A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

Regional Overview

It’s trick or treat time, which means the weather will get cold and snowy, and this year is no exception. The good news is that reasonably nice fall weather moves in after today and through Saturday. Snow and wind is still likely to continue in the Snowy and Sierra Madre ranges until this morning. The precipitation moves out and temperatures inch upwards, although breezes could persist. The next weather blip comes in late Saturday into Sunday or even Halloween evening. Prior to that, precipitation sticks to the high country, but that is likely to change Sunday, just in time to ensure a white Halloween. The intensity of this next round of stormy weather remains uncertain, but keep an eye on the forecasts to know what might be expected as the weekend nears. Angling season continues with some of the best action this time of year.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish): To ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish): Toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HH½

The buzz: The fishing remains good at all three reservoirs. That’s expected to continue until it turns nippy and stays that way.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Powerbait

Panther martins

Mepps

Bead head prince nymphs

Bead head pheasant tails

Woolly worms and buggers

Scuds

Gold ribbed hare’s ears

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is good, and could even pick up through Saturday until the weather changes.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Powerbait

Salmon eggs

Marshmallows

Adams

Copper Johns

Pole Mountain

HH

The buzz: Conditions are a mixed bag for Pole Mountain. There’s dry ground, muddy areas and patches of snow. Overnight temperatures turn nippy, though, making the fishing action slow on the ponds that still have water.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Salmon eggs

Bead head prince nymphs

Scuds

Griffith gnats

Renegades

Woolly buggers

Laramie Plains lakes

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is good as pleasant fall conditions return for yet another weekend, at least through Saturday. Spawning season for brown and brook trout means the fish are on the move, but can be tricky to catch. The kokanee and trout are in the shallower gravelly banks at Lake Hattie, making for good bank fishing. The brown trout are also closer to shore at Twin Buttes, making for some excellent fishing also from the bank.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait

Marshmallows

Egg patterns

Chironomids

Orange blossom specials

Goldies

Thin mints

Olive scuds

Laramie River

HH

The buzz: The fishing on the river is likely good, as the brown trout are on the move with the spawning season. Flow is low, but it increased over the last week.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Woolly buggers

Copper Johns

Bead head flash back pheasant tails

Bead head prince nymphs

Bead head halfbacks

Egg patterns

Snowy Range

HH½

The buzz: There’s still angling at the lower elevations, but snow is sticking in the high country, and ice is forming. The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 2 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, 1 inch at Brooklyn Lake and 14 inches at Sand Lake. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 13 inches of snow, while North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 5 inches of snow.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Royal wulff

Bead head pheasant tails

Bead head prince nymphs

Zug bugs

Parachute Adams

Orange scuds

Upper North Platte River and Encampment River

HHH

The buzz: The North Platte River is fishing well. The upper reaches of both the North Platte and Encampment rivers are likely icing up, but that could melt off as temperatures rise again.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Prince nymphs

Posse buggers

Tricos

Pat’s rubber legs

San Juan worms

Nilla buggers

Caddis nymphs

Split foambacks

Bead head buggers

North Platte River – Gray Reef

HHH

The buzz: Gray Reef is fishing well, but could be cloudy for a couple days. As winds die down and sunshine returns, the action could pick up.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

San Juan worms

Red rock worms

Orange scuds

Vanilla buggers

Brown BMBs

Hothead leeches

Midges

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is very good as the brown trout become more active and move into the river from the reservoirs.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

San Juan worms

Red rock worms

Rusty scuds

Pine squirrels

Pats rubber legs

Epoxyback stoneflies

Vanilla buggers

Glendo

HH½

The buzz: The walleye fishing is on the slow side, but there’s plenty of elbow room this time of year. Check out the mountain bike and hiking trails before the snow flies.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Bottom bouncers with nightcrawlers

Crank baits

Jigging minnows

Spoons

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is good at the reservoir. Winds should ease for the next few days, making it a nice last gasp for open-water angling this year.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait

Cyclones

Rapala shadraps

Tasmanian devils

Bead head pheasant tails

Red chironomids

Olive woolly buggers

Thin mints

Grayrocks Reservoir

HH

The buzz: The fishing is good, and the walleye action is decent. As the sun comes out and winds die down, excellent fall conditions return for some late-season angling.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Hawk Springs

HH

The buzz: The walleye action remains slow, but the catfish action is good near the dam.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 87.6% full

Boysen: 86.7% full

Guernsey: 0.0% full

Glendo: 33.4% full

Gray Reef: 91.7% full

Keyhole: 68.0% full

Pathfinder: 59.0% full

Seminoe: 31.1% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 91 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 377 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 543 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 450 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 103 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 32 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 67 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.

