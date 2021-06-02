Regional Overview
This Saturday is Wyoming Free Fishing Day. That means both residents and nonresidents alike can fish for free without a license. Not only is that good news, but the forecast is looking downright rosy to make the urge to toss a line even stronger. After the cool weather over Memorial Day weekend, this is a welcome contrast. Warm temperatures are just what the doctor ordered, but it also is just what the area waters need to spur the fishing action after a somewhat sluggish spring. Expect runoff to swell some rivers as the snowpack continues to melt and the high country opens up. Elsewhere, though, it appears summer has arrived.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at all three reservoirs, although some anglers report the catching is on the slow side. The warmer weather should really help the mountain bike and hiking trails as conditions finally dry out.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther Martins (small sizes in gold)
Renegades
Bead head buggers
Bead head prince nymphs
Halfbacks
Bead head pheasant tails
Copper Johns
Bead head gold ribbed hare’s ears
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The action has picked up considerably with the warmer weather. The best action is early and late in the day as temperatures rise.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (garlic flavor)
Black buggers with crystal flash tails
Halfbacks
Marshmallows
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is picking up. Stocking of the ponds this year will be by Wyoming Game and Fish Department personnel, rather than volunteers, due to COVID-19 concerns. There may be a few sloppy areas, but, for the most part, Pole Mountain is raring to go. The trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area are in great shape for running and hiking; mountain biking should be an option soon. The campground at Vedauwoo is now open for the season.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Spawn sacs
Bead head prince nymphs
Red copper Johns
Elk hair caddis
Soft hackle hare’s ears
Timberline emergers
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH½
The buzz: The fishing is very good to even excellent across the Laramie Basin. Twin Buttes could be the hot spot as evening caddis hatches begin. Those are already occurring at Meebour and Gelatt lakes. Anglers report reeling in large trout at Lake Hattie, but it can take a while to get a strike. Alsop is another hot spot, with anglers catching some real lunkers.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Bead head prince nymphs
Bead head hares ears
Mini buggers
Orange blossom specials
Vanilla buggers
Snapping craw
Crazy Dad
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The river continues to run high, and that is expected to continue as temperatures finally rise. The angling will likely remain slow until the flow eases.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
UV leech
PS leech
Copper John
Bead head prince nymph
Snapping craw
Snowy Range
HH
The buzz: The snow is melting, and access is opening up. The high elevation lakes remain ice-covered, but open water can’t be far off. Skiers are still hitting the hills near Snowy Range Pass, and the snow will certainly allow that mode of recreation for a while yet, but snow depths up high are dropping daily. A few campgrounds, mostly on the western side of the Snowy Range, have opened for the season. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations show the snow is going fast with 17 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 5-inch decrease from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 21 inches of snow, a 6-inch decrease from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 52 inches of snow, a decrease of 8 inches from last week. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 60 inches of snow, a decrease of 10 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 31 inches of snow, a decrease of 9 inches from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Renegades
Hot head leeches
Bead head pheasant tails
Vanilla buggers
Miracle mile peanut
Thin mint
North Platte River and Encampment River – Platte River Valley
HH
The buzz: The flow in the North Platte River near the state line at Northgate fluctuates with the temperature, but runoff is expected to pick up with the higher temperatures. The big question mark is how the Mullen Fire might affect this upper drainage. Increased sedimentation could be an issue, but time will tell how it affects the fishery.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
Bead head hare’s ears
Stonefly nymphs
Half-backs
Thin mints
Goldies
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is very good, with the flow still around 450 cubic feet per second. Conditions are good for wade fishers as the flow remains slow, but it could increase soon, and then boats are the best angling mode.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olive mayflies
UV leeches
Amber scuds
Ultra scuds
Juju baetis
Wyoming wigglers
Purple Q-tips
Ray Charles
Flash bang midge
San Juan worms
Rock worms
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH½
The buzz: This is one of those tailwaters that offers great angling, even during the runoff season. Flows remain stable around 2,500 cubic feet per second. This is brisk for wade fishing. Use caution when getting out in the water.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pat’s rubber legs
UV leeches
Theo’s terminator
Blue-winged olives
Amber scud
Olive zebra midges
Rock worms
Goldies
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good. The entertaining aspect of this reservoir is the variety of fish which includes rainbow, cutthroat and brown trout. There’s also a very healthy walleye population where those out on boats frequently catch their limit.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (orange, green)
Thomas cyclones (gold, silver)
BMB’s (brown)
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is picking up, and it should continue with this upcoming stretch of nice and pleasant weather. While the fish are plentiful, they’re on the small size.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers
Minnows
Flatfish (frog pattern)
Rebels (crawfish pattern)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing improved, but remains on the slow side. The crappie fishing is quite good off the dam using nightcrawlers.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Magic Bait (for catfish – liver, beef flavors)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The action continues to pick up as the water warms. Expect good to very good fishing by the weekend, but it is likely a very popular place on weekends, so getting out during the week might be the best bet to avoid the crowds.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)
Various jigs (crappie and bass)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 97.7% full
Boysen: 80.6% full
Guernsey: 60.9% full
Glendo: 84.1% full
Gray Reef: 97.7% full
Keyhole: 80.8% full
Pathfinder: 73.7% full
Seminoe: 49.5% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 499 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 2,200 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,593 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 452 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 919 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 468 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 537 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open except Lakeside.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow.