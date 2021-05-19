Regional Overview
This spring has been chilly, making a slow start to the angling season. The cooler temperatures continue today, but there’s a slight warmup Thursday and Friday before cooling down again through the weekend. The coolest temperatures are in the north and northwest portions of the state and into Montana. Thundershowers are likely off and on across the state but, aside from northwest Wyoming, it will be rain. Some areas of Yellowstone and the high country could see some precipitation in the form of snow. The good news is there are no hard freezes in the forecast and, looking ahead, we might finally see a switch to those warmer temperatures by Memorial Day.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve as temperatures rise. All three reservoirs are in good shape. There may be some moisture off and on the next few days, but trail users report good conditions, especially for the east side trails. Those using mountain bikes on the trails are reminded to go through a puddle or patch of snow when it’s on the trail. Going around can damage the path and cause widening of the trail in an unsustainable manner.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Thomas Colorado spoons
Firetiger roostertails
Grizzly peacock hackle
Hare’s ears
Bead head prince nymphs
Leech patterns
Chironomid patterns
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH
The buzz: The action is slowly improving, although it’s still sluggish. The action should pick up once temperatures rise and stay there.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
White plastic jigs (for bass)
Powerbait
Pole Mountain
HH
The buzz: The fishing is on the slow side, but it can vary from one beaver pond to the next. Even as roads dry out and reopen, users must stay on designated routes. The trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area are a mix of mud, snow, flowing and standing water. There is limited dry ground. Mountain bikers need to wait for conditions to dry more to prevent long-term trail damage.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small worms
Spawn sacs
Blue fox vibrax
Bed head copper Johns
Red chironomids
Leech patterns
Bead head prince nymphs
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing continues to improve across the basin, and should really pick up once warmer weather arrives and sticks around. The best action is at Meeboer, and it’s also pretty good at Lake Hattie, Gelatt and Twin Buttes. It’s on the slow side at Alsop and Leazenby. The action is good at Diamond Lake, although the road access is quite muddy yet.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Kastmaters
Mepps
Oliver buzzers
Olive scuds
Bead head pheasant tails
Hothead leeches
Renegades
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The runoff is picking up, but is still yet to really gush out of the mountains. That makes for decent angling with the water fairly clear for now. Expect the river to rise over the next week or two, making for tough angling.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Gold kastmasters
Hot head leeches
Bead head pheasant tails
Olive sculpins
Rusty trombones
Small wooly buggers
San Juan worm (red)
Snowy Range
The buzz: The countdown to the opening of Highway 130 is underway as crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation work at clearing the route. It looks good for an opening before Memorial Day. As of Tuesday, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports 33 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 10-inch decrease from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 40 inches of snow, an 11-inch decrease from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 71 inches of snow, a decrease of 1 inch from last week. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 72 inches of snow, a decrease of 11 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 50 inches of snow, a decrease of 5 inches from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Rapalas
Salmon eggs
Chironomids
Bead head prince nymphs
Small wooly buggers
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH½
The buzz: The upper North Platte River is fishing well from Bennett Peak and north of Saratoga. The flows are holding steady for now, but the runoff should pick up as temperatures warm. The Encampment River is fishing well, but that will likely change when the runoff picks up.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Rapalas
Panther martins
Rogue foam stoneflies
B1 Bombers
Fluttering stoneflies
Flash fries
Chubby chernobyls
Bighorn buggers
Thin mints
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The Gray Reef is fishing well with the flow still around 450 cubic feet per second. That means wade fishing is possible, although most of the action is from drift boats.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue winged olive nymphs
Rock worms
Rusty trombones
Leeches
Egg patterns
San Juan worms
Brown bite me buggers
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The Mile is fishing well with flows around 2,400 cubic feet per second. That’s fairly high, so use caution when wade fishing.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olives
Midges
UV leeches
Flash bang midges
Rock worms
Glo bugs
Scuds
Hot head leeches
Red San Juan worms
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing continues to pick up, but remains on the slow side. The fish make it worth the wait with some real lunkers being caught.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Mealworms
Rainbow and gold spoons
Rapalas
Thomas cyclones
Scuds (olive and tan)
Hot head leeches
Bite-me buggers
Bead head nymphs
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The reservoir is at 91 percent of capacity, near where it was a year ago. It could rise as the runoff kicks in but, for now, all boat ramps are available and the walleye fishing continues to improve. The mountain bike trails here are in prime condition and offer one of the best early season options for those wanting to hit the trails.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)
Bottom bouncers
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good with anglers reporting catching a few walleye, but doing quite well with the crappies. This is the best time of year to fish here, before recreational activity in the form of swimming and jet skis picks up.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Magic bait (for catfish)
Uncle Josh’s dough bait (for catfish)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The action is slow for walleye, but smallmouth bass and crappie have been biting.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold and burnt orange blades)
Rapala spinners (perch, minnow and rainbow patterns)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.3% full
Boysen: 76.8% full
Guernsey: 63.7% full
Glendo: 90.4% full
Gray Reef: 95.6% full
Keyhole: 81.2% full
Pathfinder: 70.7% full
Seminoe: 49.7% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line: 466 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 1,770 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 2,601 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 451 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 684 cfs
Laramie River near Woods Landing: 530 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps except Lakeside are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps except Medicine Bow are open.