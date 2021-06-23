Regional Overview
Summer is upon us with the first full week following the Solstice. We return to the heat for a couple days, but that should ease starting tomorrow and on into the weekend. With the cooler temperatures comes an increased chance for thundershowers. This kicks off a slightly cooler period, at least on this side of the Continental Divide. Such a change is welcome after the last few days of red flag warnings due to high heat and low humidity. Stage I fire restriction are in place within the Medicine Bow National Forest including Pole Mountain, the Snowy Range and the Sierra Madre Mountains. The best bet is to avoid open fires, but if sitting around the campfire and toasting marshmallows is the plan, be sure the fire is in a designated metal fire pit or grate. As we head towards the Fourth of July, remember fireworks are prohibited within National Forest lands. It’s a great time to get out and toss a line, though, with flowers really taking off and birds twittering about. Remember the bug spray. Mosquitoes are out in force in many areas.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The reservoirs are looking great, and the fishing is doing quite well at all three reservoirs. This area is especially suited to young anglers looking to land their first fish using a bobber and worm.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Mepps (red and white blades)
Panther martins (gold and silver blades)
Renegades
Mosquitoes
Pheasant tails
Prince nymphs
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve at these lakes that make for a handy outing early or late in the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Adams
Copper Johns
Renegades
Halfbacks
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is excellent for those hoping to catch plenty of frisky brook trout. Hiking to some of the more hidden beaver ponds is the best bet.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Orange scuds
Zug bugs
Bead head prince nymphs
Hot head leeches
Hare’s ears
Orange and olive buggers
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good across the basin, but remember the mosquito repellent. The little buggers are really plentiful, as is normal for this time of year. As temperatures tick back up, expect the fish to head for deeper – and cooler – water during the heat of the day. The best angling on hot days is early and late.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Kastmasters
Leeches
Callibaetis
Egg patterns
Goddard caddis
Renegades
Hornbergs
Damsel nymphs
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The water level eased, and the fishing picked up. The action is good and should improve as the water continues to clear. One angler reported forgetting the bug repellent and he had to abort his fishing plans due to the intensity of the mosquito swarms.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Flashback pheasant tail nymphs
Pat’s rubber legs
Yellow sallies
Parachute Adams
Gray drakes
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is very good at Lake Owen, but slower at Rob Roy Reservoir. At Rob Roy, roads are open from both sides, but the boat ramp is still closed. There’s still ice on the lakes at the highest elevations, but Mirror Lake and Lake Marie are open. Those wanting to hike up high, such as the Lakes Trail along the base of Medicine Bow Peak, might want to wait a while longer since the trails are still snow-covered, making for some wet slogging. It is best to wait a little longer. The snow is going fast and these high-elevation routes will be open soon.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Rainbow trout daredevils
Parachute Adams
Elk hair caddis
Thin mints
Orange scuds
Hare’s ears
Zug bugs
Olive and black buggers
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH½
The buzz: The flow of the North Platte River at Northgate, near the state line, is down to 302 cubic feet per second, half of what it was a week ago. Similarly, the Encampment River went from 380 cfs last week to 131 cfs now. While the angling is good, this early reduction in flow rates could bode badly for water levels towards the later part of the summer. Get out now while the water levels are decent.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small spinners
Elk caddis
Sparkle worms
San Juan worms
Pat’s rubber legs
Squirmy worms
Copper Johns
Thin mints
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HH½
The buzz: The flow bumped up to around 2,500 cubic feet per second compared to 1,500 cfs a week ago. The fishing is good but the increased flow makes wade fishing more of a challenge. Drift boats are a better option.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Gray RS2s
Analids
Sparkle worms
Otter eggs
Pine squirrel leeches
Squirmy worms
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good with the flow steady around 2,600 cubic feet per second. That makes the wading somewhat hazardous, so use caution when easing out into the water. Aim your line for the slower and deeper pools where the fish hang out.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Egg patterns
Small nymphs
Pat’s rubber legs
Red flossy worms
Olive scuds
Halfbacks
Prince nymphs
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is quite good, but the best action is early and late in the day. The water level is lower than the past couple years, but the boat ramp is still usable.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (orange, green)
Little cleos
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Glendo
HHH½
The buzz: The bite is on for walleye. Anglers report excellent action, while also catching a few catfish and crappies.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches (jigging)
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing is a mixed bag with the best action early or late in the day. Those going for catfish report steady action.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (black blade with yellow flecks)
Blood baits (for catfish – in the liver, chicken, shad flavors)
Grayrocks
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing picked up considerably, and should remain steady as temperatures warm again. Anglers also report catching quite a few bass and even some black crappie when out trolling from boats.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)
Various jigs (crappie and bass)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 97.9% full
Boysen: 96.9% full
Guernsey: 61.8% full
Glendo: 83.1% full
Gray Reef: 94.4% full
Keyhole: 79.1% full
Pathfinder: 77.0% full
Seminoe: 47.3% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 302 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 677 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,604 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 2,504 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 136 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 139 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 127 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow and North Red Hills 1.