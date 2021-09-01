Regional Overview
It’s not often ripple effects of hurricanes significantly affect our weather, but that is the case starting today. Hurricane Nora, the one coming up the coast of Baja, is causing a moisture surge well inland from the ocean. Expect soggy conditions for the next couple days, but just how much can be hit or miss. Flash flooding is possible in areas that get hit, so take precautions if such a storm comes your way when you’re out camping, hiking or otherwise enjoying the outdoors. The good news is skies should clear by the latter half of the Labor Day holiday. Expect a whiff of fall in the air with cooler temperatures overnight, but still getting pleasant in the middle of the day. These conditions make for some of the best angling with the fish becoming more active with the cooler water.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store
H (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good and is expected to take off even more with the cooler weather. It’s an excellent time of year to enjoy some late season camping with more elbowroom. There is a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at the west causeway of Granite Reservoir. Typically, they dissipate as temperatures drop, but the advisory remains in place. Check the reservoir for signage on appropriate precautions.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Panther martin spinners
Renegades
Woolly worms and buggers (brown, black or olive)
Adams
Halfbacks
Midges
Ants
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good with the cooler weather. It’s still best early and late but anglers report having some nice action in the middle of the day, especially when there’s cloud cover.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Marshmallows
Adams
Copper Johns
Renegades
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing action is fairly lively for the ponds that have good water levels. Plan to hike to the more remote ponds for the best action. The aspen are starting to turn with a few patches of gold and red appearing already.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Orange scuds
Lightning bugs
Bead head prince nymphs
Elk hair caddis
Grasshoppers
Renegade
Adams
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good across the basin. The action is best at Meebour while it’s also doing quite well at Twin Buttes where the brown trout are getting frisky as they head into the spawning season. There are good reports from Lake Hattie, too, with the best action out on boats. Avoid Leazenby Lake due to the cyanobacterial bloom advisory there.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bead head prince nymphs
Bead head hare’s ears
Hot head leeches
Snapping craw
Gisha girl
Circus peanut
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river is running quite low by the time it gets to Laramie, but hunt for the deeper pools for some brown trout action. River rehabilitation continues at the upper reaches at the Jelm and Woods Landing access points; due to high turbidity in the water, avoid these areas for now.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bead head prince nymphs
Girdle bugs
Drake bombs
Sparkle worms
Griffith’s gnat
Elk hair caddis
Thin mints
Snowy Range
HHH½
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good all across the Medicine Bow Mountains. Both Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir are fishing well. Expect the brook trout to start moving into the shallows as temperatures continue to drop.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Elk hair caddis
Miracle mile peanut
Vanilla buggers
Bead head zug bugs
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HHH
The buzz: The North Platte River is running quite low, as is the Encampment River. The fishing is good in the mornings, but slows by mid-day. The tricos are starting to dwindle but the blue-winged olives are increasing. Get out early or late in the day for the best results.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Tricos
Grasshoppers
Drowned tricos
Mayhems
Possie buggers
Goldies
UV leech
Barr emergers
Bead-head prince nymphs
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The action at Grey Reef is very good. Grasshoppers are the hot ticket. The flow is steady around 1,300 cubic feet per second and is coming into prime shape for fall angling.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Copper Johns
Squirrel nymphs
Hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Parachute Adams
Trico spinners
Grasshoppers
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH½
The buzz: The Mile is fishing well. Flows went down this past week to 500 cubic feet per second, making for good wading conditions.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pat’s rubber legs
Red and purple San Juan worms
Purple Q-tips
Flash bang midges
Hoppers
Tricos
Bread n’ butter buggers
Circus peanuts
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The water level at Glendo is about 11 feet lower than typical on Labor Day. This is due to repairs to the Guernsey Power plant downstream at Guernsey Reservoir. It’s a big reservoir, though, and boat ramps at Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina will be usable throughout the low water period. Expect longer hikes to get to the water at such areas as Sandy Beach. The Guernsey Reservoir will not be refilled until March 2022.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Shad raps in perch, shad
Kastmasters
Crankbaits
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Vertical jigging
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: An algal bloom is reported at Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 with signs at the reservoir explaining the situation and how to avoid impacts. The algae are most prominent in protected areas and are not a factor across the entire reservoir. Follow the recommendations to enjoy excellent fall angling.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Marshmallows
Woolly worms and buggers (brown, black or olive)
Adams
Halfbacks
Midges
Ants
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is picking up, but remains on the slow side in the middle of the day. Those angling for catfish are having decent action using blood baits.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits for catfish (chicken, liver, beef and cheese flavors)
Hawk Springs
HH½
The buzz: Both the walleye and catfish action continues to improve. Go early or late in the day for the best results.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Cheese
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 97.9% full
Boysen: 89.8% full
Guernsey: 33.5% full
Glendo: 28.3% full
Gray Reef: 85.8% full
Keyhole: 69.8% full
Pathfinder: 60.1% full
Seminoe: 34.8% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 57 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 131 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 532 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 1,301 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 30 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 26 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 19 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.