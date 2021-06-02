Fishing report
Buy Now

A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

 Shutterstock

Regional Overview

This Saturday is Wyoming Free Fishing Day. That means both residents and nonresidents alike can fish for free without a license. Not only is that good news, but the forecast is looking downright rosy to make the urge to toss a line even stronger. After the cool weather over Memorial Day weekend, this is a welcome contrast. Warm temperatures are just what the doctor ordered, but it also is just what the area waters need to spur the fishing action after a somewhat sluggish spring. Expect runoff to swell some rivers as the snowpack continues to melt and the high country opens up. Elsewhere, though, it appears summer has arrived.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good at all three reservoirs, although some anglers report the catching is on the slow side. The warmer weather should really help the mountain bike and hiking trails as conditions finally dry out.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Panther Martins (small sizes in gold)

Renegades

Bead head buggers

Bead head prince nymphs

Halfbacks

Bead head pheasant tails

Copper Johns

Bead head gold ribbed hare’s ears

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH½

The buzz: The action has picked up considerably with the warmer weather. The best action is early and late in the day as temperatures rise.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait (garlic flavor)

Black buggers with crystal flash tails

Halfbacks

Marshmallows

Pole Mountain

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is picking up. Stocking of the ponds this year will be by Wyoming Game and Fish Department personnel, rather than volunteers, due to COVID-19 concerns. There may be a few sloppy areas, but, for the most part, Pole Mountain is raring to go. The trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area are in great shape for running and hiking; mountain biking should be an option soon. The campground at Vedauwoo is now open for the season.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Spawn sacs

Bead head prince nymphs

Red copper Johns

Elk hair caddis

Soft hackle hare’s ears

Timberline emergers

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH½

The buzz: The fishing is very good to even excellent across the Laramie Basin. Twin Buttes could be the hot spot as evening caddis hatches begin. Those are already occurring at Meebour and Gelatt lakes. Anglers report reeling in large trout at Lake Hattie, but it can take a while to get a strike. Alsop is another hot spot, with anglers catching some real lunkers.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Bead head prince nymphs

Bead head hares ears

Mini buggers

Orange blossom specials

Vanilla buggers

Snapping craw

Crazy Dad

Laramie River

HH½

The buzz: The river continues to run high, and that is expected to continue as temperatures finally rise. The angling will likely remain slow until the flow eases.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

UV leech

PS leech

Copper John

Bead head prince nymph

Snapping craw

Snowy Range

HH

The buzz: The snow is melting, and access is opening up. The high elevation lakes remain ice-covered, but open water can’t be far off. Skiers are still hitting the hills near Snowy Range Pass, and the snow will certainly allow that mode of recreation for a while yet, but snow depths up high are dropping daily. A few campgrounds, mostly on the western side of the Snowy Range, have opened for the season. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations show the snow is going fast with 17 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 5-inch decrease from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 21 inches of snow, a 6-inch decrease from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 52 inches of snow, a decrease of 8 inches from last week. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 60 inches of snow, a decrease of 10 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 31 inches of snow, a decrease of 9 inches from last week.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Renegades

Hot head leeches

Bead head pheasant tails

Vanilla buggers

Miracle mile peanut

Thin mint

North Platte River and Encampment River – Platte River Valley

HH

The buzz: The flow in the North Platte River near the state line at Northgate fluctuates with the temperature, but runoff is expected to pick up with the higher temperatures. The big question mark is how the Mullen Fire might affect this upper drainage. Increased sedimentation could be an issue, but time will tell how it affects the fishery.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Panther martins

Bead head hare’s ears

Stonefly nymphs

Half-backs

Thin mints

Goldies

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is very good, with the flow still around 450 cubic feet per second. Conditions are good for wade fishers as the flow remains slow, but it could increase soon, and then boats are the best angling mode.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Blue-winged olive mayflies

UV leeches

Amber scuds

Ultra scuds

Juju baetis

Wyoming wigglers

Purple Q-tips

Ray Charles

Flash bang midge

San Juan worms

Rock worms

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH½

The buzz: This is one of those tailwaters that offers great angling, even during the runoff season. Flows remain stable around 2,500 cubic feet per second. This is brisk for wade fishing. Use caution when getting out in the water.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Pat’s rubber legs

UV leeches

Theo’s terminator

Blue-winged olives

Amber scud

Olive zebra midges

Rock worms

Goldies

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is good. The entertaining aspect of this reservoir is the variety of fish which includes rainbow, cutthroat and brown trout. There’s also a very healthy walleye population where those out on boats frequently catch their limit.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait (orange, green)

Thomas cyclones (gold, silver)

BMB’s (brown)

Bead head prince nymphs

Black or olive woolly buggers

Squirrel leeches

San Juan worms

Glendo

HHH

The buzz: The walleye fishing is picking up, and it should continue with this upcoming stretch of nice and pleasant weather. While the fish are plentiful, they’re on the small size.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers

Minnows

Flatfish (frog pattern)

Rebels (crawfish pattern)

Hawk Springs Reservoir

HH½

The buzz: The walleye fishing improved, but remains on the slow side. The crappie fishing is quite good off the dam using nightcrawlers.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Magic Bait (for catfish – liver, beef flavors)

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The action continues to pick up as the water warms. Expect good to very good fishing by the weekend, but it is likely a very popular place on weekends, so getting out during the week might be the best bet to avoid the crowds.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses

Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)

Various jigs (crappie and bass)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 97.7% full

Boysen: 80.6% full

Guernsey: 60.9% full

Glendo: 84.1% full

Gray Reef: 97.7% full

Keyhole: 80.8% full

Pathfinder: 73.7% full

Seminoe: 49.5% full

River flows

North Platte River near Colorado state line: 499 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 2,200 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,593 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 452 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 919 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 468 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 537 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open except Lakeside.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus