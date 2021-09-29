Fishing report

Regional Overview

After all the lovely fall weather we’ve had, expect cooler and wet weather today, with moisture mostly on the west side of the Laramie Range, but there could be some precipitation most everywhere into Thursday. A drying period moves in with temperatures remaining cooler. It’ll certainly feel like fall, rather than the summer-like temperatures of the past couple weeks. The moisture could translate into some snow at the highest elevations, but mostly around the 10,000-foot elevation. Those out hunting should prepare for cooler and wet weather. It’s also hunting season across the state, which always means more people are around in the backcountry, with more traffic. Top off your outdoor wardrobe with some bright colors, even if you’re not hunting. It’s best to let others know you’re around.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing continues to be very good at Granite and Crystal reservoirs, but a little slower at North Crow Reservoir. The great fall colors should continue for another weekend, making the biking and hiking trails particularly delightful right now.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Panther martins

Woolly worms and buggers (brown, black or olive)

Bead head ribbed hare’s ears

Elk hair caddis

Bead head pheasant tails

Pole Mountain

HHH½

The buzz: The fishing is good, with the best action in the beaver ponds a bit off the beaten track. The trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area will be busy Saturday, with the annual Silent Trails 10-mile running race and also a trail maintenance day sponsored by the Medicine Bow Nordic Association. The race starts at 9 a.m., with registration opening an hour earlier. Those wanting to pitch in to spruce up the trails for the upcoming ski season should gather at the Tie City warming hut at 9:15 a.m.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Small worms

Orange scuds

Zug bugs

Bead head prince nymphs

Hot head leeches

Hare’s ears

Orange and olive buggers

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good at all the lakes and reservoirs across the Laramie Basin. It’s that time of year when there’s plenty of elbow room as the season wanes. The kokanee salmon activity is picking up at Lake Hattie, with excellent action fishing from the bank near the dam. The salmon are coming close to shore, and that’s bringing the rainbow trout in, as well.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait

Olive hare’s ears

Bead head calibaetis nymphs

Hot head leeches

Chironomids

Parachute Adams

Bead head prince nymphs

Laramie River

HH

The buzz: The fishing is fair, with the river running quite low. Aim for the deeper pools for those bigger brown trout.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Salmon eggs

Bead head prince nymph

Hare’s ears

San Juan worms

Hot head leeches

Lightning bugs

Super buggers

Parachute Adams

Snowy Range

HHH

The buzz: It could be chilly up high, and the precipitation could turn white. There should still be plenty of leaf peeping, but wear bright clothing with the opening of rifle deer season. The fishing is good, with the best action at Lake Owen. Rob Roy Reservoir is also fishing well.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Parachute Adams

Orange scuds

Hare’s ears

Zug bugs

Olive and black buggers

Black BMBs

Kiwi muddlers

Beldar buggers

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HHH

The buzz: Conditions are ideal for some late-season fishing as water levels rise slightly. This is thanks to the lack of water uptake from the cottonwood trees along the banks. The fishing is also good along the Encampment River using dry flies, streamers and nymphs. There are still some blue-winged olive hatches.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Flashback pheasant tails

Parachute Adams

Sparkle duns

Cripple blue-winged olives

Platte River specials

Orange blossom specials

Hare’s ears

Flu shot

Platte River spiders

Autumn splendors

North Platte River – Gray Reef

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is very good, as the flow remains steady. Moss can be a headache if your aim is off.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Mepps

Panther martins

San Juan worms

Rock worms

Baetis

Double mayhem midges

Vanilla buggers

Orange blossom specials

Pheasant tails

Zebra midges

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HH½

The buzz: The fishing is good, and the scenery is outstanding, with the leaf change. The brown trout angling should start to pick up as the large lake fish mosey up the river for the upcoming spawning season.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

San Juan worms

Red rock worms

Hot head leeches

Orange and amber scuds

Vanilla buggers

Orange blossom specials

Glendo

HH

The buzz: The walleye fishing is fair to good. The water level continues to rise, although it is still quite low, as is normal this time of year. Angler numbers are down, so there’s plenty of elbow room. The miles and miles of mountain bike and hiking trails are especially good this time of year, with the cooler temperatures and lovely leaf peeping.

Suggested bait, lures, flies:

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses

Crank baits

Jigs

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HH

The buzz: The cooler weather will likely help ease the algal bloom problem at Wheatland Reservoir No. 3. As long as the hazard is present, signage will provide recommendations on how to avoid the risks.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Powerbait

Marshmallows

Bead head pheasant tails

Red chironomids

Thin mints

Nilla buggers

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good and picking up for walleye. It’s a great time of year to toss a line as the crowds dissipate.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Hawk Springs

HH½

The buzz: The catfish action is quite good, but the walleye action is on the slow side.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 98.0% full

Boysen: 86.0% full

Guernsey: 0.0% full

Glendo: 25.9% full

Gray Reef: 93.4% full

Keyhole: 68.0% full

Pathfinder: 57.1% full

Seminoe: 32.2% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 49 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 187 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 532 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 504 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 43 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 19 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 10 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.

