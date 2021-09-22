Regional Overview
Fall officially arrives today. The cold blast early in the week gave strong evidence of the changing season. The cold front moves out as temperatures return to the pleasant range through the weekend. Expect comfortably warm days with clear, cool nights. Those clear skies will bring minimal chances for precipitation. The hazy smoke that’s hung around the past few months clears out, too, making it a great time to view wide vistas. If those vistas including ogling the fall foliage, this is the weekend to get out for a drive, a hike or even a bicycle ride to enjoy the blast of orange, yellows and reds as aspen and other hardwoods display their colors. Hunting seasons are up and running, making for more elbowroom for those tossing a line at the nearest lake or stream, but add some colorful attire so others know you’re around. A bright bandana around the neck of a furry companion is also a good idea.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is steady with nice action throughout the day, although anglers report the best action is still in the mornings.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Powerbait
Panther martins
Renegades
Woolly worms and buggers
Pistol Pete renegades
Bead head ribbed hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Pole Mountain
HHH½
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good with flycasters using an assortment of small wet fly patterns. Small worms work well for bait casters. The aspen leaves are changing, making for some lovely hiking.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Olive hare’s ears
Orange scuds
Bead head prince nymphs
B&Bs
Royal wulff
Hornberg
Copper Johns
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing has picked up nicely at Twin Buttes and there is also good action at Meebour. Lake Hattie is on the slow side but should pick up as the kokanee activity increases. The weeds are abating at Alsop and the fishing has picked up there.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Olive hare’s ears
Bead head calibaetis nymphs
Hot head leeches
Chironomids
Parachute Adams
Bead head prince nymphs
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river is low and clear. The best action is in the mornings and evenings. It’s best to avoid the access points near Woods Landing and Jelm while river rehabilitation continues.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Bead head pheasant tails
Bead head prince nymphs
Elk hair caddis
Brown and black buggers
Parachute Adams
Adams irresistible
Kaufmann stonefly nymphs
Bighorn buggers
Black and white kiwi muddlers
Crawdads
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: Snow dusted the high country to start the week, but it is likely mostly all melted except up high in the trees. Access routes could be sloppy and muddy. The fishing is good to very good as the high elevation open water angling season nears its end. There’s still time to hike to those high lakes, though, before it becomes a slog through snow. Lower down, the fishing is good at both Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Power bait
Hot head leeches
Parachute Adams
Mr QTs
Timberline emergers
Olive scuds
Hare’s ears
Zug bugs
Hare’s ears
Olive and black buggers
Orange scuds
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HHH
The buzz: The river is running low, while the fishing is good to very good. This is one of the best times of year to fish this section of the North Platte River. Tricos are coming off the river now, which makes for some skilled casting for trout in the deeper pools along the river edges.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Yellow sally nymphs
Chubby chernobyls
Amy’s ant
Hares ears
Pale morning duns
Parachute Adams
Foam beetles
North Platte River – Gray Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good. Water levels remain steady around 500 cubic feet per second. There’s a bit of floating moss that can make casting a challenge.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Trico spinner
Parachute Adams
Grasshoppers
Rock worms
Amber scuds
Squirrel nymphs
Squirrel leeches
Parachute Adams
Hot head leeches
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH½
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good with a stable water flow around 500 cubic feet per second.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Red rock worms
Crystal flash midges
Split foam back
Squirrel leeches
San Juan worms
Hot head leeches
Orange and amber scuds
Parachute Adams
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The water level at Glendo is quite low, as is typical this time of year. Those levels are even lower this year, though, due to repairs to the Guernsey Power plant downstream at Guernsey Reservoir. The angling is still going strong, though, with boat ramps open at Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Shad raps in perch, shad
Spoons
Crank baits
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Vertical jigging
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The algal bloom at Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 continues but it’s a big reservoir. There’s still plenty of angling opportunity but stay clear of areas where there’s a blue-green tint along the shoreline.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Marshmallows
Little cleos
Bead head nymphs
Nilla buggers
Orange blossom specials
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good and picking up for walleye. The catching is best early and late, but there’s still decent action in the middle of the day.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
HH½
The buzz: The catfish action is quite good and the walleye action has improved.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 97.9% full
Boysen: 86.6% full
Guernsey: 0.0% full
Glendo: 24.3% full
Gray Reef: 91.9% full
Keyhole: 68.4% full
Pathfinder: 57.6% full
Seminoe: 32.7% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 41 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 108 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 543 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 502 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 41 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 34 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 9 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.