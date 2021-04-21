Regional Overview
It’s officially “shoulder” season where there’s both snow and non-snow activities, but the opportunities often change day by day. The ice is off the lakes and ponds at the lower elevations, while the upper elevations remain firmly in winter’s embrace. Those who still want to strap on the skis or snowshoes have plenty of opportunity. The snowpack increased this past week, offering even more snow up high. The extreme cold of the past few days moves out starting today, but temperatures remain on the cool side until the weekend. That’s when temperatures finally return to seasonable. The next ripple of cooler weather comes early next week, but it’s not expected to get anywhere near as cold as the bout that just came through.
Fishing Conditions
Fishing reports are few and far between since the weather has been less than delightful the past few weeks for such activities. The fishing is generally on the slow side as water temperatures remain cool. The ice is out, or on the way out, at the lower elevations, although the extreme cold the past couple nights might have delayed the open water emergence. While the catching might be on the slow side, just tossing a line to get outdoors can be very therapeutic to ease pent up cabin fever.
Ranking Categories
(One fish) – to ensure fish dinner, go to the local grocery store
(Five fish) – toss a line and get a fish; the fish aren’t picky
Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs
The buzz: The ice is off, or mostly off, and the fish are starting to move. The fishing is on the slow side, but anglers are catching a few. The biking and hiking trails remain wet and muddy. It’s best to give them a chance to clear, although the lower elevation routes could be ready soon.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Salmon eggs
Panther martins
Mepps spinners
Wooly buggers
Hothead leeches
Chironomids
Laramie Plains lakes
½
The buzz: The open water fishing season is kicking off across the Laramie Basin. The ice is off all reservoirs, although it lingers here and there. The fish are moving into the shallows with generally good fishing from the shore. Lake Hattie always gives up some real lunkers this time of year, although it can take some patience. Meebour is a better option for faster action, although the fish aren’t as big.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Kastmasters
Hothead leeches
Chironomids
Bead head prince nymphs
Orange blossom specials
North Platte River and Encampment River – Saratoga Valley
The buzz: Fishing is on the slow side but should pick up as temperatures rise. The North Platte River is pretty much wide open, and people are starting to get out. The Encampment River has fishable water at Baggot Rocks.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Panther martins
Rapalas
Flash bang midge
Pat’s rubber legs
Squirmy worms
Wooly buggers
Thin mints
North Platte River – Grey Reef
The buzz: The fishing is good to very good with the flow around 450 cubic feet per second, making it possible to fish from the bank. Water temperatures are on the rise, as is the trout activity.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Ultra scuds
Amber scuds
Foam Wing RS2s
San Juan worms
Hot head leeches
Thin mints
Goldies
North Platte River – Miracle Mile
The buzz: The Mile is fishing well with flows around 2,000 cubic feet per second. Aim for slow water for the best results.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Pat’s rubber legs
Zebra midges
San Juan worms
Amber scuds
Egg patterns
Flash bang midge
Goldies
Wheatland Reservoir Number 3
The buzz: The fishing is slow with some ice lingering. It should clear soon, and then the fishing should really pick up.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers
Spawn sacs
Rapalas
Chironomids
Woolly buggers
Various streamers
Glendo
The buzz: Reports are skimpy with anglers just starting to get out. It is likely slow across the reservoir. Snow earlier this week made the biking and hiking trails muddy, but they should clear as the weather warms.
Suggested bait, lures and flies:
Nightcrawlers with worm harnesses
Twistertails
Crankbaits
Snow Report
For those with an itch to still enjoy snow sports, the season continues thanks to the recent blast of winter. Grooming on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area had ended, only to start up again. Just how long such efforts continue is unknown, but for those who want to get out on their skis on groomed trails, the opportunity is there for at least a short while longer.
The bouts of snow this past week intermixed with sunshine made for definite spring conditions in the Medicine Bow Mountains. The snowpack is at 102% of normal, a 1% increase since last week. At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there have been a total of 247 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 13-inch increase from last week. It is below the 286 inches reported by this time last year, but ahead of the 221 inches reported in 2019.
There’s about 28 inches of snow on the Chimney Park trails, located nine miles west of Woods Landing off of Highway 230. There’s very nice crust skiing off in the trees for the early birds, and then the trails get soft by mid-morning, making snowshoes a possibly better option. Later in the day, expect rather sticky to slushy conditions.
Conditions are good on the trails off of Highway 130: Barber Lake, Little Laramie, Corner Mountain and Libby Creek. The measuring stake for the Green Rock/Libby Creek area shows 60 inches of snow with 3 to 5 inches new last weekend. The base is solid with good coverage on all the trails.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “low” at all elevations. Conditions are generally safe but keep an eye out for recently wind-drifted areas.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 54 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 9-inch increase from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 66 inches of snow, a 6-inch increase from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 85 inches of snow, an increase of 4 inches from a week ago. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 94 inches of snow, an increase of 5 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 72 inches of snow, an increase of 3 inches from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 15 inches of snow, an increase of 6 inches from last week.