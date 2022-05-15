20220420-spts-Boxing gloves

CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Southside Sluggers boxing club picked up two wins Saturday at the Mid Mayhem Smoker in Aurora, Colorado.

Derrick Archuleta won his very first bout with a decision over Andrew Vashaw from Southwest Warriors (Denver) in the 8-year-old, 55-pound matchup.

Ayden Osborne defeated Niah Najera of the Southwest Warriors in the 10-11-year-old, 70-pound matchup for the Sluggers’ second win.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus