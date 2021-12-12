CHEYENNE — Southside Sluggers' Lizbeth Garcia fell in the semifinals of the USA Boxing Championships on Friday in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The 18-year-old lost in a split decision to Destiny Nino of California via split decision in the 106-pound female elite division.

Garcia won her first bout of the tournament Wednesday with a third-round stoppage over Angela Mazzola of Massachusetts.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus