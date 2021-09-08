Regional Overview
Fall is in the air, with cool temperatures overnight, but then warming up quite nicely during the day. The next couple days will be downright hot by midday, but there could be a little dip in temperatures to start the weekend, along with a chance for thundershowers. Then temperatures pop back up again. It’s a great time to get out and toss a line. The fish tend to be more active with the cooler temperatures, and as some species head into the spawning season. Just a year ago, we had one of those unusual early season storms that brought cold and snow to the region. There’s no sign of such a drastic weather shift for now, but September is always a month where the weather can throw in a few surprises. We know to get out and enjoy the great weather before the next little dip, and this weekend looks like a good one for being outside.
Ranking Categories
H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good at Granite and Crystal reservoirs, but on the slow side at North Crow. There is a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at the west causeway of Granite Reservoir. Typically, they dissipate as temperatures drop, but the advisory remains in place. Check the reservoir for signage on appropriate precautions. This is also a great time of year to enjoy the hiking and biking trails.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Spawn sacs
Magnum eggs
Bead head prince nymphs
Copper Johns
Scuds
Chironomids
Wooly buggers
Leech patterns
Sloans and Absarraca lakes
HH½
The buzz: For those looking for a quick outing to start or end the day, these lakes are a great option. Both are fishing quite well, and should get even better as temperatures cool.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Powerbait
Salmon eggs
Marshmallows
Adams
Copper Johns
Renegades
Pole Mountain
HHH
The buzz: The fishing action is lively. Moss can be a hassle, so good aim is needed when casting. The action tends to pick up this time of year with the start of the brook trout spawning season. The aspen leaves are starting to turn, too, making for some colorful hiking.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Grasshoppers
Renegades
Adams
Orange scuds
Lightning bugs
Bead head prince nymphs
Elk hair caddis
Laramie Plains lakes
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good across the basin, but Twin Buttes is the hot spot. It’s also quite good at Meebour. The action is on the slow side at Lake Hattie, but the salmon are coming closer to the shore, and that action should pick up soon.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Rapalas
Blue fox vibrax
Bead head hare’s ears
Hornbergs
Bead head prince nymphs
Damsel nymphs
Callibaetis
Laramie River
HH
The buzz: The river is running low. Look for hidden holes to find the fish. River rehabilitation continues at the upper reaches at the Jelm and Woods Landing access points. Due to high turbidity in the water, avoid these areas for now.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Worms
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Copper Johns
Caddis nymphs
Mosquitos
Thin mints
San Juan worms
Snowy Range
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good all across the Medicine Bow Mountains. Both Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir are fishing well. Expect the brook trout to start moving into the shallows as temperatures continue to drop.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Panther martins
Elk hair caddis
Miracle mile peanut
Vanilla buggers
Bead head zug bugs
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
HH
The buzz: The fishing is good on the North Platte River, but slow on the Encampment River. Flows on the North Platte are only 64 cubic feet per second at Northgate and down to just 24 cfs on the Encampment. As low as these rates are, they are an improvement from this time last year.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Small spinners
Rapalas
Bead head prince nymphs
Tricos
Green drakes
Stonefly nymphs
North Platte River – Grey Reef
HHH
The buzz: The flow is at 800 cubic feet per second, which provides excellent opportunity to fish from the bank or wade into the river. The weather is cooperating, too, making it a great time to get out for some fall angling.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Mepps
Rapalas
Scuds
Hot head leeches
Pine squirrels
San Juan worms
Purple rock worms
Vanilla buggers
Tricos
Caddis
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
HHH
The buzz: The Mile is fishing very well, as is typical for this time of year. With the flow around 500 cubic feet per second, the wade fishing is good.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
Tricos
San Juan worms
Sparkle worms
Olive wooly buggers
Thin mints
Split foam backs
Glendo
HH½
The buzz: The water level at Glendo is about 11 feet lower than typical for this time of year. This is due to repairs to the Guernsey Power plant downstream at Guernsey Reservoir. It’s a big reservoir, though, and boat ramps at Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina are usable throughout the low-water period. Expect longer hikes to get to the water in such areas as Sandy Beach. Guernsey Reservoir will not be refilled until March.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Bottom bouncers
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses
Shad raps in perch, shad
Spoons
Crank baits
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Vertical jigging
Wheatland Reservoir No. 3
HH½
The buzz: The algal bloom at Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 continues, but it is a big reservoir with plenty of angling in areas where the bloom is absent. Watch for signage at the reservoir for safety recommendations.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Mealworms
Powerbait
Cyclones
Rapala shad raps
Bead head prince nymphs
Crayfish patterns
Grayrocks Reservoir
HHH
The buzz: The fishing is quite good. Temperatures are warm, but the fish are still biting. Anglers report catching walleye, perch, crappie and bass. There’s something for everyone.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits for catfish (chicken, liver, beef and cheese flavors)
Hawk Springs
HH½
The buzz: Both the walleye and catfish action continues to improve. Go early or late in the day for the results, but there should be decent action even in the middle of the day with the cooler temperatures.
Suggest bait, lures and flies:
Worm harnesses with leeches
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)
Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)
Cheese
Reservoir levels
Alcova: 98.1% full
Boysen: 88.6% full
Guernsey: 2.1% full
Glendo: 22.3% full
Gray Reef: 85.8% full
Keyhole: 69.0% full
Pathfinder: 58.6% full
Seminoe: 34.0% full
River flows
North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 64 cubic feet per second
North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 156 cfs
North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 550 cfs
North Platte River at Gray Reef: 800 cfs
Encampment River near town of Encampment: 26 cfs
Encampment River at Hog Park: 21 cfs
Laramie River near Laramie: 23 cfs
Boat ramp openings
Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.
Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.
Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.
Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.