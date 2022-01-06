CHEYENNE – Abbi Forwood routinely describes herself as a “high-functioning introvert.”
She’s not the most outgoing person and isn’t always comfortable in large groups of people.
Forwood is at home on a soccer field. Always has been.
She was a standout growing up in Casper, and her play at Natrona County High earned her an opportunity to continue her career at the University of Wyoming. Late in her senior year, Forwood tore every major ligament in her right knee.
She took a medical redshirt during her freshman season at UW, but it didn’t take her long to realize she was never going to be the same player and hung up her cleats.
Soccer continues to bring Forwood peace of mind and bring her out of her shell. However, that comfort now comes from coaching youth recreational teams with the Cheyenne Soccer Club.
Forwood and her husband, TJ Forwood, have coached with the Cheyenne Soccer Club for the past four years. The club nominated them for Wyoming Soccer Association rec coaches of the year this fall. They picked up that honor, which advanced them to a nomination for United States Youth Soccer’s West Regional awards.
USYS only allows one entrant per category. Abbi was nominated since she is listed as the under-8 squad’s head coach, and won the award last month.
“I’m fairly introverted and I sometimes have to psych myself up to go out in public,” Abbi said. “But I very much look forward to practices and game days because it’s really cool watching the kids play. They’re all so adorable.
“It’s incredibly rewarding to watch some girls on my team who could barely hold a conversation, follow directions or play soccer start making passes, start scoring goals, start being proud of themselves and start making friends. That’s a really cool experience.”
The Forwoods’ foray into coaching started when TJ agreed to coach Charlie’s under-6 team. That fall, he discovered he had a condition in which the sack around his heart had hardened keeping his heart from functioning fully when he exerts himself.
An avid runner at the time, TJ now gets treatment to keep the sack around his heart soft. He has to monitor heart rate closely and keep it below 120 beats per minute. That was next to impossible to do while coaching. Abbi quickly went from her preferred spot as “team mom” to head coach.
“There were actual tears the first day I showed up and told them Coach TJ wasn’t going to be coaching anymore,” Abbi said. “There were a lot of devastated little girls.”
Added TJ: “This year when I substituted for Abbi, there were tears she wasn’t there. So, I think we’re even.”
TJ now chips in during practice and manages the bench between the two fields Charlie’s team is playing on simultaneously. Abbi sets a reminder on her watch to substitute players, and TJ makes sure a fresh crop of players are on the fields at all times.
Like Abbi, TJ was a college athlete, playing tennis at the University of Northern Colorado. The Forwoods know people with their levels of athletic achievement often have a hard time teaching the game to new or inexperienced players. They try to be mindful of that fact and focus on drills that teach the fundamental skills that are important for the age groups they coach.
“Through coaching, I’m realizing there are some fundamentals that I probably missed out on as a kid, so I try to teach those basics while having fun,” Abbi said. “You have to remember that’s why you’re out there. You want them to have fun because then it sticks with them.”
TJ points to his father, Jon Forwood, as an example of the kind of coach he emulates. Jon had little to no experience with soccer when he agreed to coach his children’s teams.
“Back then, there wasn’t YouTube, but he got coaching books and looked at drills that would teach us the basics,” TJ said. “We’re doing a lot of the same things now that we did back then.
“Abbi played at a high level, so she knows what skills are important and how to put them in a very basic and fun format for the kids.”
Abbi credits Cheyenne Soccer Club director of coaching Brian Longbottom for helping her any time she is stumped about the best way to teach a specific skill to 7- and 8-year-olds.
“You can call or email him and say, ‘I need a drill that works on touching the ball and picking your head up when you receive it,’” Abbi said. “Without fail, I’ll have five animated drills in my in-box within a few hours. We had a good club in Casper, but I’m blown away by the resources the Cheyenne Soccer Club offers to its players, volunteers and coaches.
“It’s amazing. If you’re willing to put in the time, they’ll make your job as easy as possible. One of the reasons I encourage everyone to coach is because I know about the support (Longbottom) gives coaches. He’ll even come by and show you how to run a practice if you’ve never done it before, and the community of rec coaches is also really supportive and helpful.”
Club support making coaching easy is important to the Forwoods. Abbi runs a legal practice with her father, Pat Crank. TJ is a lawyer with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“It’s not always easy, but parents are masters at finding time for things that will enhance their kids’ lives,” Abbi said. “I’m lucky that I’m largely able to set my own schedule. Any client that hires me knows I’m a wife and a mom first.
“I might not be able to answer their phone calls or emails 24/7, but I will get back to them.”
While TJ’s schedule isn’t as flexible, he still makes coaching a priority.
“He is incredibly good about being an all-in dad when his day ends,” Abbi said. “You wouldn’t know he just prosecuted some pretty atrocious crime. When he’s with the family, he’s with the family.”
Finding coaches for the rec leagues is one of Longbottom’s toughest jobs with the CSC. It’s become increasingly tough as people’s lives have gotten busier. All do their best despite constraints with time and knowledge. The Forwoods have stood out among the group.
“They’ve created their own little subculture within our club, and that’s only been done a couple times in in the last 15 years I’ve been with the club,” Longbottom said. “They make their team feel like a family, and it’s not even about the soccer stuff. They make everyone feel welcome, and their parents and their kids love them.
“They check all the boxes when you’re looking for a coach. It could eventually be a nightmare for me because I could have 60 kids asking to play on their team, and I don’t have that many spots.”