...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY...
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED IN COLLABORATION WITH THE
WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY DIVISION
AND THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH.
WHAT...AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE.
WHERE...PORTIONS OF CARBON AND CONVERSE COUNTIES AND ALL OF LARAMIE,
PLATTE, GOSHEN AND ALBANY COUNTIES.
WHEN...NOW THROUGH 12 PM MDT WEDNESDAY
IMPACTS...HEAVY SMOKE FROM THE MULLEN AND CAMERON PEAK FIRES MAY
CAUSE POOR AIR QUALITY.
HEALTH INFORMATION...THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH RECOMMENDS THE
ELDERLY, YOUNG CHILDREN, AND INDIVIDUALS WITH RESPIRATORY PROBLEMS
AVOID EXCESSIVE PHYSICAL EXERTION AND MINIMIZE OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
DURING THIS TIME. WILDFIRE SMOKE IS MADE UP OF A VARIETY OF
POLLUTANTS, INCLUDING PARTICULATE MATTER AND OZONE, WHICH CAN CAUSE
RESPIRATORY HEALTH EFFECT. ALTHOUGH THESE PEOPLE ARE MOST
SUSCEPTIBLE TO HEALTH IMPACTS, THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ALSO ADVISES
THAT EVERYONE SHOULD AVOID PROLONGED EXPOSURE TO POOR AIR QUALITY
CONDITIONS.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...THE WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY DIVISION OFFERS NEAR REAL-TIME AIR QUALITY DATA
FOR WYOMING'S MONITORING STATIONS AND HEALTH EFFECTS INFORMATION TO
HELP THE PUBLIC INTERPRET CURRENT CONDITIONS. CURRENT AIR QUALITY
CONDITIONS ACROSS THE STATE OF WYOMING CAN BE FOUND AT
HTTP://WWW.WYVISNET.COM/
Highly ranked Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete Victor Hugo gives a thumbs up to a young student Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Madhouse BJJ in Cheyenne. Hugo led a clinic at the Cheyenne Brazilian jiu jitsu studio for athletes of all ages. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
