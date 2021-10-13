Regional Overview
Hang on to your hat today as high winds make going outside less than delightful. The bulk of the moisture with this first significant snow of the season will stay to the north, but likely enough will make it into southeast Wyoming to make roads wet and slushy. Temperatures take a dive compared to what we’ve had thus far in October, too. By the end of the week, better weather returns. It’ll warm up, with temperatures staying on the cool side due to snow on the ground in some areas, especially in the mountains. There could be strong breezes throughout Friday, but the weekend looks to be a good one to get a nice dose of fall weather. It is that time of year when hunting seasons open across the state. For safety, wear bright clothing, even when enjoying the outdoors by tossing a line or taking a hike.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at all three reservoirs. Since there is no rifle hunting at Curt Gowdy State Park, it’s a nice option this time of year for non-hunters wanting to hike, bike, camp or fish.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Powerbait
Panther martins (gold or silver blades)
Bead head prince nymphs
Woolly worms and buggers (brown, black or olive)
Scuds
Black and brown nymphs
Pole Mountain
HH½
The buzz: The beaver ponds on Pole Mountain continue to offer excellent fishing. Access could be sloppy with the recent moisture, but plan to hike to get to those ponds off the beaten track. Hunting season is open, so be sure to wear bright clothing so others know you’re around.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Small rebel crawdads
Salmon eggs
Bead head prince nymphs
Chironomid patters
Bead head buggers
Nilla buggers
Crawfish patterns
Parachute Adams
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: After this bout of cold passes through, the angling should be good across the Laramie Basin. Fall is always a great time to toss a line. Some of the best action is at Lake Hattie for those casting from boats, as well as from the bank. The kokanee salmon come to the lake edges to spawn, bringing the trout with them. For smaller, but more fish, try Meebour, where the action is good to very good. If you’re looking for bigger fish, head to Twin Buttes, where some nice lunkers tend to get caught this time of year.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Rapalas
Woolly buggers
Bite me buggers
Crayfish patterns
Scuds
Hot head leeches
Olive hare’s ears
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The fishing remains on the slow side with the river running low. It could be cloudy with this storm, but should clear by the weekend. Aim for the deep pools, where the brown trout hang out.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Small spinners
Night crawlers
Woolly buggers
Bead head prince nymphs
Stonefly nymphs
Caddis patterns
Snowy Range
H½
The buzz: The angling is good, but access can be limited, especially at the higher elevations. Actual snow amounts won’t be known until the end of today and into tomorrow. Know before you go by checking Wyoming Department of Transportation webcams for snow coverage.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Mepps
Bead head hare’s ears
Bead head copper Johns
Woolly buggers
Parachute Adams
Orange scuds
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HHH
The buzz: Water levels remain low, which is normal for this time of year. The low flow makes for excellent wade fishing. The Encampment River is quite low, with nice angling for those with good aim in hitting the deeper water pools.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Midge patterns
Hothead leeches
Flash back pheasant tails
Bead head prince nymphs
Bead head buggers
Parachute blue-winged olives
Orange blossom specials
Halfbacks
Copper Johns
Stimulators
North Platte River – Gray Reef
HHH
The buzz: Gray Reef is fishing well, but is likely to be cloudy the next few days. Once the water clears, the fishing should turn back on.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Red rock worms
Scuds
Zebra midges
Vanilla buggers
Hot head leeches
Bead head pheasant tails
Various streamers
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The river is fishing very well, with steady flows. Expect the brown trout action to pick up as they increase their activity heading into the spawning season.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Red San Juan worms
Red rock worms
Orange scuds
Half backs
Vanilla buggers
Various streamers
Glendo
HH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is fair, with water levels gradually rising. Reports are skimpy, though, indicating angler numbers are low, giving those who venture out some elbow room.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers with nightcrawlers
Crank baits
Jigging minnows
Spoons
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at the reservoir, with the best fishing out on boats when the wind is down. There’s a wide range of fish in this reservoir, including brown, rainbow and cutthroat trout.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Little cleos
Nightcrawlers
Marshmallows
Scuds
Bead head nymphs
Orange blossom specials
Chironomids
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good, although the walleye catching is on the slow side. It may be off for a couple days until this storm clears out.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
HH
The buzz: The walleye action remains slow, but anglers are catching some nice catfish near the dam.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 93.3% full
Boysen: 85.2% full
Guernsey: 0.0% full
Glendo: 29.1% full
Gray Reef: 88.6% full
Keyhole: 67.6% full
Pathfinder: 57.6% full
Seminoe: 31.4% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 102 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 274 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 550 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 500 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 116 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 35 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 28 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.