperatures and less precipitation. That’s not to say there won’t be afternoon showers, so keep an eye to the sky. But those drenching downpours with flash flood concerns should be at bay. In fact, Father’s Day could be an excellent day to get outside to toss a line, take a hike or just lounge in the sunshine. Angling is good to very good across the region except where the water is still gushing.


comments powered by Disqus