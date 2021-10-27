Regional Overview
It’s trick or treat time, which means the weather will get cold and snowy, and this year is no exception. The good news is that reasonably nice fall weather moves in after today and through Saturday. Snow and wind is still likely to continue in the Snowy and Sierra Madre ranges until this morning. The precipitation moves out and temperatures inch upwards, although breezes could persist. The next weather blip comes in late Saturday into Sunday or even Halloween evening. Prior to that, precipitation sticks to the high country, but that is likely to change Sunday, just in time to ensure a white Halloween. The intensity of this next round of stormy weather remains uncertain, but keep an eye on the forecasts to know what might be expected as the weekend nears. Angling season continues with some of the best action this time of year.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HH½
The buzz: The fishing remains good at all three reservoirs. That’s expected to continue until it turns nippy and stays that way.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Powerbait
Panther martins
Mepps
Bead head prince nymphs
Bead head pheasant tails
Woolly worms and buggers
Scuds
Gold ribbed hare’s ears
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good, and could even pick up through Saturday until the weather changes.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Marshmallows
Adams
Copper Johns
Pole Mountain
HH
The buzz: Conditions are a mixed bag for Pole Mountain. There’s dry ground, muddy areas and patches of snow. Overnight temperatures turn nippy, though, making the fishing action slow on the ponds that still have water.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Bead head prince nymphs
Scuds
Griffith gnats
Renegades
Woolly buggers
Laramie Plains lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good as pleasant fall conditions return for yet another weekend, at least through Saturday. Spawning season for brown and brook trout means the fish are on the move, but can be tricky to catch. The kokanee and trout are in the shallower gravelly banks at Lake Hattie, making for good bank fishing. The brown trout are also closer to shore at Twin Buttes, making for some excellent fishing also from the bank.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Egg patterns
Chironomids
Orange blossom specials
Goldies
Thin mints
Olive scuds
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The fishing on the river is likely good, as the brown trout are on the move with the spawning season. Flow is low, but it increased over the last week.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Woolly buggers
Copper Johns
Bead head flash back pheasant tails
Bead head prince nymphs
Bead head halfbacks
Egg patterns
Snowy Range
HH½
The buzz: There’s still angling at the lower elevations, but snow is sticking in the high country, and ice is forming. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 2 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, 1 inch at Brooklyn Lake and 14 inches at Sand Lake. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 13 inches of snow, while North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 5 inches of snow.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Royal wulff
Bead head pheasant tails
Bead head prince nymphs
Zug bugs
Parachute Adams
Orange scuds
Upper North Platte River and Encampment River
HHH
The buzz: The North Platte River is fishing well. The upper reaches of both the North Platte and Encampment rivers are likely icing up, but that could melt off as temperatures rise again.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Prince nymphs
Posse buggers
Tricos
Pat’s rubber legs
San Juan worms
Nilla buggers
Caddis nymphs
Split foambacks
Bead head buggers
North Platte River – Gray Reef
HHH
The buzz: Gray Reef is fishing well, but could be cloudy for a couple days. As winds die down and sunshine returns, the action could pick up.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Red rock worms
Orange scuds
Vanilla buggers
Brown BMBs
Hothead leeches
Midges
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is very good as the brown trout become more active and move into the river from the reservoirs.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Red rock worms
Rusty scuds
Pine squirrels
Pats rubber legs
Epoxyback stoneflies
Vanilla buggers
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The walleye fishing is on the slow side, but there’s plenty of elbow room this time of year. Check out the mountain bike and hiking trails before the snow flies.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers with nightcrawlers
Crank baits
Jigging minnows
Spoons
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good at the reservoir. Winds should ease for the next few days, making it a nice last gasp for open-water angling this year.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Cyclones
Rapala shadraps
Tasmanian devils
Bead head pheasant tails
Red chironomids
Olive woolly buggers
Thin mints
Grayrocks Reservoir
HH
The buzz: The fishing is good, and the walleye action is decent. As the sun comes out and winds die down, excellent fall conditions return for some late-season angling.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
HH
The buzz: The walleye action remains slow, but the catfish action is good near the dam.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 87.6% full
Boysen: 86.7% full
Guernsey: 0.0% full
Glendo: 33.4% full
Gray Reef: 91.7% full
Keyhole: 68.0% full
Pathfinder: 59.0% full
Seminoe: 31.1% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 91 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 377 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 543 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 450 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 103 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 32 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 67 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.