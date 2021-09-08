Fishing report
Regional Overview

Fall is in the air, with cool temperatures overnight, but then warming up quite nicely during the day. The next couple days will be downright hot by midday, but there could be a little dip in temperatures to start the weekend, along with a chance for thundershowers. Then temperatures pop back up again. It’s a great time to get out and toss a line. The fish tend to be more active with the cooler temperatures, and as some species head into the spawning season. Just a year ago, we had one of those unusual early season storms that brought cold and snow to the region. There’s no sign of such a drastic weather shift for now, but September is always a month where the weather can throw in a few surprises. We know to get out and enjoy the great weather before the next little dip, and this weekend looks like a good one for being outside.

Ranking Categories

H (One fish): to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store

HHHHH (Five fish): toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky

Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is quite good at Granite and Crystal reservoirs, but on the slow side at North Crow. There is a cyanobacterial bloom advisory at the west causeway of Granite Reservoir. Typically, they dissipate as temperatures drop, but the advisory remains in place. Check the reservoir for signage on appropriate precautions. This is also a great time of year to enjoy the hiking and biking trails.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Spawn sacs

Magnum eggs

Bead head prince nymphs

Copper Johns

Scuds

Chironomids

Wooly buggers

Leech patterns

Sloans and Absarraca lakes

HH½

The buzz: For those looking for a quick outing to start or end the day, these lakes are a great option. Both are fishing quite well, and should get even better as temperatures cool.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Powerbait

Salmon eggs

Marshmallows

Adams

Copper Johns

Renegades

Pole Mountain

HHH

The buzz: The fishing action is lively. Moss can be a hassle, so good aim is needed when casting. The action tends to pick up this time of year with the start of the brook trout spawning season. The aspen leaves are starting to turn, too, making for some colorful hiking.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Grasshoppers

Renegades

Adams

Orange scuds

Lightning bugs

Bead head prince nymphs

Elk hair caddis

Laramie Plains lakes

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good across the basin, but Twin Buttes is the hot spot. It’s also quite good at Meebour. The action is on the slow side at Lake Hattie, but the salmon are coming closer to the shore, and that action should pick up soon.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Salmon eggs

Rapalas

Blue fox vibrax

Bead head hare’s ears

Hornbergs

Bead head prince nymphs

Damsel nymphs

Callibaetis

Laramie River

HH

The buzz: The river is running low. Look for hidden holes to find the fish. River rehabilitation continues at the upper reaches at the Jelm and Woods Landing access points. Due to high turbidity in the water, avoid these areas for now.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Worms

Salmon eggs

Panther martins

Copper Johns

Caddis nymphs

Mosquitos

Thin mints

San Juan worms

Snowy Range

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is good to very good all across the Medicine Bow Mountains. Both Lake Owen and Rob Roy Reservoir are fishing well. Expect the brook trout to start moving into the shallows as temperatures continue to drop.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Panther martins

Elk hair caddis

Miracle mile peanut

Vanilla buggers

Bead head zug bugs

North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley

HH

The buzz: The fishing is good on the North Platte River, but slow on the Encampment River. Flows on the North Platte are only 64 cubic feet per second at Northgate and down to just 24 cfs on the Encampment. As low as these rates are, they are an improvement from this time last year.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Small spinners

Rapalas

Bead head prince nymphs

Tricos

Green drakes

Stonefly nymphs

North Platte River – Grey Reef

HHH

The buzz: The flow is at 800 cubic feet per second, which provides excellent opportunity to fish from the bank or wade into the river. The weather is cooperating, too, making it a great time to get out for some fall angling.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Mepps

Rapalas

Scuds

Hot head leeches

Pine squirrels

San Juan worms

Purple rock worms

Vanilla buggers

Tricos

Caddis

North Platte River – Miracle Mile

HHH

The buzz: The Mile is fishing very well, as is typical for this time of year. With the flow around 500 cubic feet per second, the wade fishing is good.

Suggested bait, lures and flies:

Panther martins

Tricos

San Juan worms

Sparkle worms

Olive wooly buggers

Thin mints

Split foam backs

Glendo

HH½

The buzz: The water level at Glendo is about 11 feet lower than typical for this time of year. This is due to repairs to the Guernsey Power plant downstream at Guernsey Reservoir. It’s a big reservoir, though, and boat ramps at Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina are usable throughout the low-water period. Expect longer hikes to get to the water in such areas as Sandy Beach. Guernsey Reservoir will not be refilled until March.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Bottom bouncers

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses

Shad raps in perch, shad

Spoons

Crank baits

Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)

Vertical jigging

Wheatland Reservoir No. 3

HH½

The buzz: The algal bloom at Wheatland Reservoir No. 3 continues, but it is a big reservoir with plenty of angling in areas where the bloom is absent. Watch for signage at the reservoir for safety recommendations.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Nightcrawlers

Mealworms

Powerbait

Cyclones

Rapala shad raps

Bead head prince nymphs

Crayfish patterns

Grayrocks Reservoir

HHH

The buzz: The fishing is quite good. Temperatures are warm, but the fish are still biting. Anglers report catching walleye, perch, crappie and bass. There’s something for everyone.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers on worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Blood baits for catfish (chicken, liver, beef and cheese flavors)

Hawk Springs

HH½

The buzz: Both the walleye and catfish action continues to improve. Go early or late in the day for the results, but there should be decent action even in the middle of the day with the cooler temperatures.

Suggest bait, lures and flies:

Worm harnesses with leeches

Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses (gold, silver, burnt orange blades)

Blood baits (for catfish in the liver and beef flavors)

Cheese

Reservoir levels

Alcova: 98.1% full

Boysen: 88.6% full

Guernsey: 2.1% full

Glendo: 22.3% full

Gray Reef: 85.8% full

Keyhole: 69.0% full

Pathfinder: 58.6% full

Seminoe: 34.0% full

River flows

North Platte River at Northgate near Colorado state line: 64 cubic feet per second

North Platte River above Seminoe Reservoir: 156 cfs

North Platte River near Miracle Mile: 550 cfs

North Platte River at Gray Reef: 800 cfs

Encampment River near town of Encampment: 26 cfs

Encampment River at Hog Park: 21 cfs

Laramie River near Laramie: 23 cfs

Boat ramp openings

Glendo Reservoir: Whiskey Gulch, Reno Cove and the Marina boat ramps are open.

Guernsey Reservoir: All ramps are closed.

Boysen Reservoir: All ramps are open.

Seminoe Reservoir: All ramps are closed except North Red Hills 3.

