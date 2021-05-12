Regional Overview
If nothing else, the weather cycle since April has been consistent, with cold and wet to start the week and then warming up and drying out before the weekend. That cycle continues this week. The cold and wet conditions move out today and, just like clockwork, temperatures rise and skies clear starting tomorrow. This time around, it won’t get as warm, but will hover more in the “mild” category. Those temperatures persist into the weekend, but expect scattered showers and thunderstorms here and there. There’s a chance the cycle will finally break as the wet periods turn warmer and more likely appear as afternoon thundershowers. Keep your fingers crossed that that is the case and those long johns can finally be put away for the season.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve as temperatures rise. All three reservoirs are in good shape. The trails were wet and muddy to start the week. The lower elevation routes, such as Middle Kingdom and Canyons, could dry out by the weekend. Stop off at the visitor’s center to get the latest report on conditions if hiking or biking are on your “to do” list.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Powerbait
Spawn sacs
Mepps
Lil’ Jakes
Bead head prince nymphs
Leech patterns
Chironomid patterns
Bead head buggers
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH
The buzz: The action is improving, although it’s still on the slow side. Once temperatures rise and stay there, the fishing should pick up.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
White plastic jigs (for bass)
Powerbait
Pole Mountain
HH
The buzz: The fishing is on the slow side with the cooler and wet weather. Expect to hike to get to the fishing. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station along Crow Creek measured 3 inches of new snow Tuesday morning, the same as a week ago. That means the trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area are still mostly a mix of mud and snow. They may be suitable for hiking and running, but mountain bikers should wait a while, since use too early can result in long-term trail damage.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small worms
Spawn sacs
Blue fox vibrax
Bed head copper Johns
Red chironomids
Leech patterns
Bead head prince nymphs
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve across the basin. The best action is reported at Meeboer, but it’s also pretty good at Lake Hattie, Gelatt and Twin Buttes. The action is slower at Alsop and Leazenby.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Kastmaters
Mepps
Olive scuds
Bead head pheasant tails
Hothead leeches
Renegades
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The runoff has yet to really take off, allowing for some decent angling on the river. Now is the time to get out, before the river gets high and muddy.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Hot head leeches
Bead head pheasant tails
Rubberlegs
Halfbacks
Small wooly buggers
San Juan worm (red)
Snowy Range
The buzz: There’s lot of snow in the high country, but some open ground is appearing at the lower elevations. Recent photos from the Keystone area show the area looking like a winter wonderland. Access by wheeled vehicle is a ways off in that area. As of Tuesday, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports 43 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 5-inch decrease from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 51 inches of snow, a 4-inch decrease from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 72 inches of snow, a decrease of 6 inches from a week ago. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 81 inches of snow, a decrease of 3 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 55 inches of snow, a decrease of 10 inches from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Rapalas
Salmon eggs
Chironomids
Bead head prince nymphs
Small wooly buggers
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The upper North Platte River has yet to rise significantly. Flows at North Gate and into Saratoga fluctuate with the weather, but there’s plenty of fishable water now, before the runoff gets going in earnest.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Rapalas
Panther martins
Rogue foam stoneflies
B1 Bombers
Fluttering stoneflies
Flash fries
Bighorn buggers
Supper buggers
Beldar buggers
North Platte River – Gray Reef
HH½
The buzz: The Gray Reef is fishing well, with the flow still around 500 cubic feet per second. That means wade fishing is possible, although most of the action is from drift boats.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olive mayflies
Rock worms
Leeches
Egg patterns
San Juan worms
Brown bite me buggers
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The Mile is fishing well, with flows around 2,500 cubic feet per second. Use caution when wade fishing. Look for the slower pools for the best action.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olives
Midges
Rock worms
Glo bugs
Scuds
Hot head leeches
Red San Juan worms
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HHH
The buzz: The fishing continues to pick up, while the catching is sporadic. The fish make it worth the wait, though, with some real lunkers being caught.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Mealworms
Little Cleos
Rapalas
Thomas cyclones
Scuds (olive and tan)
Bead head nymphs
Orange blossom specials
Leech patterns
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The reservoir is at 94% of capacity, but that could rise when the runoff picks up. For now, all boat ramps are available, and the walleye fishing is improving.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: Anglers are picking up a few walleye and catfish, but they are putting in some effort to do it. The crappie fishing is good to very good.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Magic bait (for catfish)
Uncle Josh’s dough bait (for catfish)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The action is slow for walleye, but smallmouth bass and crappie have been biting.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98% full
Boysen: 76.8% full
Guernsey: 61% full
Glendo: 93.8% full
Gray Reef: 92.4% full
Keyhole: 81% full
Pathfinder: 67.9% full
Seminoe: 51% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 381 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 1,550 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,614 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 449 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 342 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps except Lakeside are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.