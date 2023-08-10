20220420-spts-Golf stock 03

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne local Renee Austin used a 9-iron to notch a hole-in-one on the 80-yard par-3 Hole No. 9 on Wednesday at the Airport Golf Club.


Barbara Lindsey and Kathy Koozin witnessed the ace.

