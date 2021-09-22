Fishing report

Regional Overview

Fall officially arrives today. The cold blast early in the week gave strong evidence of the changing season. The cold front moves out as temperatures return to the pleasant range through the weekend. Expect comfortably warm days with clear, cool nights. Those clear skies will bring minimal chances for precipitation. The hazy smoke that’s hung around the past few months clears out, too, making it a great time to view wide vistas. If those vistas including ogling the fall foliage, this is the weekend to get out for a drive, a hike or even a bicycle ride to enjoy the blast of orange, yellows and reds as aspen and other hardwoods display their colors. Hunting seasons are up and running, making for more elbowroom for those tossing a line at the nearest lake or stream, but add some colorful attire so others know you’re around. A bright bandana around the neck of a furry companion is also a good idea.

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is steady with nice action throughout the day, although anglers report the best action is still in the mornings.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Powerbait

Panther martins

Renegades

Woolly worms and buggers

Pistol Pete renegades

Bead head ribbed hare’s ears

Elk hair caddis

Pole Mountain

HHH½

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good with flycasters using an assortment of small wet fly patterns. Small worms work well for bait casters. The aspen leaves are changing, making for some lovely hiking.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Olive hare’s ears

Orange scuds

Bead head prince nymphs

B&Bs

Royal wulff

Hornberg

Copper Johns

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The fishing has picked up nicely at Twin Buttes and there is also good action at Meebour. Lake Hattie is on the slow side but should pick up as the kokanee activity increases. The weeds are abating at Alsop and the fishing has picked up there.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Olive hare’s ears

Bead head calibaetis nymphs

Hot head leeches

Chironomids

Parachute Adams

Bead head prince nymphs

Laramie River

HH

The buzz: The river is low and clear. The best action is in the mornings and evenings. It’s best to avoid the access points near Woods Landing and Jelm while river rehabilitation continues.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Bead head pheasant tails

Bead head prince nymphs

Elk hair caddis

Brown and black buggers

Parachute Adams

Adams irresistible

Kaufmann stonefly nymphs

Bighorn buggers

Black and white kiwi muddlers

Crawdads

Snowy Range

HHH

The buzz: Snow dusted the high country to start the week, but it is likely mostly all melted except up high in the trees. Access routes could be sloppy and muddy. The fishing is good to very good as the high elevation open water angling season nears its end. There’s still time to hike to those high lakes, though, before it becomes a slog through snow. Lower down, the fishing is good at both Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Power bait

Hot head leeches

Parachute Adams

Mr QTs

Timberline emergers

Olive scuds

Hare’s ears

Zug bugs

Hare’s ears

Olive and black buggers

Orange scuds

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HHH

The buzz: The river is running low, while the fishing is good to very good. This is one of the best times of year to fish this section of the North Platte River. Tricos are coming off the river now, which makes for some skilled casting for trout in the deeper pools along the river edges.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

San Juan worms

Yellow sally nymphs

Chubby chernobyls

Amy’s ant

Hares ears

Pale morning duns

Parachute Adams

Foam beetles

North Platte River – Gray Reef

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good. Water levels remain steady around 500 cubic feet per second. There’s a bit of floating moss that can make casting a challenge.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Trico spinner

Parachute Adams

Grasshoppers

Rock worms

Amber scuds

Squirrel nymphs

Squirrel leeches

Parachute Adams

Hot head leeches

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH½

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good with a stable water flow around 500 cubic feet per second.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Red rock worms

Crystal flash midges

Split foam back

Squirrel leeches

San Juan worms

Hot head leeches

Orange and amber scuds

Parachute Adams

Glendo

HH½

The buzz: The water level at Glendo is quite low, as is typical this time of year. Those levels are even lower this year, though, due to repairs to the Guernsey Power plant downstream at Guernsey Reservoir. The angling is still going strong, though, with boat ramps open at Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Bottom bouncers

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses

Shad raps in perch, shad

Spoons

Crank baits

Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)

Vertical jigging

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HH

The buzz: The algal bloom at Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 continues but it’s a big reservoir. There’s still plenty of angling opportunity but stay clear of areas where there’s a blue-green tint along the shoreline.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Marshmallows

Little cleos

Bead head nymphs

Nilla buggers

Orange blossom specials

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good and picking up for walleye. The catching is best early and late, but there’s still decent action in the middle of the day.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Hawk Springs

HH½

The buzz: The catfish action is quite good and the walleye action has improved.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 97.9% full

Boysen: 86.6% full

Guernsey: 0.0% full

Glendo: 24.3% full

Gray Reef: 91.9% full

Keyhole: 68.4% full

Pathfinder: 57.6% full

Seminoe: 32.7% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 41 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 108 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 543 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 502 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 41 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 34 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 9 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.

