A,Fisherman,In,A,Canoe,Is,Silhouetted,Against,The,Blazing
Buy Now

A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

 Shutterstock

Regional Overview

The weather this week is a little of this and a little of that. The moisture and cool temperatures that kicked off the week move out today. Expect a nice warming trend starting later today and going into early Saturday. By Sunday, the next round of moisture arrives, and it will be similar to the one that just came through. When such bouts of moisture get annoying, just remind yourself there must be water to have good fishing later in the season. Additions to the snowpack in May mean better fishing in August. Temperatures started the week about 20 to 25 degrees below normal, but will rebound to slightly above average Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, if tossing a line is the plan for Mother’s Day, bring the rain jacket. If going up in the mountains, don warmer clothing. The weather for Sunday is forecast to be less than delightful for outdoor activities.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good, but tends to fluctuate, just like the spring weather. One angler reported spotting a large tiger muskie in Upper North Crow Reservoir, but was unable to fool the fish into taking their bait. This sterile hybrid fish species was introduced starting in 2015 to control the sucker population. Now, some of them are pretty good size and offer a change of pace for what an angler might find on the end of their line.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Panther martins

Leech patterns

Bead head pheasant tails

Bead head copper Johns

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH

The buzz: The action is slow due to the rollercoaster weather. It should be decent the next few days as it warms up with clear skies.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

White plastic jigs (for bass)

Tellicos

Prince nymphs

Pole Mountain

HH

The buzz: The fishing is good on the ponds, but access is limited and very sloppy. Expect to hike or mountain bike to get to the fishing. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station along Crow Creek measured 3 inches of new snow Tuesday morning. It was down to zero with the warm weekend. Expect muddy conditions across Pole Mountain.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Bead head prince nymphs

Olive hare’s ears

Elk hair caddis

Adams

Renegades

Laramie Plains lakes

HH½

The buzz: The fishing picked up across the basin. Anglers report good fishing at Lake Hattie, both from the bank and a boat. Twin Buttes continues to provide excellent action for those casting from the bank. Meeboer is also fishing very well, while it’s slower at nearby Galett.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Marshmallows

Bead head prince nymphs

Jumbo juju chironomids

Bead head hare’s ears

Mini buggers

Orange blossom specials

Vanilla buggers

Laramie River

HH½

The buzz: The runoff is still slow, making for some decent angling on the Laramie River. Currently, the flow near Woods Landing is 270 cubic feet per second, compared to 800 cfs at this time a year ago. Now is the time to toss a line before the runoff really picks up.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Hot head leech

UV leech

Bead head pheasant tail

Copper John

Pat’s rubber legs

Snapping craw

Urban cowboy

San Juan worms

Snowy Range

The buzz: It’s still winter in the high country, but there may be some areas for angling at the lower elevations. By Tuesday morning, new snow depths ranged from just a few inches up to 10 inches at Cinnabar Park. At most locations, the new snow didn’t quite offset what melted over the weekend. As of Tuesday, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations reports 48 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 3-inch increase from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 55 inches of snow, a 3-inch decrease from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 78 inches of snow, a decrease of 1 inch from a week ago. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 84 inches of snow, a decrease of 4 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 65 inches of snow, a decrease of 2 inches from last week.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Roostertails

Bead head prince nymphs

Woolly buggers

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HH

The buzz: The runoff is just getting started. Until flows increase significantly, the angling is fair to good.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Bead head prince nymphs

Copper Johns

Stonefly nymphs

Midge patterns

Black woolly buggers

Beldar buggers

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HHH

The buzz: The river is fishing great. When the weather warms, watch for blue-winged olive hatches, making for some excellent action. The river is already busy with anglers getting out on those rare calm days.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Blue winged olive nymphs

Ultra scuds

Amber scuds

Egg patterns

Red rock worms

San Juan worms

Midges

Hot head leeches

Squirrel leeches

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is quite good, with clear water. Wade fishing is tricky due to the water flow around 2,500 cubic feet per second. The blue-winged olives and midges are hatching, making for some lively dry fly action.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Blue-winged olive nymphs

Midges

Egg patterns

Rock worms

Hot head leeches

Red San Juan worms

Rusty scuds

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HH

The buzz: The fishing is picking up, but is still on the slow side. The ice is off, though, and the fishing should pick up as those warm days arrive with more frequency.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Little Cleo spoons

Rapala countdowns

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait (orange and pink colors)

Bead head prince nymphs

Black or olive woolly buggers

Squirrel leeches

San Juan worms

Glendo

HH½

The buzz: The walleye action is picking up across the reservoir, and all boat ramps are open. The action should improve as the water warms.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold and silver blades)

Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)

Hawk Springs Reservoir

HH½

The buzz: The walleye action is picking up; it’s usually quite good this time of year.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses

Rapala spinners

Magic bait (for catfish)

Uncle Josh’s dough bait (for catfish)

Grayrocks Reservoir

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is slow, but anglers are catching a few. It should improve as the water warms up.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold blades)

Rapala spinners (perch and minnow patterns)

Reservoir levels

Alcova – 97.3% full

Boysen – 76.4% full

Guernsey – 63.1% full

Glendo – 91.4% full

Gray Reef – 95.7% full

Keyhole – 81.3% full

Pathfinder – 64.8% full

Seminoe – 52.2% full

River flows

North Platte River near Colorado state line – 551 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir – 1,710 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile – 2,539 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef – 452 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment – 436 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps except Lakeside are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus