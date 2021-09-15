Fishing report

Regional Overview

We’ll see a gorgeous stretch of fall weather from now through the weekend. Expect cool temperatures at night and warming nicely in the daytime. There’s a chance for breezes to kick up, but mostly not until the afternoon. It’s a great weekend to get outside to hike, bike, fish or maybe just lounge around. Changes are in the forecast starting next week, so get out now while it’s so pleasant. Leaves are changing, with some noted color in the Snowy Range and in areas of Pole Mountain. There’s little chance of precipitation on through the weekend.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HH½

The buzz: The fishing picked up with the cooler weather. With the leaf change it’s a great time to get out. Take a break from casting a line and check out the hiking and biking trails at Crystal and Granite reservoirs. A cyanobacterial bloom advisory remains in place for the causeway at Granite Reservoir.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Mepps

Rapalas

Woolly worms and buggers

Hare’s ears

Damsel nymphs

Scuds

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is good, but a cyanobacterial bloom advisory is in place at the south beach of Sloans Lake. It’s best to avoid this area if your outing includes bringing a furry friend. For those looking to toss a line to start or end the day, these lakes are a great option. Both are fishing quite well and should get even better as temperatures cool.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Powerbait

Salmon eggs

Marshmallows

Adams

Copper Johns

Renegades

Pole Mountain

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good across Pole Mountain. The leaves are turning with some nice color, making the trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area and Turtle Rock a good option for hiking and mountain biking this time of year.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Power bait

Kastmasters

Orange scuds

Elk hair caddis

Blue-winged olives

Hornberg

Copper Johns

Hot head leeches

Laramie Plains lakes

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is fair to good across the basin. The best action is at Meeboer, and it’s a bit slower at Twin Buttes. Those willing to take a longer drive will find the fishing fair to good at Diamond Lake. Anglers report catching some nice rainbow at Lake Hattie and the kokanee action is picking up there as well. The action remains slow at Gelatt. There is still a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at Leazenby.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Rapalas

Kastmasters

Wooly buggers

Scuds

Bead head prince nymphs

Bead head hare’s ears

Hot head leeches

Orange blossom specials

Circus peanut

Laramie River

HH

The buzz: The river is running low, especially as it nears Laramie. The fishing is slow but fish are still being caught. Look for the deeper pools for those large brown trout that tend to become more active this time of year.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Salmon eggs

Panther martins

Grasshoppers

Elk hair caddis

Blue-winged olives

Hot head leech

Bead head pheasant tail

San Juan worms

Snowy Range

HHH½

The buzz: The fishing is very good across the Snowy Range, and the leaf change is picking up. Lake Owen is fishing well while the action is a bit slower at Rob Roy Reservoir. Those out on boats at Rob Roy are having better luck than those casting from the shore. Get to the high elevation lakes before snow arrives, which could happen as early as next week, although snow amounts are likely to be minimal for now.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Panther martins

Elk hair caddis

Scuds

Parachute Adams

Ants

Zug bugs

Squirrel leeches

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HH

The buzz: The fishing action is on the slow side in the upper reaches of the North Platte River. The flows are low, making wading the way to go from the state line up to Treasure Island. The Encampment River is also low, but anglers are having some luck early in the day.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Panther martins

Kastmasters

Worms

Chubby Chernobyls

Pat’s rubberlegs

Bead-head prince nymphs

Sparkle duns

Lightning bugs

North Platte River – Gray Reef

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good, although the moss requires good aim to avoid pulling in nothing but vegetation. That growth typically goes away with the cooler weather, which is in the forecast for next week.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Grasshoppers

Tricos

Adams

Hot head leeches

San Juan worms

Sprout midges

Sparkle wings

Orange blossom specials

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The action is good to very good. Water levels can fluctuate with downstream water and electrical needs, but it tends to run around 500 cubic feet per second. This flow rate makes great conditions for wade fishing.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

San Juan worms

Rock worms

Pheasant tails

Juju baetis

Hares ears

Scuds

Hot head leeches

Thin mints

Glendo

HH½

The buzz: The water level at Glendo is quite low due to repairs to the Guernsey Power plant downstream at Guernsey Reservoir. It’s a big reservoir, though, and boat ramps at Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina are usable throughout the low water period. Expect longer hikes to get to the water in such areas as Sandy Beach. The Guernsey Reservoir will not be refilled until March 2022.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Bottom bouncers

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses

Shad raps in perch, shad

Spoons

Crank baits

Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)

Vertical jigging

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HH

The buzz: The fishing is good. The algal bloom at Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 continues near the dam. There’s still plenty of angling but just be aware of the situation and where to fish to avoid complications.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Marshmallows

Panther martins

Rapalas

Hornbergs

Wooly buggers

Damsel nymphs

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is quite good, and should get even better with the cooler fall temperatures. Anglers report catching everything from walleye to perch as well as crappie and bass. There’s something for everyone.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Blood baits for catfish (chicken, liver, beef and cheese flavors)

Hawk Springs

HH½

The buzz: Both the walleye and catfish action is good to very good. With the changing season, the recreational activity in the middle of the day should be minimal, allowing good angling throughout the day.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)

Cheese

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 98.0% full

Boysen: 87.5% full

Guernsey: 0.0% full

Glendo: 22.9% full

Gray Reef: 87.3% full

Keyhole: 68.7% full

Pathfinder: 58.1% full

Seminoe: 34.4% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 57 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 114 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 539 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 496 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 28 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 23 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 8 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.

