Regional Overview
After all the lovely fall weather we’ve had, expect cooler and wet weather today, with moisture mostly on the west side of the Laramie Range, but there could be some precipitation most everywhere into Thursday. A drying period moves in with temperatures remaining cooler. It’ll certainly feel like fall, rather than the summer-like temperatures of the past couple weeks. The moisture could translate into some snow at the highest elevations, but mostly around the 10,000-foot elevation. Those out hunting should prepare for cooler and wet weather. It’s also hunting season across the state, which always means more people are around in the backcountry, with more traffic. Top off your outdoor wardrobe with some bright colors, even if you’re not hunting. It’s best to let others know you’re around.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing continues to be very good at Granite and Crystal reservoirs, but a little slower at North Crow Reservoir. The great fall colors should continue for another weekend, making the biking and hiking trails particularly delightful right now.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Woolly worms and buggers (brown, black or olive)
Bead head ribbed hare’s ears
Elk hair caddis
Bead head pheasant tails
Pole Mountain
HHH½
The buzz: The fishing is good, with the best action in the beaver ponds a bit off the beaten track. The trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area will be busy Saturday, with the annual Silent Trails 10-mile running race and also a trail maintenance day sponsored by the Medicine Bow Nordic Association. The race starts at 9 a.m., with registration opening an hour earlier. Those wanting to pitch in to spruce up the trails for the upcoming ski season should gather at the Tie City warming hut at 9:15 a.m.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small worms
Orange scuds
Zug bugs
Bead head prince nymphs
Hot head leeches
Hare’s ears
Orange and olive buggers
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good at all the lakes and reservoirs across the Laramie Basin. It’s that time of year when there’s plenty of elbow room as the season wanes. The kokanee salmon activity is picking up at Lake Hattie, with excellent action fishing from the bank near the dam. The salmon are coming close to shore, and that’s bringing the rainbow trout in, as well.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Olive hare’s ears
Bead head calibaetis nymphs
Hot head leeches
Chironomids
Parachute Adams
Bead head prince nymphs
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The fishing is fair, with the river running quite low. Aim for the deeper pools for those bigger brown trout.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Bead head prince nymph
Hare’s ears
San Juan worms
Hot head leeches
Lightning bugs
Super buggers
Parachute Adams
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: It could be chilly up high, and the precipitation could turn white. There should still be plenty of leaf peeping, but wear bright clothing with the opening of rifle deer season. The fishing is good, with the best action at Lake Owen. Rob Roy Reservoir is also fishing well.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Parachute Adams
Orange scuds
Hare’s ears
Zug bugs
Olive and black buggers
Black BMBs
Kiwi muddlers
Beldar buggers
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HHH
The buzz: Conditions are ideal for some late-season fishing as water levels rise slightly. This is thanks to the lack of water uptake from the cottonwood trees along the banks. The fishing is also good along the Encampment River using dry flies, streamers and nymphs. There are still some blue-winged olive hatches.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Flashback pheasant tails
Parachute Adams
Sparkle duns
Cripple blue-winged olives
Platte River specials
Orange blossom specials
Hare’s ears
Flu shot
Platte River spiders
Autumn splendors
North Platte River – Gray Reef
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is very good, as the flow remains steady. Moss can be a headache if your aim is off.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Mepps
Panther martins
San Juan worms
Rock worms
Baetis
Double mayhem midges
Vanilla buggers
Orange blossom specials
Pheasant tails
Zebra midges
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HH½
The buzz: The fishing is good, and the scenery is outstanding, with the leaf change. The brown trout angling should start to pick up as the large lake fish mosey up the river for the upcoming spawning season.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
San Juan worms
Red rock worms
Hot head leeches
Orange and amber scuds
Vanilla buggers
Orange blossom specials
Glendo
HH
The buzz: The walleye fishing is fair to good. The water level continues to rise, although it is still quite low, as is normal this time of year. Angler numbers are down, so there’s plenty of elbow room. The miles and miles of mountain bike and hiking trails are especially good this time of year, with the cooler temperatures and lovely leaf peeping.
Suggested bait, lures, flies:
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Crank baits
Jigs
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH
The buzz: The cooler weather will likely help ease the algal bloom problem at Wheatland Reservoir No. 3. As long as the hazard is present, signage will provide recommendations on how to avoid the risks.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Powerbait
Marshmallows
Bead head pheasant tails
Red chironomids
Thin mints
Nilla buggers
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good and picking up for walleye. It’s a great time of year to toss a line as the crowds dissipate.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Hawk Springs
HH½
The buzz: The catfish action is quite good, but the walleye action is on the slow side.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.0% full
Boysen: 86.0% full
Guernsey: 0.0% full
Glendo: 25.9% full
Gray Reef: 93.4% full
Keyhole: 68.0% full
Pathfinder: 57.1% full
Seminoe: 32.2% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 49 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 187 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 532 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 504 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 43 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 19 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 10 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.