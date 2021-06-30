Regional Overview
Recent temperatures have been slightly below average in southeast Wyoming. Compared to the stifling and even dangerous temperatures in the Pacific Northwest, our weather has been downright delightful. Warmer temperatures are forecast heading into the Fourth of July holiday, but it should remain quite pleasant. Afternoon thundershowers are possible daily, so keep an eye to the sky, since some of the storms could bring strong winds, lightning and even hail. When heading out for some outdoor fishing, hiking and camping, check local fire regulations. Many restrictions are in place. Even though we are coming through a brief wet period, drought continues and the risk of wildfire is high throughout the region.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good at all three reservoirs, with the best action at Crystal Reservoir and slightly slower at Granite Reservoir. It’s decent at North Crow Reservoir, where there’s also more solitude. All of the mountain bike and hiking trails are in great shape, with dry conditions.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Panther Martins
Parachute Adams
Blue fox vibrax
Bead head peasant tails
Royal wulff
Red copper Johns
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good and continues to improve at both lakes. The best action is early or late in the day with the warmer weather.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good if you like catching small, but lively brook trout. It’s a popular place, though, so plan to hike if you want some solitude, especially with the holiday weekend.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Elk hair caddis
Prince nymphs
Hare’s ears
Zug bugs
Copper Johns
Stimulators
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is a mixed bag across the basin. The hot spots are Meeboer, Gelatt and Twin Buttes. It is slower at Lake Hattie, but anglers report catching some nice ones, even if it takes a while. Alsop Lake is also doing well. Remember the bug spray, since the Laramie Basin is known for its intense mosquito swarms this time of year.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Kastmasters
Bead head prince nymphs
Vanilla buggers
Damselfly nymphs
Bead head hare’s ears
Thin mints
Burgin bugger (olive)
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The river has dropped considerably, and the fishing is good. The best action is around Jelm and Woods Landing, but improvements to this section of the river could be underway. There is no current report on the project status. The best bets are access points closer to Laramie.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Kastmasters
Grey drakes
Elk hair caddis
Gnat griffiths
Pat’s rubber legs
Woolly buggers
Copper Johns
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good at Lake Owen, and slower at Rob Roy Reservoir. There is also nice action along Douglas Creek. High-elevation lakes are opening, but there is still ice on those at the highest elevations. Mirror Lake, Lake Marie and both Brooklyn lakes are open and fishing well. For camping, Stage I fire restrictions are in place. Open fires are allowed only in Forest Service campgrounds with grates and steel fire pits. Those opting for dispersed camping can use gas stoves, but open fires are not allowed. Fireworks are not allowed within the Medicine Bow National Forest with the high fire risk.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Daredevils
Parachute Adams
Mosquitos
Elk hair caddis
Hornbergs
Thin mints
Bead head prince nymphs
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HHH
The buzz: The flow increased slightly with the recent wet weather, but the North Platte and Encampment rivers are running below normal for this early in the season. The angling is really coming on, but the lower flows means water levels could get especially low and warm later in the summer. Get out now, both on the North Platte and the Encampment rivers, to enjoy excellent angling while you can.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pat’s rubber legs
Elk hair caddis
San Juan worms
Sparkle worms
Bead head prince nymphs
Possie buggers
Thin mints
Caddis
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is steady, neither hot nor cold. The flow bumped up to around 3,000 cubic feet per second.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Kastmasters
Barr’s emergers
Sparkle worms
Hothead leeches
Squirmy worms
San Juan worms
Pale morning duns
Blue-winged olive nymphs
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at the Mile. The flow is down slightly, making wade fishing easier.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
Trout Kastmaster lures
Rooster tails
Egg patterns
Small nymphs
Pat’s rubber legs
Goldies
Red flossy worms
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, with the best action for those out on boats, rather than casting from the bank. Winds should be down, which is a big enjoyment factor on this reservoir that hasn’t a tree in sight.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (orange, green)
Cyclone lures
Rapala shad raps
Bead head prince nymphs
Chironomids
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The bite is on for walleye, with anglers doing very well, especially in the mornings and evenings. Bring a bicycle to enjoy the trails that are in excellent shape.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches (jigging)
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses and bottom bouncers
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Slip bobbers
Jigs tipped with leeches
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH
The buzz: The action is on the slow side. There’s a lot of recreational activity in the form of jet skis during the heat of the day, so it’s best to toss a line early or late.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Blood baits (for catfish – in the liver, chicken, shad flavors)
Grayrocks
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is good to very good. Anglers report good luck, too, catching bass and black crappies.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)
Various jigs (crappie and bass)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.1% full
Boysen: 97.7% full
Guernsey: 62.6% full
Glendo: 72.5% full
Gray Reef: 96.9% full
Keyhole: 78.9% full
Pathfinder: 74.6% full
Seminoe: 46.0% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 366 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 917 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 1,819 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 3,002 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 152 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 104 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 127 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow and North Red Hills 1.