More heat and minimal precipitation is the key for a while, not only in our area but in the entire region. There’s more chance for thunderstorms on this side of the Continental Divide, but on the west side, there’s even less chance for rain. As a reminder, on this date a year ago a sudden and somewhat unexpected snowstorm arrived, delivering about a foot of snow to the Snowy Range. By contrast, this year the heat is on and there’s little relief in sight, at least through the end of next week. If this keeps up, now is the time to get out and toss a line. Some rivers and streams could get drastically low, and with warming waters, sooner rather than later this year. Now is a great time to get out before the mosquito onslaught that should start in the next week or two. Keep an eye to the sky. Areas east of the Continental Divide, especially along the Wyoming-Nebraska border, have the highest potential for thunderstorms, and some can even get severe with wind and hail.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good with the best action at Crystal Reservoir. The mountain bike trails are now in prime riding condition. Check in at the Visitor Center for trail info and a map.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Blue Fox
Panther Martins
Scuds
Bead head peasant tails
Wooly buggers
Chironomids
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is hit or miss, but those using worms and Powerbait report good results.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait (garlic flavor)
Mepps lures
Halfbacks
Gold ribbed hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good as roads and trails continue to dry up. For those willing to hike, the beaver ponds off the beaten track offer not only solitude but some great brookie trout action. The trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area are in good shape for those opting to hike, bike, or otherwise get out in a non-motorized mode.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Spawn sacs
Bead head prince nymphs
Red copper Johns
Elk hair caddis
Soft hackle hare’s ears
Timberline emergers
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good across the basin with numerous lakes offering great angling opportunities. Some nice lunkers are being caught at Twin Buttes, while there’s more action but smaller fish at Meeboer. Alsop and Gelatt are doing quite well, too, with some larger trout being caught.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Kastmasters
Chironomids
Bead head prince nymphs
Olive scuds
Hothead leeches
Crayfish patterns
Damsel nymphs
Laramie River
H½
The buzz: The river is up, but the high flow this year is not nearly as high as most years. The slow kickoff to the runoff, due to cool temperatures in May, delayed the increase in flow. Even now at what might be the peak, it is around 800 cubic feet per second, compared to 1,100 cfs at this time a year ago. Still, the angling is tough but should pick up as flows ease and the water clears.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small panther martins
Stonefly patterns
Hot head leeches
Halfbacks
Bead head prince nymphs
Copper Johns
Wooly buggers
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: There’s still a good bit of snow “up top” in the Snowy Range with skiers still getting out the boards, although the snow surface is getting quite “pocked,” making for some rough skiing. The high elevation lakes, including Lake Marie, Lewis Lake and the Shelf Lakes, are still frozen, although open water is starting to appear. On the other hand, the lower elevations are opening up. Access is possible at Lake Owen and the fishing is great. Be prepared for a rather stark landscape, though, where the Mullen Fire really scorched the area. Rob Roy Reservoir was still frozen as of last weekend, but the warm temperatures could change that quickly. Access is still tricky, though, with snow blocking the road in some areas, as happens every year. For those looking for some hiking or mountain biking, the Medicine Bow Rail Trail, south of Highway 230, is dry with very good conditions. A section of the trail north of Highway 230 is still closed due to damages from the Mullen Fire. There’s a lot of standing water in the vicinity, and the mosquitoes are starting to come out. The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports no snow at Cinnabar Park or Brooklyn Lake. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 28 inches of snow, a decrease of 24 inches from last week. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 26 inches of snow, a decrease of 34 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 5 inches of snow, a decrease of 26 inches from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Bead head prince nymphs
Copper Johns
Chironomids
Renegades
Damsel nymphs
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The North Platte River is up with a flow at Northgate of 862 cubic feet per second. Compare this to a flow of 1,450 cfs at this time last year. There is concern with increased sedimentation due to the Mullen Fire, which could impact the fishery as the North Platte River passes through the burn area. Time will tell just what impacts might occur. No camping is allowed within 1,000 feet of the centerline of the North Platte River from the state line, north to the river’s confluence with Savage Run Creek. This includes the Six Mile River Access area. With the low snowpack, the best fishing will be early in the season, so get out soon before the flow drops and the water heats up.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small spinners
Caddis
Gray drakes
Stonefly patterns
Zebra midges
San Juan worms
Barbed wire midges
Flash bang midge
Salmon flies
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is very good at the Reef with the flow a rather mild 500 cubic feet per second. Aim for the faster runs and on the shelves where the fish are feeding. They head for deeper water as temperatures increase during the day.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olive mayflies
Pale morning duns
Amber scuds
Purple Q-tips
San Juan worms
Rock worms
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at the Mile. The flow averages 2,600 cubic feet per second, which can make wading tricky. The fast flow also makes it difficult to get the flies down to the fish.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pat’s rubber legs
Blue-winged olive mayflies
Stoneflies
Amber scud
Olive zebra midges
Rock worms
Hare’s ears
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good. Water levels are lower than they’ve been the last couple years, but the boat ramp is usable.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (orange, green)
Chironomids
Crayfish pattern
Thomas cyclones (gold, silver)
BMB’s (brown)
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
Glendo
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is good and gradually improving. While the walleye are numerous, they are on the small size. For those opting to mountain bike on the 40-plus miles of trail, this weekend is an opportunity to try out some new bikes and enter some races at the Glendo Demo Days. The fun starts each day at 10 a.m.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers
Minnows
Flatfish (frog pattern)
Rebels (crawfish pattern)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The fishing picked up, but is still on the slow side. However, the crappie fishing is quite good off the dam using nightcrawlers.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Magic Bait (for catfish – liver, beef flavors)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is good both from the bank and from boats, but the crappie action is even better.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Stink baits (catfish – chicken, liver flavors)
Various jigs (crappie and bass)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 97.8% full
Boysen: 87.7% full
Guernsey: 64.1% full
Glendo: 81.2% full
Gray Reef: 96.5% full
Keyhole: 79.9% full
Pathfinder: 77.0% full
Seminoe: 49.3% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate: 862 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 2,650 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,593 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 500 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 1,090 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 464 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 614 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open except Medicine Bow.