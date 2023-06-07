Regional Overview
The nearly daily rain showers that have been the norm the past week continue at least through this week. They are more likely in the high country and areas west of the Continental Divide. Keep alert to flash flood warnings. This is especially true in areas of the Mullen Fire burn scar in the Snowy Range. The good news is that temperatures should ease upward. The bad news is that as it warms, the mosquitoes will start to come out. With all the water this year, it could be quite a banner year for the pests.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – To ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, with the best action at Crystal Reservoir. The mountain bike trails are now in prime riding condition, although storms could create muddy areas. Check in at the Visitor Center for trail information and a map.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Blue Fox
Panther Martins
Scuds
Bead head peasant tails
Wooly buggers
Chironomids
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is hit or miss, with the best angling in the mornings before the clouds roll in and the rain arrives.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait (garlic flavor)
Mepps lures
Halfbacks
Gold ribbed hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good as roads and trails continue to dry. For those willing to hike, the beaver ponds off the beaten track offer not only solitude, but some great brook trout action. The trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area are in good shape for those opting to hike, bike or otherwise get out in a non-motorized mode.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Spawn sacs
Bead head prince nymphs
Red copper Johns
Elk hair caddis
Soft hackle hare’s ears
Timberline emergers
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good and improving across the basin. Get out early to avoid the nearly daily rain shower. Lake Hattie is fishing well, but anglers report the boat ramp is out of the water. That means casting from the shore or using a belly boat or canoe. The fishing is good at Twin Buttes, Alsop and Gelatt.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Chironomids
Hothead leeches
Damsel nymphs
Laramie River
H
The buzz: The river flow picked up with the recent rainfall and runoff. At the start of the week, the flow was over 1,000 cubic feet per second. This makes for tough angling; it might be best to toss a line elsewhere until the flow eases.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small panther martins
Stonefly patterns
Hot head leeches
Halfbacks
Bead head prince nymphs
Copper Johns
Wooly buggers
Snowy Range
HH
The buzz: There’s still snow up high and in the trees at the lower elevations. Reports indicate there is motorized access to Rob Roy and likely Lake Owen. No doubt the fishing is decent at both areas. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station showed no snow at Brooklyn Lake. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains was 47 inches, a 7-inch decrease from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reported 49 inches, a decrease of 10 inches from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Bead head prince nymphs
Copper Johns
Chironomids
Renegades
Damsel nymphs
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The North Platte River has a flow of 1,380 cubic feet per second at Northgate, near the state line. At least it is lower than a week ago, so it appears the runoff is easing. Still, with the high flow, the fishing is challenging. The Encampment is also gushing, but the flow there also eased from last week. No camping is allowed within 1,000 feet of the centerline of the North Platte River from the state line, north to the river’s confluence with Savage Run Creek. This includes the Six Mile River Access area.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small spinners
Caddis
Gray drakes
Stonefly patterns
Zebra midges
San Juan worms
Barbed wire midges
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at the Reef, but the flow is fairly high at 1,500 cubic feet per second. It’s a great time to get out, though, before conditions get too hot.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olive mayflies
Pale morning duns
Amber scuds
Purple Q-tips
San Juan worms
Rock worms
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at the Mile. The flow averages 2,700 cubic feet per second, which is swift for wade fishing. The quick flow also makes it difficult to get the flies down to the fish.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pat’s rubber legs
Blue-winged olive mayflies
Thin mint
Stoneflies
Amber scud
Olive zebra midges
Rock worms
Hare’s ears
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good, but anglers report the boat ramp is out of the water. There’s the option to toss from the bank or use belly boats or canoes when the wind is down.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (orange, green)
Chironomids
Crayfish pattern
Thomas cyclones (gold, silver)
BMB’s (brown)
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing is good and is gradually improving. For those opting to mountain bike, there are 40-plus miles of trails rated novice level to expert; this is a great time of year to enjoy the paths before it heats up.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers
Minnows
Flatfish (frog pattern)
Rebels (crawfish pattern)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The fishing picked up, but is still on the slow side. The crappie fishing is quite good using nightcrawlers.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Magic Bait (for catfish – liver, beef flavors)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is good, both from the bank and from boats, while the crappie action is even better.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)
Various jigs (crappie and bass)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.6% full
Boysen: 85.5% full
Guernsey: 60.6% full
Glendo: 88.5% full
Gray Reef: 82.9% full
Keyhole: 69.8% full
Pathfinder: 52.5% full
Seminoe: 74.5% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 1,490 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 7,030 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,766 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 1,495 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 1,770 cfs
Laramie River: 1,090 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.