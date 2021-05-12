Fishing report
Regional Overview

If nothing else, the weather cycle since April has been consistent, with cold and wet to start the week and then warming up and drying out before the weekend. That cycle continues this week. The cold and wet conditions move out today and, just like clockwork, temperatures rise and skies clear starting tomorrow. This time around, it won’t get as warm, but will hover more in the “mild” category. Those temperatures persist into the weekend, but expect scattered showers and thunderstorms here and there. There’s a chance the cycle will finally break as the wet periods turn warmer and more likely appear as afternoon thundershowers. Keep your fingers crossed that that is the case and those long johns can finally be put away for the season.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing continues to improve as temperatures rise. All three reservoirs are in good shape. The trails were wet and muddy to start the week. The lower elevation routes, such as Middle Kingdom and Canyons, could dry out by the weekend. Stop off at the visitor’s center to get the latest report on conditions if hiking or biking are on your “to do” list.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Powerbait

Spawn sacs

Mepps

Lil’ Jakes

Bead head prince nymphs

Leech patterns

Chironomid patterns

Bead head buggers

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH

The buzz: The action is improving, although it’s still on the slow side. Once temperatures rise and stay there, the fishing should pick up.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

White plastic jigs (for bass)

Powerbait

Pole Mountain

HH

The buzz: The fishing is on the slow side with the cooler and wet weather. Expect to hike to get to the fishing. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station along Crow Creek measured 3 inches of new snow Tuesday morning, the same as a week ago. That means the trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area are still mostly a mix of mud and snow. They may be suitable for hiking and running, but mountain bikers should wait a while, since use too early can result in long-term trail damage.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Small worms

Spawn sacs

Blue fox vibrax

Bed head copper Johns

Red chironomids

Leech patterns

Bead head prince nymphs

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The fishing continues to improve across the basin. The best action is reported at Meeboer, but it’s also pretty good at Lake Hattie, Gelatt and Twin Buttes. The action is slower at Alsop and Leazenby.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Kastmaters

Mepps

Olive scuds

Bead head pheasant tails

Hothead leeches

Renegades

Laramie River

HH½

The buzz: The runoff has yet to really take off, allowing for some decent angling on the river. Now is the time to get out, before the river gets high and muddy.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Panther martins

Hot head leeches

Bead head pheasant tails

Rubberlegs

Halfbacks

Small wooly buggers

San Juan worm (red)

Snowy Range

The buzz: There’s lot of snow in the high country, but some open ground is appearing at the lower elevations. Recent photos from the Keystone area show the area looking like a winter wonderland. Access by wheeled vehicle is a ways off in that area. As of Tuesday, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports 43 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 5-inch decrease from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 51 inches of snow, a 4-inch decrease from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 72 inches of snow, a decrease of 6 inches from a week ago. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 81 inches of snow, a decrease of 3 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 55 inches of snow, a decrease of 10 inches from last week.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Panther martins

Rapalas

Salmon eggs

Chironomids

Bead head prince nymphs

Small wooly buggers

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HH

The buzz: The upper North Platte River has yet to rise significantly. Flows at North Gate and into Saratoga fluctuate with the weather, but there’s plenty of fishable water now, before the runoff gets going in earnest.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Rapalas

Panther martins

Rogue foam stoneflies

B1 Bombers

Fluttering stoneflies

Flash fries

Bighorn buggers

Supper buggers

Beldar buggers

North Platte River – Gray Reef

HH½

The buzz: The Gray Reef is fishing well, with the flow still around 500 cubic feet per second. That means wade fishing is possible, although most of the action is from drift boats.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Blue-winged olive mayflies

Rock worms

Leeches

Egg patterns

San Juan worms

Brown bite me buggers

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The Mile is fishing well, with flows around 2,500 cubic feet per second. Use caution when wade fishing. Look for the slower pools for the best action.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Blue-winged olives

Midges

Rock worms

Glo bugs

Scuds

Hot head leeches

Red San Juan worms

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HHH

The buzz: The fishing continues to pick up, while the catching is sporadic. The fish make it worth the wait, though, with some real lunkers being caught.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Mealworms

Little Cleos

Rapalas

Thomas cyclones

Scuds (olive and tan)

Bead head nymphs

Orange blossom specials

Leech patterns

Glendo

HH½

The buzz: The reservoir is at 94% of capacity, but that could rise when the runoff picks up. For now, all boat ramps are available, and the walleye fishing is improving.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)

Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)

Hawk Springs Reservoir

HH½

The buzz: Anglers are picking up a few walleye and catfish, but they are putting in some effort to do it. The crappie fishing is good to very good.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)

Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)

Magic bait (for catfish)

Uncle Josh’s dough bait (for catfish)

Grayrocks Reservoir

HH½

The buzz: The action is slow for walleye, but smallmouth bass and crappie have been biting.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)

Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 98% full

Boysen: 76.8% full

Guernsey: 61% full

Glendo: 93.8% full

Gray Reef: 92.4% full

Keyhole: 81% full

Pathfinder: 67.9% full

Seminoe: 51% full

River flows

North Platte River near Colorado state line: 381 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 1,550 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,614 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 449 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 342 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps except Lakeside are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.

