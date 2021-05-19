Fishing report
Regional Overview

This spring has been chilly, making a slow start to the angling season. The cooler temperatures continue today, but there’s a slight warmup Thursday and Friday before cooling down again through the weekend. The coolest temperatures are in the north and northwest portions of the state and into Montana. Thundershowers are likely off and on across the state but, aside from northwest Wyoming, it will be rain. Some areas of Yellowstone and the high country could see some precipitation in the form of snow. The good news is there are no hard freezes in the forecast and, looking ahead, we might finally see a switch to those warmer temperatures by Memorial Day.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing continues to improve as temperatures rise. All three reservoirs are in good shape. There may be some moisture off and on the next few days, but trail users report good conditions, especially for the east side trails. Those using mountain bikes on the trails are reminded to go through a puddle or patch of snow when it’s on the trail. Going around can damage the path and cause widening of the trail in an unsustainable manner.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Salmon eggs

Thomas Colorado spoons

Firetiger roostertails

Grizzly peacock hackle

Hare’s ears

Bead head prince nymphs

Leech patterns

Chironomid patterns

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH

The buzz: The action is slowly improving, although it’s still sluggish. The action should pick up once temperatures rise and stay there.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

White plastic jigs (for bass)

Powerbait

Pole Mountain

HH

The buzz: The fishing is on the slow side, but it can vary from one beaver pond to the next. Even as roads dry out and reopen, users must stay on designated routes. The trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area are a mix of mud, snow, flowing and standing water. There is limited dry ground. Mountain bikers need to wait for conditions to dry more to prevent long-term trail damage.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Small worms

Spawn sacs

Blue fox vibrax

Bed head copper Johns

Red chironomids

Leech patterns

Bead head prince nymphs

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The fishing continues to improve across the basin, and should really pick up once warmer weather arrives and sticks around. The best action is at Meeboer, and it’s also pretty good at Lake Hattie, Gelatt and Twin Buttes. It’s on the slow side at Alsop and Leazenby. The action is good at Diamond Lake, although the road access is quite muddy yet.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait

Kastmaters

Mepps

Oliver buzzers

Olive scuds

Bead head pheasant tails

Hothead leeches

Renegades

Laramie River

HH½

The buzz: The runoff is picking up, but is still yet to really gush out of the mountains. That makes for decent angling with the water fairly clear for now. Expect the river to rise over the next week or two, making for tough angling.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Gold kastmasters

Hot head leeches

Bead head pheasant tails

Olive sculpins

Rusty trombones

Small wooly buggers

San Juan worm (red)

Snowy Range

The buzz: The countdown to the opening of Highway 130 is underway as crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation work at clearing the route. It looks good for an opening before Memorial Day. As of Tuesday, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports 33 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 10-inch decrease from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 40 inches of snow, an 11-inch decrease from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 71 inches of snow, a decrease of 1 inch from last week. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 72 inches of snow, a decrease of 11 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 50 inches of snow, a decrease of 5 inches from last week.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Panther martins

Rapalas

Salmon eggs

Chironomids

Bead head prince nymphs

Small wooly buggers

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HH½

The buzz: The upper North Platte River is fishing well from Bennett Peak and north of Saratoga. The flows are holding steady for now, but the runoff should pick up as temperatures warm. The Encampment River is fishing well, but that will likely change when the runoff picks up.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Rapalas

Panther martins

Rogue foam stoneflies

B1 Bombers

Fluttering stoneflies

Flash fries

Chubby chernobyls

Bighorn buggers

Thin mints

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HHH

The buzz: The Gray Reef is fishing well with the flow still around 450 cubic feet per second. That means wade fishing is possible, although most of the action is from drift boats.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Blue winged olive nymphs

Rock worms

Rusty trombones

Leeches

Egg patterns

San Juan worms

Brown bite me buggers

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The Mile is fishing well with flows around 2,400 cubic feet per second. That’s fairly high, so use caution when wade fishing.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Blue-winged olives

Midges

UV leeches

Flash bang midges

Rock worms

Glo bugs

Scuds

Hot head leeches

Red San Juan worms

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HH

The buzz: The fishing continues to pick up, but remains on the slow side. The fish make it worth the wait with some real lunkers being caught.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Mealworms

Rainbow and gold spoons

Rapalas

Thomas cyclones

Scuds (olive and tan)

Hot head leeches

Bite-me buggers

Bead head nymphs

Glendo

HH½

The buzz: The reservoir is at 91 percent of capacity, near where it was a year ago. It could rise as the runoff kicks in but, for now, all boat ramps are available and the walleye fishing continues to improve. The mountain bike trails here are in prime condition and offer one of the best early season options for those wanting to hit the trails.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)

Bottom bouncers

Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)

Hawk Springs Reservoir

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is fair to good with anglers reporting catching a few walleye, but doing quite well with the crappies. This is the best time of year to fish here, before recreational activity in the form of swimming and jet skis picks up.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)

Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)

Magic bait (for catfish)

Uncle Josh’s dough bait (for catfish)

Grayrocks Reservoir

HH½

The buzz: The action is slow for walleye, but smallmouth bass and crappie have been biting.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)

Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 98.3% full

Boysen: 76.8% full

Guernsey: 63.7% full

Glendo: 90.4% full

Gray Reef: 95.6% full

Keyhole: 81.2% full

Pathfinder: 70.7% full

Seminoe: 49.7% full

River flows

North Platte River near Colorado state line: 466 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 1,770 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,601 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 451 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 684 cfs

Laramie River near Woods Landing: 530 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps except Lakeside are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps except Medicine Bow are open.

