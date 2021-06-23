Fishing report
Buy Now

A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

 Shutterstock

Regional Overview

Summer is upon us with the first full week following the Solstice. We return to the heat for a couple days, but that should ease starting tomorrow and on into the weekend. With the cooler temperatures comes an increased chance for thundershowers. This kicks off a slightly cooler period, at least on this side of the Continental Divide. Such a change is welcome after the last few days of red flag warnings due to high heat and low humidity. Stage I fire restriction are in place within the Medicine Bow National Forest including Pole Mountain, the Snowy Range and the Sierra Madre Mountains. The best bet is to avoid open fires, but if sitting around the campfire and toasting marshmallows is the plan, be sure the fire is in a designated metal fire pit or grate. As we head towards the Fourth of July, remember fireworks are prohibited within National Forest lands. It’s a great time to get out and toss a line, though, with flowers really taking off and birds twittering about. Remember the bug spray. Mosquitoes are out in force in many areas.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The reservoirs are looking great, and the fishing is doing quite well at all three reservoirs. This area is especially suited to young anglers looking to land their first fish using a bobber and worm.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Salmon eggs

Mepps (red and white blades)

Panther martins (gold and silver blades)

Renegades

Mosquitoes

Pheasant tails

Prince nymphs

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH½

The buzz: The fishing continues to improve at these lakes that make for a handy outing early or late in the day.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Powerbait

Adams

Copper Johns

Renegades

Halfbacks

Pole Mountain

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is excellent for those hoping to catch plenty of frisky brook trout. Hiking to some of the more hidden beaver ponds is the best bet.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Orange scuds

Zug bugs

Bead head prince nymphs

Hot head leeches

Hare’s ears

Orange and olive buggers

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is quite good across the basin, but remember the mosquito repellent. The little buggers are really plentiful, as is normal for this time of year. As temperatures tick back up, expect the fish to head for deeper – and cooler – water during the heat of the day. The best angling on hot days is early and late.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Kastmasters

Leeches

Callibaetis

Egg patterns

Goddard caddis

Renegades

Hornbergs

Damsel nymphs

Laramie River

HH½

The buzz: The water level eased, and the fishing picked up. The action is good and should improve as the water continues to clear. One angler reported forgetting the bug repellent and he had to abort his fishing plans due to the intensity of the mosquito swarms.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Flashback pheasant tail nymphs

Pat’s rubber legs

Yellow sallies

Parachute Adams

Gray drakes

Snowy Range

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is very good at Lake Owen, but slower at Rob Roy Reservoir. At Rob Roy, roads are open from both sides, but the boat ramp is still closed. There’s still ice on the lakes at the highest elevations, but Mirror Lake and Lake Marie are open. Those wanting to hike up high, such as the Lakes Trail along the base of Medicine Bow Peak, might want to wait a while longer since the trails are still snow-covered, making for some wet slogging. It is best to wait a little longer. The snow is going fast and these high-elevation routes will be open soon.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Rainbow trout daredevils

Parachute Adams

Elk hair caddis

Thin mints

Orange scuds

Hare’s ears

Zug bugs

Olive and black buggers

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HH½

The buzz: The flow of the North Platte River at Northgate, near the state line, is down to 302 cubic feet per second, half of what it was a week ago. Similarly, the Encampment River went from 380 cfs last week to 131 cfs now. While the angling is good, this early reduction in flow rates could bode badly for water levels towards the later part of the summer. Get out now while the water levels are decent.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Small spinners

Elk caddis

Sparkle worms

San Juan worms

Pat’s rubber legs

Squirmy worms

Copper Johns

Thin mints

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HH½

The buzz: The flow bumped up to around 2,500 cubic feet per second compared to 1,500 cfs a week ago. The fishing is good but the increased flow makes wade fishing more of a challenge. Drift boats are a better option.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Gray RS2s

Analids

Sparkle worms

Otter eggs

Pine squirrel leeches

Squirmy worms

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is quite good with the flow steady around 2,600 cubic feet per second. That makes the wading somewhat hazardous, so use caution when easing out into the water. Aim your line for the slower and deeper pools where the fish hang out.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Egg patterns

Small nymphs

Pat’s rubber legs

Red flossy worms

Olive scuds

Halfbacks

Prince nymphs

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is quite good, but the best action is early and late in the day. The water level is lower than the past couple years, but the boat ramp is still usable.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait (orange, green)

Little cleos

Bead head prince nymphs

Black or olive woolly buggers

Squirrel leeches

San Juan worms

Glendo

HHH½

The buzz: The bite is on for walleye. Anglers report excellent action, while also catching a few catfish and crappies.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches (jigging)

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses

Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)

Hawk Springs Reservoir

HH½

The buzz: The walleye fishing is a mixed bag with the best action early or late in the day. Those going for catfish report steady action.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (black blade with yellow flecks)

Blood baits (for catfish – in the liver, chicken, shad flavors)

Grayrocks

HH½

The buzz: The walleye fishing picked up considerably, and should remain steady as temperatures warm again. Anglers also report catching quite a few bass and even some black crappie when out trolling from boats.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses

Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)

Various jigs (crappie and bass)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 97.9% full

Boysen: 96.9% full

Guernsey: 61.8% full

Glendo: 83.1% full

Gray Reef: 94.4% full

Keyhole: 79.1% full

Pathfinder: 77.0% full

Seminoe: 47.3% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate: 302 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 677 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,604 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 2,504 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 136 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 139 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 127 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow and North Red Hills 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus