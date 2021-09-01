Fishing report
A fisherman in a canoe is silhouetted against the blazing orange sky of a setting sun.

 Shutterstock

Regional Overview

It’s not often ripple effects of hurricanes significantly affect our weather, but that is the case starting today. Hurricane Nora, the one coming up the coast of Baja, is causing a moisture surge well inland from the ocean. Expect soggy conditions for the next couple days, but just how much can be hit or miss. Flash flooding is possible in areas that get hit, so take precautions if such a storm comes your way when you’re out camping, hiking or otherwise enjoying the outdoors. The good news is skies should clear by the latter half of the Labor Day holiday. Expect a whiff of fall in the air with cooler temperatures overnight, but still getting pleasant in the middle of the day. These conditions make for some of the best angling with the fish becoming more active with the cooler water.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store

H (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good and is expected to take off even more with the cooler weather. It’s an excellent time of year to enjoy some late season camping with more elbowroom. There is a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at the west causeway of Granite Reservoir. Typically, they dissipate as temperatures drop, but the advisory remains in place. Check the reservoir for signage on appropriate precautions.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Panther martin spinners

Renegades

Woolly worms and buggers (brown, black or olive)

Adams

Halfbacks

Midges

Ants

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is good with the cooler weather. It’s still best early and late but anglers report having some nice action in the middle of the day, especially when there’s cloud cover.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Powerbait

Salmon eggs

Marshmallows

Adams

Copper Johns

Renegades

Pole Mountain

HHH

The buzz: The fishing action is fairly lively for the ponds that have good water levels. Plan to hike to the more remote ponds for the best action. The aspen are starting to turn with a few patches of gold and red appearing already.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Orange scuds

Lightning bugs

Bead head prince nymphs

Elk hair caddis

Grasshoppers

Renegade

Adams

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good across the basin. The action is best at Meebour while it’s also doing quite well at Twin Buttes where the brown trout are getting frisky as they head into the spawning season. There are good reports from Lake Hattie, too, with the best action out on boats. Avoid Leazenby Lake due to the cyanobacterial bloom advisory there.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Bead head prince nymphs

Bead head hare’s ears

Hot head leeches

Snapping craw

Gisha girl

Circus peanut

Laramie River

HH

The buzz: The river is running quite low by the time it gets to Laramie, but hunt for the deeper pools for some brown trout action. River rehabilitation continues at the upper reaches at the Jelm and Woods Landing access points; due to high turbidity in the water, avoid these areas for now.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Bead head prince nymphs

Girdle bugs

Drake bombs

Sparkle worms

Griffith’s gnat

Elk hair caddis

Thin mints

Snowy Range

HHH½

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good all across the Medicine Bow Mountains. Both Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir are fishing well. Expect the brook trout to start moving into the shallows as temperatures continue to drop.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Panther martins

Elk hair caddis

Miracle mile peanut

Vanilla buggers

Bead head zug bugs

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HHH

The buzz: The North Platte River is running quite low, as is the Encampment River. The fishing is good in the mornings, but slows by mid-day. The tricos are starting to dwindle but the blue-winged olives are increasing. Get out early or late in the day for the best results.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Tricos

Grasshoppers

Drowned tricos

Mayhems

Possie buggers

Goldies

UV leech

Barr emergers

Bead-head prince nymphs

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HHH

The buzz: The action at Grey Reef is very good. Grasshoppers are the hot ticket. The flow is steady around 1,300 cubic feet per second and is coming into prime shape for fall angling.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

San Juan worms

Copper Johns

Squirrel nymphs

Hare’s ears

Elk hair caddis

Parachute Adams

Trico spinners

Grasshoppers

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH½

The buzz: The Mile is fishing well. Flows went down this past week to 500 cubic feet per second, making for good wading conditions.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Pat’s rubber legs

Red and purple San Juan worms

Purple Q-tips

Flash bang midges

Hoppers

Tricos

Bread n’ butter buggers

Circus peanuts

Glendo

HH½

The buzz: The water level at Glendo is about 11 feet lower than typical on Labor Day. This is due to repairs to the Guernsey Power plant downstream at Guernsey Reservoir. It’s a big reservoir, though, and boat ramps at Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina will be usable throughout the low water period. Expect longer hikes to get to the water at such areas as Sandy Beach. The Guernsey Reservoir will not be refilled until March 2022.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Bottom bouncers

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses

Shad raps in perch, shad

Kastmasters

Crankbaits

Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)

Vertical jigging

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HH½

The buzz: An algal bloom is reported at Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 with signs at the reservoir explaining the situation and how to avoid impacts. The algae are most prominent in protected areas and are not a factor across the entire reservoir. Follow the recommendations to enjoy excellent fall angling.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Marshmallows

Woolly worms and buggers (brown, black or olive)

Adams

Halfbacks

Midges

Ants

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The walleye fishing is picking up, but remains on the slow side in the middle of the day. Those angling for catfish are having decent action using blood baits.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Blood baits for catfish (chicken, liver, beef and cheese flavors)

Hawk Springs

HH½

The buzz: Both the walleye and catfish action continues to improve. Go early or late in the day for the best results.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)

Cheese

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 97.9% full

Boysen: 89.8% full

Guernsey: 33.5% full

Glendo: 28.3% full

Gray Reef: 85.8% full

Keyhole: 69.8% full

Pathfinder: 60.1% full

Seminoe: 34.8% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 57 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 131 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 532 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 1,301 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 30 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 26 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 19 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.

