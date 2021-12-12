Garcia falls in semifinals at nationals Dec 12, 2021 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Southside Sluggers' Lizbeth Garcia fell in the semifinals of the USA Boxing Championships on Friday in Shreveport, Louisiana.The 18-year-old lost in a split decision to Destiny Nino of California via split decision in the 106-pound female elite division.Garcia won her first bout of the tournament Wednesday with a third-round stoppage over Angela Mazzola of Massachusetts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lizbeth Garcia Semifinal Split Decision Sport Bout Angela Mazzola Tournament Shreveport Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys routed by Arizona for first loss South's Ray looks to take game to the next level Gerig to take on bigger role for Lady Indians this season Potential transfer targets for UW football Wyoming to face Kent State in Potato Bowl Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists