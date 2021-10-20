Fishing report

A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

Regional Overview

This cold weather rebound brings some nice fall conditions after the little storm that came through, mostly to the north, Tuesday. Expect cool to chilly evenings, but temperatures should be pleasant and mild during the day. The longer term forecast shows a change is coming, likely just in time for Halloween. For at least another weekend, the weather looks quite inviting to get out and toss a line, take a hike or just relax around a campfire. Breezes might kick up by Sunday, but otherwise it will be quite pleasant. The higher country is getting nippy and snow is sticking, making it sloppy with limited access in some areas.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good at all three reservoirs. The biking and hiking trails are in great condition for those wanting some late season riding when the trails are dry.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Spawn sacs

Salmon eggs

Blue Fox

Panther martins

Bead head prince nymphs

Scuds

Chironomids

Woolly buggers

Renegades

Pole Mountain

HH½

The buzz: Snow remains in protected areas, while mud and muck limit access in some areas. Remember to resist driving around a mud hole instead of going through it to minimize expansion of disturbed areas. The fishing is good on those ponds that have open water and good water levels, but be prepared for some hiking in sloppy conditions.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Small Mepps lures

Hot head leeches

Bead head prince nymphs

Bead head zug bugs

Bead head hare’s ears

Copper Johns

Orange scuds

Orange and olive buggers

Laramie Plains lakes

HH½

The buzz: Fall is a great season to toss a line in the Laramie Basin. The action is good at Meeboer where the fish tend to be more numerous, although smaller than at some of the other basin lakes. For bigger fish, toss a line at Twin Buttes or Lake Hattie. For a longer drive but good action, head to Diamond Lake.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait

Marshmallows

Little Cleos

Blue fox vibrax

Black wooly buggers

Hornbergs

Thin mints

Laramie River

HH½

The buzz: The river is low, but anglers are getting a few brown trout in the deeper pools.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Hornbergs

Red copper Johns

Double bunnies

Copper Johns

Hot head leaches

San Juan worms

Stonefly patters

Snowy Range

HH½

The buzz: The fishing has slowed across the Medicine Bow Mountains, especially at the higher elevations where snow is sticking. Hiking in to those harder-to-reach lakes, such as the Gap Lakes, can be sloppy and wet. It is also on the nippy side, so go prepared for cooler conditions.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Royal wulff

Red copper Johns

Bead head pheasant tails

Bead head prince nymphs

Zug bugs

Parachute Adams

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HHH

The buzz: The North Platte is running low, but the fishing is excellent. Water levels have come up slightly, as is normal this time of year, and the fish are hungry. The Encampment River is low, but is fishing quite well.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

San Juan worms

Flash ban midges

Barbed wire midges

Hot head leeches

Bead head hares ears

Mayhems

Copper Johns

Stimulators

North Platte River – Gray Reef

HHH½

The buzz: The fishing has been hit or miss with the recent storm. Central Wyoming was in the center of the bullseye for this latest round of moisture. Flows are likely cloudy yet, but could clear up nicely by the weekend. The brown trout are on the move, but can be a bit tricky to catch as they head into the spawning season.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

UV Leeches

Amber scuds

Squirmy worms

Purple Q-tips

Flossy worms

San Juan worms

Hot head leeches

Bead head pheasant tails

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The river is fishing quite well with steady flows around 550 cubic feet per second. The flow could be cloudy for a few days, and access fairly sloppy, but the action should pick up with the nicer weather this weekend.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Pat’s rubber legs

UV leeches

Red San Juan worms

Red rock worms

Flossy worms

Goldies

Various streamers

Glendo

HH½

The buzz: The walleye fishing slowed with the recent storm, but should pick up with the nice weather this weekend.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Bottom bouncers with nightcrawlers

Crank baits

Jigging minnows

Spoons

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is good, and should get better with the nice weather this weekend. There’s a wide range of fish including brown, rainbow and cutthroat trout. This reservoir is known for anglers catching some real lunkers.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Little cleos

Nightcrawlers

Marshmallows

Scuds

Bead head nymphs

Orange blossom specials

Chironomids

Grayrocks Reservoir

HH

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good. The walleye action is picking up.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Hawk Springs

HH

The buzz: The walleye action remains slow, but the catfish action is good.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 90.4% full

Boysen: 85.5% full

Guernsey: 0.0% full

Glendo: 31.1% full

Gray Reef: 87.6% full

Keyhole: 68.0% full

Pathfinder: 58.2% full

Seminoe: 31.2% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 98.3 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 370 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 544 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 448 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 112 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 41 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 38 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.

