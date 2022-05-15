Sluggers win two in Colorado May 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Southside Sluggers boxing club picked up two wins Saturday at the Mid Mayhem Smoker in Aurora, Colorado.Derrick Archuleta won his very first bout with a decision over Andrew Vashaw from Southwest Warriors (Denver) in the 8-year-old, 55-pound matchup.Ayden Osborne defeated Niah Najera of the Southwest Warriors in the 10-11-year-old, 70-pound matchup for the Sluggers’ second win. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Burns alum Romsa tabbed as next Broncs football coach Relaxed approach helps Pine Bluffs' Reed Thompson shine Cowley, Thomson, Warner sign with schools Johnson hired as South’s third AD Young Lady Plainsmen look to carry success into postseason Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists