20220420-spts-Golf stock 03

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne resident Tom Keefe used a 7-hybrid to score a hole-in-one on the par-3 160-yard Hole No. 9 at the Airport Golf Club on Friday.


Kay Keefe, Bob Balling and John Renneisen were witnesses to the ace.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus