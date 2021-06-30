Fishing report
Buy Now

A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

 Shutterstock

Regional Overview

Recent temperatures have been slightly below average in southeast Wyoming. Compared to the stifling and even dangerous temperatures in the Pacific Northwest, our weather has been downright delightful. Warmer temperatures are forecast heading into the Fourth of July holiday, but it should remain quite pleasant. Afternoon thundershowers are possible daily, so keep an eye to the sky, since some of the storms could bring strong winds, lightning and even hail. When heading out for some outdoor fishing, hiking and camping, check local fire regulations. Many restrictions are in place. Even though we are coming through a brief wet period, drought continues and the risk of wildfire is high throughout the region.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is fair to good at all three reservoirs, with the best action at Crystal Reservoir and slightly slower at Granite Reservoir. It’s decent at North Crow Reservoir, where there’s also more solitude. All of the mountain bike and hiking trails are in great shape, with dry conditions.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait

Panther Martins

Parachute Adams

Blue fox vibrax

Bead head peasant tails

Royal wulff

Red copper Johns

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is good and continues to improve at both lakes. The best action is early or late in the day with the warmer weather.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait

Marshmallows

Pole Mountain

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good if you like catching small, but lively brook trout. It’s a popular place, though, so plan to hike if you want some solitude, especially with the holiday weekend.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Elk hair caddis

Prince nymphs

Hare’s ears

Zug bugs

Copper Johns

Stimulators

Laramie Plains lakes

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is a mixed bag across the basin. The hot spots are Meeboer, Gelatt and Twin Buttes. It is slower at Lake Hattie, but anglers report catching some nice ones, even if it takes a while. Alsop Lake is also doing well. Remember the bug spray, since the Laramie Basin is known for its intense mosquito swarms this time of year.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Kastmasters

Bead head prince nymphs

Vanilla buggers

Damselfly nymphs

Bead head hare’s ears

Thin mints

Burgin bugger (olive)

Laramie River

HH½

The buzz: The river has dropped considerably, and the fishing is good. The best action is around Jelm and Woods Landing, but improvements to this section of the river could be underway. There is no current report on the project status. The best bets are access points closer to Laramie.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Kastmasters

Grey drakes

Elk hair caddis

Gnat griffiths

Pat’s rubber legs

Woolly buggers

Copper Johns

Snowy Range

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is quite good at Lake Owen, and slower at Rob Roy Reservoir. There is also nice action along Douglas Creek. High-elevation lakes are opening, but there is still ice on those at the highest elevations. Mirror Lake, Lake Marie and both Brooklyn lakes are open and fishing well. For camping, Stage I fire restrictions are in place. Open fires are allowed only in Forest Service campgrounds with grates and steel fire pits. Those opting for dispersed camping can use gas stoves, but open fires are not allowed. Fireworks are not allowed within the Medicine Bow National Forest with the high fire risk.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Daredevils

Parachute Adams

Mosquitos

Elk hair caddis

Hornbergs

Thin mints

Bead head prince nymphs

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HHH

The buzz: The flow increased slightly with the recent wet weather, but the North Platte and Encampment rivers are running below normal for this early in the season. The angling is really coming on, but the lower flows means water levels could get especially low and warm later in the summer. Get out now, both on the North Platte and the Encampment rivers, to enjoy excellent angling while you can.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Pat’s rubber legs

Elk hair caddis

San Juan worms

Sparkle worms

Bead head prince nymphs

Possie buggers

Thin mints

Caddis

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is steady, neither hot nor cold. The flow bumped up to around 3,000 cubic feet per second.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Kastmasters

Barr’s emergers

Sparkle worms

Hothead leeches

Squirmy worms

San Juan worms

Pale morning duns

Blue-winged olive nymphs

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at the Mile. The flow is down slightly, making wade fishing easier.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Panther martins

Trout Kastmaster lures

Rooster tails

Egg patterns

Small nymphs

Pat’s rubber legs

Goldies

Red flossy worms

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good, with the best action for those out on boats, rather than casting from the bank. Winds should be down, which is a big enjoyment factor on this reservoir that hasn’t a tree in sight.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait (orange, green)

Cyclone lures

Rapala shad raps

Bead head prince nymphs

Chironomids

Glendo

HHH

The buzz: The bite is on for walleye, with anglers doing very well, especially in the mornings and evenings. Bring a bicycle to enjoy the trails that are in excellent shape.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches (jigging)

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses and bottom bouncers

Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)

Slip bobbers

Jigs tipped with leeches

Hawk Springs Reservoir

HH

The buzz: The action is on the slow side. There’s a lot of recreational activity in the form of jet skis during the heat of the day, so it’s best to toss a line early or late.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses

Blood baits (for catfish – in the liver, chicken, shad flavors)

Grayrocks

HHH

The buzz: The walleye fishing is good to very good. Anglers report good luck, too, catching bass and black crappies.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses

Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)

Various jigs (crappie and bass)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 98.1% full

Boysen: 97.7% full

Guernsey: 62.6% full

Glendo: 72.5% full

Gray Reef: 96.9% full

Keyhole: 78.9% full

Pathfinder: 74.6% full

Seminoe: 46.0% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate: 366 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 917 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,819 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 3,002 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 152 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 104 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 127 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow and North Red Hills 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus