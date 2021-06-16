Regional Overview
Summer officially arrives Sunday with the Summer Solstice also coinciding with Father’s Day. Revel in the longest day of the year as flowers bloom and the grass is green – for now. It certainly felt a lot like summer the last couple weeks, but more like the Dog Days of late summer. The blast of heat, reaching into triple digits in some areas, will finally start to cool starting Thursday and Friday. That trend continues and temperatures could even be a few degrees below average for Father’s Day. With the warmer temperatures, the best angling is early and late in the day.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at both Granite and Crystal reservoirs, but on the slow side at North Crow Reservoir. With the heat on, toss a line early or late in the day for the best action.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Nitrobait
Panther martins
Renegades
Mosquitoes
Elk hair caddis
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve, and is best early or late in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait (garlic flavor)
Mepps lures
Halfbacks
Gold ribbed hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is on the slow side, but the flowers have really taken off in spite of the heat. While the fishing is sluggish, the scenery makes the outing worth it. The Vedauwoo Campground is open for the season, while the Yellow Pine Campground should open soon.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers (small sizes)
Parachute Adams
Elk hair caddis
Prince nymphs
Hare’s ears
Pheasant tails
Copper Johns
Small crayfish patterns
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The action is good to very good across the Laramie Basin. Anglers out in boats are having the best luck at Lake Hattie. Twin Buttes, Meeboer and Galett are fishing quite well, although not necessarily on fire. There isn’t a real hot spot or a real cold spot, but the angling is steady. Bring the mosquito spray; the little buggers are hungry and out in force when the wind isn’t blowing.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Kastmasters
Bead head prince nymphs
Olive scuds
Hothead leeches
Crayfish patterns
Damsel nymphs
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river is high, but is past its peak. Anglers have to work at it, but fish are being caught using anything bright and flashy.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pat’s rubber legs
Pheasant tail nymphs
Caddis larva
UV leeches
Hot head leaches
Bead head pheasant tails
Copper Johns
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is outstanding at Lake Owen but be prepared for the stark scenery after the area was hit hard by the Mullen Fire. The brook trout are lively, making for some quick action for anglers using boats and casting from the shore. Water levels are up at Rob Roy Reservoir, as is typical this time of year. There’s still snow up high, but it’s going fast. Many campgrounds at the lower elevations have opened for the season including French Creek, Ryan Park, Six Mile Trailhead and South Brush Creek campgrounds. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports no snow at Cinnabar Park, Brooklyn Lake, Medicine Bow (at an elevation of 10,500 feet), and North French Creek. The station at Sand Lake shows 5 inches of snow, a decrease of 23 inches from last week. That could be all melted by the weekend with the hot weather.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Egg sacs
Renegades
Bead head prince nymphs
Bead head zug bugs
Elk hair caddis
Thin mints
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH½
The buzz: The flow in the upper North Platte River is easing and the bite is on. Anglers report the action is picking up quickly on both the North Platte and Encampment rivers, and is coming on early this year. Given the meager runoff, get to the river now before it gets too low and warms up.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small spinners
Pat’s rubber legs
UV leeches
Possie buggers
Thin mints
Flash bang midges
Barbed wire midges
Bead head prince nymphs
Bead head halfbacks
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is very good to excellent at the Reef. The flow picked up this week, increasing to around 1,500 cubic feet per second, compared to the 500 cfs since the winter months. Wade fishing is tricky, with drift boats being the better bet.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Gray RS2s
San Juan worms
Squirmy worms
Barr emergers
Parachute Adams
Foam split backs
Squirrel nymphs
Red copper Johns
Cranefly larvae
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at the Mile. Look for slower water and eddies on the edges where the fish rest in the calmer water.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Orange scuds
Beaded red San Juan worms
Squirmy worms
Red larva
Midge emergers
Egg patterns
Small nymphs
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good. The best bet is to get out early or late in the day. Remember this reservoir is free of shade, so remember the sunscreen.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Thomas cyclones
BMB’s
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Chironomids (red, black)
Orange blossom specials.
BMB’s (brown, black)
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The fishing picked up as the water temperature warms. The fish being caught are about 12 to 14 inches, with a few going up to 22 inches.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches (jigging)
Crankbaits
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Minnows
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing picked up with anglers reporting good action across the reservoir. Get out now before the jet skis and other recreationists take over.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Magic Bait (for catfish – liver, beef flavors)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is going great as water temperatures rise.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)
Various jigs (crappie and bass)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.1% full
Boysen: 95.0% full
Guernsey: 61.9% full
Glendo: 83.1% full
Gray Reef: 95.2% full
Keyhole: 79.8% full
Pathfinder: 77.5% full
Seminoe: 49.4% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 402 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 1,330 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,598 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 1,505 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 380 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 257 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 323 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow.