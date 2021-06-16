Fishing report
Buy Now

A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

 Shutterstock

Regional Overview

Summer officially arrives Sunday with the Summer Solstice also coinciding with Father’s Day. Revel in the longest day of the year as flowers bloom and the grass is green – for now. It certainly felt a lot like summer the last couple weeks, but more like the Dog Days of late summer. The blast of heat, reaching into triple digits in some areas, will finally start to cool starting Thursday and Friday. That trend continues and temperatures could even be a few degrees below average for Father’s Day. With the warmer temperatures, the best angling is early and late in the day.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good at both Granite and Crystal reservoirs, but on the slow side at North Crow Reservoir. With the heat on, toss a line early or late in the day for the best action.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Nitrobait

Panther martins

Renegades

Mosquitoes

Elk hair caddis

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH½

The buzz: The fishing continues to improve, and is best early or late in the day.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Powerbait (garlic flavor)

Mepps lures

Halfbacks

Gold ribbed hare’s ears

Elk hair caddis

Pole Mountain

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is on the slow side, but the flowers have really taken off in spite of the heat. While the fishing is sluggish, the scenery makes the outing worth it. The Vedauwoo Campground is open for the season, while the Yellow Pine Campground should open soon.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers (small sizes)

Parachute Adams

Elk hair caddis

Prince nymphs

Hare’s ears

Pheasant tails

Copper Johns

Small crayfish patterns

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The action is good to very good across the Laramie Basin. Anglers out in boats are having the best luck at Lake Hattie. Twin Buttes, Meeboer and Galett are fishing quite well, although not necessarily on fire. There isn’t a real hot spot or a real cold spot, but the angling is steady. Bring the mosquito spray; the little buggers are hungry and out in force when the wind isn’t blowing.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Kastmasters

Bead head prince nymphs

Olive scuds

Hothead leeches

Crayfish patterns

Damsel nymphs

Laramie River

HH

The buzz: The river is high, but is past its peak. Anglers have to work at it, but fish are being caught using anything bright and flashy.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Pat’s rubber legs

Pheasant tail nymphs

Caddis larva

UV leeches

Hot head leaches

Bead head pheasant tails

Copper Johns

Snowy Range

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is outstanding at Lake Owen but be prepared for the stark scenery after the area was hit hard by the Mullen Fire. The brook trout are lively, making for some quick action for anglers using boats and casting from the shore. Water levels are up at Rob Roy Reservoir, as is typical this time of year. There’s still snow up high, but it’s going fast. Many campgrounds at the lower elevations have opened for the season including French Creek, Ryan Park, Six Mile Trailhead and South Brush Creek campgrounds. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports no snow at Cinnabar Park, Brooklyn Lake, Medicine Bow (at an elevation of 10,500 feet), and North French Creek. The station at Sand Lake shows 5 inches of snow, a decrease of 23 inches from last week. That could be all melted by the weekend with the hot weather.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Egg sacs

Renegades

Bead head prince nymphs

Bead head zug bugs

Elk hair caddis

Thin mints

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HH½

The buzz: The flow in the upper North Platte River is easing and the bite is on. Anglers report the action is picking up quickly on both the North Platte and Encampment rivers, and is coming on early this year. Given the meager runoff, get to the river now before it gets too low and warms up.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Small spinners

Pat’s rubber legs

UV leeches

Possie buggers

Thin mints

Flash bang midges

Barbed wire midges

Bead head prince nymphs

Bead head halfbacks

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is very good to excellent at the Reef. The flow picked up this week, increasing to around 1,500 cubic feet per second, compared to the 500 cfs since the winter months. Wade fishing is tricky, with drift boats being the better bet.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Gray RS2s

San Juan worms

Squirmy worms

Barr emergers

Parachute Adams

Foam split backs

Squirrel nymphs

Red copper Johns

Cranefly larvae

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at the Mile. Look for slower water and eddies on the edges where the fish rest in the calmer water.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Orange scuds

Beaded red San Juan worms

Squirmy worms

Red larva

Midge emergers

Egg patterns

Small nymphs

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HH

The buzz: The fishing is fair to good. The best bet is to get out early or late in the day. Remember this reservoir is free of shade, so remember the sunscreen.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait

Thomas cyclones

BMB’s

Bead head prince nymphs

Black or olive woolly buggers

Chironomids (red, black)

Orange blossom specials.

BMB’s (brown, black)

Glendo

HHH

The buzz: The fishing picked up as the water temperature warms. The fish being caught are about 12 to 14 inches, with a few going up to 22 inches.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches (jigging)

Crankbaits

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses

Minnows

Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)

Hawk Springs Reservoir

HH½

The buzz: The walleye fishing picked up with anglers reporting good action across the reservoir. Get out now before the jet skis and other recreationists take over.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Magic Bait (for catfish – liver, beef flavors)

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The walleye fishing is going great as water temperatures rise.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses

Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)

Various jigs (crappie and bass)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 98.1% full

Boysen: 95.0% full

Guernsey: 61.9% full

Glendo: 83.1% full

Gray Reef: 95.2% full

Keyhole: 79.8% full

Pathfinder: 77.5% full

Seminoe: 49.4% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate: 402 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 1,330 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,598 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 1,505 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 380 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 257 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 323 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus