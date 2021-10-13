Fishing report

Regional Overview

Hang on to your hat today as high winds make going outside less than delightful. The bulk of the moisture with this first significant snow of the season will stay to the north, but likely enough will make it into southeast Wyoming to make roads wet and slushy. Temperatures take a dive compared to what we’ve had thus far in October, too. By the end of the week, better weather returns. It’ll warm up, with temperatures staying on the cool side due to snow on the ground in some areas, especially in the mountains. There could be strong breezes throughout Friday, but the weekend looks to be a good one to get a nice dose of fall weather. It is that time of year when hunting seasons open across the state. For safety, wear bright clothing, even when enjoying the outdoors by tossing a line or taking a hike.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good at all three reservoirs. Since there is no rifle hunting at Curt Gowdy State Park, it’s a nice option this time of year for non-hunters wanting to hike, bike, camp or fish.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Powerbait

Panther martins (gold or silver blades)

Bead head prince nymphs

Woolly worms and buggers (brown, black or olive)

Scuds

Black and brown nymphs

Pole Mountain

HH½

The buzz: The beaver ponds on Pole Mountain continue to offer excellent fishing. Access could be sloppy with the recent moisture, but plan to hike to get to those ponds off the beaten track. Hunting season is open, so be sure to wear bright clothing so others know you’re around.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Small rebel crawdads

Salmon eggs

Bead head prince nymphs

Chironomid patters

Bead head buggers

Nilla buggers

Crawfish patterns

Parachute Adams

Laramie Plains lakes

HH½

The buzz: After this bout of cold passes through, the angling should be good across the Laramie Basin. Fall is always a great time to toss a line. Some of the best action is at Lake Hattie for those casting from boats, as well as from the bank. The kokanee salmon come to the lake edges to spawn, bringing the trout with them. For smaller, but more fish, try Meebour, where the action is good to very good. If you’re looking for bigger fish, head to Twin Buttes, where some nice lunkers tend to get caught this time of year.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait

Marshmallows

Rapalas

Woolly buggers

Bite me buggers

Crayfish patterns

Scuds

Hot head leeches

Olive hare’s ears

Laramie River

HH

The buzz: The fishing remains on the slow side with the river running low. It could be cloudy with this storm, but should clear by the weekend. Aim for the deep pools, where the brown trout hang out.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Small spinners

Night crawlers

Woolly buggers

Bead head prince nymphs

Stonefly nymphs

Caddis patterns

Snowy Range

The buzz: The angling is good, but access can be limited, especially at the higher elevations. Actual snow amounts won’t be known until the end of today and into tomorrow. Know before you go by checking Wyoming Department of Transportation webcams for snow coverage.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Panther martins

Mepps

Bead head hare’s ears

Bead head copper Johns

Woolly buggers

Parachute Adams

Orange scuds

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HHH

The buzz: Water levels remain low, which is normal for this time of year. The low flow makes for excellent wade fishing. The Encampment River is quite low, with nice angling for those with good aim in hitting the deeper water pools.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

San Juan worms

Midge patterns

Hothead leeches

Flash back pheasant tails

Bead head prince nymphs

Bead head buggers

Parachute blue-winged olives

Orange blossom specials

Halfbacks

Copper Johns

Stimulators

North Platte River – Gray Reef

HHH

The buzz: Gray Reef is fishing well, but is likely to be cloudy the next few days. Once the water clears, the fishing should turn back on.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

San Juan worms

Red rock worms

Scuds

Zebra midges

Vanilla buggers

Hot head leeches

Bead head pheasant tails

Various streamers

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The river is fishing very well, with steady flows. Expect the brown trout action to pick up as they increase their activity heading into the spawning season.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Red San Juan worms

Red rock worms

Orange scuds

Half backs

Vanilla buggers

Various streamers

Glendo

HH

The buzz: The walleye fishing is fair, with water levels gradually rising. Reports are skimpy, though, indicating angler numbers are low, giving those who venture out some elbow room.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Bottom bouncers with nightcrawlers

Crank baits

Jigging minnows

Spoons

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at the reservoir, with the best fishing out on boats when the wind is down. There’s a wide range of fish in this reservoir, including brown, rainbow and cutthroat trout.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Little cleos

Nightcrawlers

Marshmallows

Scuds

Bead head nymphs

Orange blossom specials

Chironomids

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good, although the walleye catching is on the slow side. It may be off for a couple days until this storm clears out.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Hawk Springs

HH

The buzz: The walleye action remains slow, but anglers are catching some nice catfish near the dam.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 93.3% full

Boysen: 85.2% full

Guernsey: 0.0% full

Glendo: 29.1% full

Gray Reef: 88.6% full

Keyhole: 67.6% full

Pathfinder: 57.6% full

Seminoe: 31.4% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 102 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 274 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 550 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 500 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 116 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 35 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 28 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.

