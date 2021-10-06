Regional Overview
After such great weather the last couple weeks, today we’ll see breezes and cooler weather, along with some showers. Those continue into Thursday, and winds could increase Friday and Saturday. Temperatures remain on the cool side, but will rebound slightly after Thursday. It’ll still be a good weekend to get outside before the weather takes a dive, with Sunday being the nicest day of the weekend. A significant weather change arrives by the middle of next week, so this is the weekend for hiking, biking and angling. It’s also hunting season across the state, so wear bright clothing if you’re out and about.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at all three reservoirs. This is a great place to take young anglers for an outing where their chance of reeling in a trout is quite high. The fish aren’t that big, but the action is typically fairly lively.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Bead head prince nymphs
Woolly buggers
Thin mints
Hothead leeches
Pole Mountain
HH
The buzz: The fishing is good, with the brook trout starting the spawning season. It’s an outstanding fall color season, too, with plenty of yellows, oranges and reds to enjoy when hiking, biking and fishing.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Small Mepps lures
Hot head leeches
Bead head prince nymphs
Bead head zug bugs
Bead head hare’s ears
Copper Johns
Orange scuds
Orange and olive buggers
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing action is picking up across the basin with the cooler temperatures. Twin Buttes and Meeboer are both fishing well. The action remains slow at Galett, where there was a significant fish kill in the middle of the summer. At Lake Hattie, the kokanee salmon are moving near the dam to spawn, so flashy colored flies might trigger a strike. The brown and rainbow trout are also coming closer to shore there.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Marshmallows
Black woolly buggers
Olive scuds
Bead head hare’s ears
Chironomids
Balance damsels
Thin mints
Rickard’s seal buggers
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river flow is quite low, but it is clear, and, thanks to the cooler weather, offering some decent angling in the mornings and evenings. Aim for the deeper holes.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Pat’s rubber legs
Flashback pheasant tails
Parachute Adams
Renegades
Bead head flash back pheasant tails
Black bite me buggers
Bead head halfbacks
Snowy Range
HH½
The buzz: Lake Owen is fishing very well, as the brook trout become quite colorful with the onset of the spawning season. Rob Roy is also fishing well, but not quite as active as Lake Owen. Rifle season is open, so remember the bright clothing so others know you’re around, even if you’re not hunting.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Bead head pheasant tails
Woolly buggers
Bead head zug bugs
Hot head leeches
Olive hare’s ears
Bead head prince nymphs
Elk hair caddis
Parachute Adams
Orange scuds
Thin mints
Upper North Platte River and Encampment River
HHH
The buzz: The Upper North Platte River is quite low this year, but it is clear, and fish are being caught. Look for the deeper pools and pockets or aim for the shallower ripples, where the fish tend to feed.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Flashback pheasant tails
Tung teasers
Bead head prince nymphs
Rainbow warriors
Mayhem midges
Pat’s rubber legs
Thin mints
Squirmy worms
North Platte River – Gray Reef
HHH
The buzz: The action picked up with the cooler weather. The flow is steady around 500 cubic feet per second, where it typically stays through the winter.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Squirmy worms
Purple impalers
Pat’s rubber legs
Barr’s emergers
San Juan worms
Orange and amber scuds
Vanilla buggers
Orange blossom specials
Rock worms
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The Mile is fishing well, with water levels steady around 530 cubic feet per second, which is where they remain going into and through the winter. Anglers report the action can be slow, but they’re catching some large trout if they’re patient.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Rainbow warriors
Purple squirmy worms
Hot head leeches
Amber scuds
Platte River Specials
Vanilla buggers
Platte River spiders
Glendo
HH
The buzz: The catfish action is good. Reports for walleye are scarce, but those getting out are doing well. Water levels are gradually coming up. It’s an excellent time of year to sample the hiking and mountain biking trail system, based primarily out of the Two Moon Campground.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers with nightcrawlers
Blood baits (for catfish)
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Crank baits
Jigs
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HHH
The buzz: The action has picked up, and the cooler weather is expected to ease the algal bloom that has occurred at the reservoir. Check for signage to know how to avoid any impact. Since it is such a large reservoir, there are plenty of safe areas to enjoy some late-season fishing.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Bead head pheasant tails
Red chironomids
Thin mints
Nilla buggers
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good and picking up for walleye. It’s a great time of year to toss a line as the crowds dissipate.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
HH½
The buzz: The catfish action is quite good, but the walleye action is on the slow side.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 96.5% full
Boysen: 85.4% full
Guernsey: 0.0% full
Glendo: 27.5% full
Gray Reef: 92.7% full
Keyhole: 67.6% full
Pathfinder: 57.2% full
Seminoe: 31.8% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 78 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 254 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 539 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 503 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 46 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 21 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 33 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.