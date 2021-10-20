Regional Overview
This cold weather rebound brings some nice fall conditions after the little storm that came through, mostly to the north, Tuesday. Expect cool to chilly evenings, but temperatures should be pleasant and mild during the day. The longer term forecast shows a change is coming, likely just in time for Halloween. For at least another weekend, the weather looks quite inviting to get out and toss a line, take a hike or just relax around a campfire. Breezes might kick up by Sunday, but otherwise it will be quite pleasant. The higher country is getting nippy and snow is sticking, making it sloppy with limited access in some areas.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at all three reservoirs. The biking and hiking trails are in great condition for those wanting some late season riding when the trails are dry.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Spawn sacs
Salmon eggs
Blue Fox
Panther martins
Bead head prince nymphs
Scuds
Chironomids
Woolly buggers
Renegades
Pole Mountain
HH½
The buzz: Snow remains in protected areas, while mud and muck limit access in some areas. Remember to resist driving around a mud hole instead of going through it to minimize expansion of disturbed areas. The fishing is good on those ponds that have open water and good water levels, but be prepared for some hiking in sloppy conditions.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Small Mepps lures
Hot head leeches
Bead head prince nymphs
Bead head zug bugs
Bead head hare’s ears
Copper Johns
Orange scuds
Orange and olive buggers
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: Fall is a great season to toss a line in the Laramie Basin. The action is good at Meeboer where the fish tend to be more numerous, although smaller than at some of the other basin lakes. For bigger fish, toss a line at Twin Buttes or Lake Hattie. For a longer drive but good action, head to Diamond Lake.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Little Cleos
Blue fox vibrax
Black wooly buggers
Hornbergs
Thin mints
Laramie River
HH½
The buzz: The river is low, but anglers are getting a few brown trout in the deeper pools.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Hornbergs
Red copper Johns
Double bunnies
Copper Johns
Hot head leaches
San Juan worms
Stonefly patters
Snowy Range
HH½
The buzz: The fishing has slowed across the Medicine Bow Mountains, especially at the higher elevations where snow is sticking. Hiking in to those harder-to-reach lakes, such as the Gap Lakes, can be sloppy and wet. It is also on the nippy side, so go prepared for cooler conditions.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Royal wulff
Red copper Johns
Bead head pheasant tails
Bead head prince nymphs
Zug bugs
Parachute Adams
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HHH
The buzz: The North Platte is running low, but the fishing is excellent. Water levels have come up slightly, as is normal this time of year, and the fish are hungry. The Encampment River is low, but is fishing quite well.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Flash ban midges
Barbed wire midges
Hot head leeches
Bead head hares ears
Mayhems
Copper Johns
Stimulators
North Platte River – Gray Reef
HHH½
The buzz: The fishing has been hit or miss with the recent storm. Central Wyoming was in the center of the bullseye for this latest round of moisture. Flows are likely cloudy yet, but could clear up nicely by the weekend. The brown trout are on the move, but can be a bit tricky to catch as they head into the spawning season.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
UV Leeches
Amber scuds
Squirmy worms
Purple Q-tips
Flossy worms
San Juan worms
Hot head leeches
Bead head pheasant tails
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The river is fishing quite well with steady flows around 550 cubic feet per second. The flow could be cloudy for a few days, and access fairly sloppy, but the action should pick up with the nicer weather this weekend.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pat’s rubber legs
UV leeches
Red San Juan worms
Red rock worms
Flossy worms
Goldies
Various streamers
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing slowed with the recent storm, but should pick up with the nice weather this weekend.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers with nightcrawlers
Crank baits
Jigging minnows
Spoons
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good, and should get better with the nice weather this weekend. There’s a wide range of fish including brown, rainbow and cutthroat trout. This reservoir is known for anglers catching some real lunkers.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Little cleos
Nightcrawlers
Marshmallows
Scuds
Bead head nymphs
Orange blossom specials
Chironomids
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good. The walleye action is picking up.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
HH
The buzz: The walleye action remains slow, but the catfish action is good.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 90.4% full
Boysen: 85.5% full
Guernsey: 0.0% full
Glendo: 31.1% full
Gray Reef: 87.6% full
Keyhole: 68.0% full
Pathfinder: 58.2% full
Seminoe: 31.2% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 98.3 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 370 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 544 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 448 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 112 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 41 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 38 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.