Regional Overview
The weather this week is a little of this and a little of that. The moisture and cool temperatures that kicked off the week move out today. Expect a nice warming trend starting later today and going into early Saturday. By Sunday, the next round of moisture arrives, and it will be similar to the one that just came through. When such bouts of moisture get annoying, just remind yourself there must be water to have good fishing later in the season. Additions to the snowpack in May mean better fishing in August. Temperatures started the week about 20 to 25 degrees below normal, but will rebound to slightly above average Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, if tossing a line is the plan for Mother’s Day, bring the rain jacket. If going up in the mountains, don warmer clothing. The weather for Sunday is forecast to be less than delightful for outdoor activities.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good, but tends to fluctuate, just like the spring weather. One angler reported spotting a large tiger muskie in Upper North Crow Reservoir, but was unable to fool the fish into taking their bait. This sterile hybrid fish species was introduced starting in 2015 to control the sucker population. Now, some of them are pretty good size and offer a change of pace for what an angler might find on the end of their line.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Leech patterns
Bead head pheasant tails
Bead head copper Johns
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH
The buzz: The action is slow due to the rollercoaster weather. It should be decent the next few days as it warms up with clear skies.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
White plastic jigs (for bass)
Tellicos
Prince nymphs
Pole Mountain
HH
The buzz: The fishing is good on the ponds, but access is limited and very sloppy. Expect to hike or mountain bike to get to the fishing. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station along Crow Creek measured 3 inches of new snow Tuesday morning. It was down to zero with the warm weekend. Expect muddy conditions across Pole Mountain.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Bead head prince nymphs
Olive hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Adams
Renegades
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing picked up across the basin. Anglers report good fishing at Lake Hattie, both from the bank and a boat. Twin Buttes continues to provide excellent action for those casting from the bank. Meeboer is also fishing very well, while it’s slower at nearby Galett.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Marshmallows
Bead head prince nymphs
Jumbo juju chironomids
Bead head hare’s ears
Mini buggers
Orange blossom specials
Vanilla buggers
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The runoff is still slow, making for some decent angling on the Laramie River. Currently, the flow near Woods Landing is 270 cubic feet per second, compared to 800 cfs at this time a year ago. Now is the time to toss a line before the runoff really picks up.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Hot head leech
UV leech
Bead head pheasant tail
Copper John
Pat’s rubber legs
Snapping craw
Urban cowboy
San Juan worms
Snowy Range
The buzz: It’s still winter in the high country, but there may be some areas for angling at the lower elevations. By Tuesday morning, new snow depths ranged from just a few inches up to 10 inches at Cinnabar Park. At most locations, the new snow didn’t quite offset what melted over the weekend. As of Tuesday, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports 48 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 3-inch increase from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 55 inches of snow, a 3-inch decrease from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 78 inches of snow, a decrease of 1 inch from a week ago. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 84 inches of snow, a decrease of 4 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 65 inches of snow, a decrease of 2 inches from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Roostertails
Bead head prince nymphs
Woolly buggers
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The runoff is just getting started. Until flows increase significantly, the angling is fair to good.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bead head prince nymphs
Copper Johns
Stonefly nymphs
Midge patterns
Black woolly buggers
Beldar buggers
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The river is fishing great. When the weather warms, watch for blue-winged olive hatches, making for some excellent action. The river is already busy with anglers getting out on those rare calm days.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue winged olive nymphs
Ultra scuds
Amber scuds
Egg patterns
Red rock worms
San Juan worms
Midges
Hot head leeches
Squirrel leeches
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good, with clear water. Wade fishing is tricky due to the water flow around 2,500 cubic feet per second. The blue-winged olives and midges are hatching, making for some lively dry fly action.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Blue-winged olive nymphs
Midges
Egg patterns
Rock worms
Hot head leeches
Red San Juan worms
Rusty scuds
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The fishing is picking up, but is still on the slow side. The ice is off, though, and the fishing should pick up as those warm days arrive with more frequency.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Little Cleo spoons
Rapala countdowns
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait (orange and pink colors)
Bead head prince nymphs
Black or olive woolly buggers
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The walleye action is picking up across the reservoir, and all boat ramps are open. The action should improve as the water warms.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Hawk Springs Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The walleye action is picking up; it’s usually quite good this time of year.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Rapala spinners
Magic bait (for catfish)
Uncle Josh’s dough bait (for catfish)
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is slow, but anglers are catching a few. It should improve as the water warms up.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold blades)
Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)
Reservoir levels
Alcova – 97.3% full
Boysen – 76.4% full
Guernsey – 63.1% full
Glendo – 91.4% full
Gray Reef – 95.7% full
Keyhole – 81.3% full
Pathfinder – 64.8% full
Seminoe – 52.2% full
River flows
North Platte River near Colorado state line – 551 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir – 1,710 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile – 2,539 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef – 452 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment – 436 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps except Lakeside are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.