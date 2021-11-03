Regional Overview
The open water angling season is on the wane as snow and cold arrives in the high country. That doesn’t mean it’s over yet, with still plenty of time to toss a line at the lower elevations. In almost a repeat of last week, this one started in a more winter-like fashion with clearing heading towards and into the weekend. While it won’t be all that warm this weekend, it will be quite pleasant for early November. Breezes kick up Friday, but should ease somewhat for the weekend where temperatures rise slightly above seasonal. The next storm ripple arrives the middle of next week.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: Anglers report good action at both Crystal and Granite reservoirs, and slightly slower at North Crow Reservoir. The mountain bike and hiking trails should be in excellent condition after drying out from the snow early in the week. The weather looks wonderful for a weekend on the trails.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Powerbait
Hot head leeches
Bead head woolly buggers
Bead head prince nymphs
Woolly worms
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: Let things dry out and warm up, but then the angling should be good. Later in the week and into the weekend the weather looks to be wonderful for early November.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Marshmallows
Adams
Copper Johns
Pole Mountain
HH
The buzz: The fishing season is still going, but with nippy temperatures the open water will become scarce. The brook trout are lively this time of year with the spawning season. Expect sloppy conditions for getting to the ponds. Going on foot might be the best mode.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Rock worms
Bead head prince nymphs
Orange scuds
Woolly worms
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good across the Laramie Basin. The best action is at Twin Buttes, but is also quite active at Meeboer. The action is still on the slow side at Gelatt. Lake Hattie offers a chance to land a kokanee salmon as they come closer to the shore this time of year. Diamond Lake is also fishing well for those up for a slightly longer drive.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Leeches
Olive squirrel leeches
Prince nymphs
Olive hare’s ears
Vanilla buggers
Laramie River
H½
The buzz: The river is fishing fair, but the flow is up thanks to the recent precipitation. Look for some of the deeper holes for some nice brown trout.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Rubber legged buggers
Crystal buggers
Yuck bugs
Double bunnies
Stalcup crawdads
Snowy Range
HH
The buzz: Snow is sticking at the higher elevations and it comes and goes at the lower elevations. Temperatures are getting nippy and the fishing is slowing, but Lake Owen offers some lively brook trout action with the spawning season. The higher elevations are likely icing over, although open water is still possible as temperatures continue to warm somewhat by the weekend. Highway 130 remains open for now, so enjoy the late season opportunity to do some sightseeing before the highway closes. Snow depths vary across the Medicine Bow Mountains. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 5 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, an increase of 3 inches from last week. There are 5 inches at Brooklyn Lake, an increase of 4 inches from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 13 inches, a decrease of 1 inch from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak at an elevation of 10,500 feet reports 21 inches, an 8-inch increase from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 15 inches, a 10-inch increase from last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Royal wulff
Hot head leeches
Egg patterns
Bead head prince nymphs
Zug bugs
Parachute Adams
Orange scuds
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The fishing is fair to good with a slight increase in the water flow, as is normal this time of year, but also due to the recent precipitation. The low flow makes for some nice wade fishing, something that is not possible early in the season.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Stone fly nymphs
Pheasant tails
San Juan worms
Dark woolly buggers
North Platte River – Gray Reef
HHH
The buzz: Fishing is good with the flow steady at 450 cubic feet per second. It’s a great time of year to toss a line as the crowds ease and there’s finally some elbowroom.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Black leeches
Egg patterns
Orange scuds
Red San Juan worms
Flash back pheasant tails
Black woolly buggers
Hot head leeches
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HH½
The buzz: The action at Miracle Mile is good with some large brown trout being caught as they move up from Pathfinder Reservoir.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Red San Juan worms
Red barbed wires
Orange blossom specials
Vanilla buggers
Bighorn buggers
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The walleye action is slow while water levels inch upwards. The mountain bike trails are a great option this time of year, before the snow flies in earnest.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers with nightcrawlers
Crank baits
Jigging minnows
Spoons
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good at the reservoir although water levels remain low. Big brown trout are coming close to the shore with the spawning season, making for good action even when casting from the bank.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Panther martins
Rapala shadraps
Hot head leeches
Bead head pheasant tails
Red chironomids
Olive woolly buggers
Thin mints
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH
The buzz: The fishing is good, and the walleye action is steady, and could pick up as temperatures rise for the weekend. The weekend looks to be a good one for some late season angling.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
HH
The buzz: The walleye action remains slow, but the catfish action is good especially near the dam.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 85.4% full
Boysen: 87.5% full
Guernsey: 0.0% full
Glendo: 35.8% full
Gray Reef: 91.3% full
Keyhole: 68.0% full
Pathfinder: 59.4% full
Seminoe: 31.0% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 102 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 429 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 534 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 452 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 105 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 35 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 72 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.