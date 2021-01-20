Winds kick up again the next couple days, but nothing like a week ago. Heading into the weekend, the weather looks more wintery as snow chances increase. A cold front arrives Thursday with an increase in clouds and some light snow. By Saturday, snow chances increase, but “the big one” that skiers and other outdoor sport lovers are hoping for is not likely. Looking out the next 10 days, there is a much better chance for increased snow with more unsettled weather.
Across the Mountain West, snow levels are running below, and sometimes well below, normal for this time of year. Even northwest Wyoming, where snow depths started the season ahead of average, is now dropping. The mountains of Colorado are generally 70 to 80% of normal. The culprit for the lack of moisture remains the LaNiña out in the Pacific Ocean that remains strong. That long stretch of colder-than-normal water tends to create drought conditions in our region.
The Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area saw 5 inches of light fluff Monday, providing some much-needed snow, especially on the lower elevation trails on the “back side” of the ski area. More snow is in the forecast for this weekend. Remember to plan ahead to purchase lift tickets. In spite of the low snow levels and COVID-19 precautions, the ski area is a popular place on the weekends. To ensure safety measures, numbers are limited, so purchase tickets well in advance for weekend skiing.
Northwest Wyoming continues to have more snow than most areas, but they likely are hoping for “the big one” just like other regions. Both Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass, and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort on the east side have snow packs around 90 to 95% of average for the season.
To the south in Colorado, small bouts of snow helped soften the slopes, but snowpack levels remain below normal. Steamboat now has 94% of its terrain open for skiing and snowboarding. Its overall snowpack is currently at 63% of average for the season. Winter Park is faring better at 88% of normal, and it saw a much-needed 9 inches of new snow over the last six days.
Scattered bouts of snow were also the case this past week in the Medicine Bow Mountains. Nothing big fell, but enough snow arrived to inch the snowpack upward. It is now at 88% of average. At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 97 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 9-inch increase from last week, but still well behind the 156 inches reported by this time last year. It’s not that far off from the 2019 depth of 101 inches.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range are good, but the windstorm a week ago scoured exposed areas, making for some rough areas that lack much cushioning. New powder is expected for this weekend. The big treat is winds should be relatively mild Saturday and increasing only slightly by Sunday.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “moderate” at all elevations. Slopes steeper than about 35 degrees, with layers of wind-drifted snow, are the most likely places to trigger an avalanche. Avoid harder snow features with a smooth or rounded appearance, and anywhere there is visible cracking.
Backcountry skiers report excellent conditions from the Green Rock Trailhead, especially heading to the higher elevations. These trails are user-packed, with about 6 inches of fresh snow so far this week.
Snow depths are decent on the upper portions of the Barber Lake Trail, with about 5 inches of new snow Monday. The lower trails at Corner Mountain also improved, but snow depths there remain thin.
Conditions are good on the trails at Chimney Park, off Highway 230. The high winds last week scoured the open area near the Boy Scout camp, making skiing in that stretch less than ideal, but the trails in the trees are in good shape. The routes are occasionally packed by U.S. Forest Service personnel, helping create a decent base. The area is popular, especially on weekends, with skiers and snowshoers also providing well-packed routes.
Fresh snow finally graced the trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area on Pole Mountain. The extreme wind last week caused quite a few trees to topple, but trails have all been cleared – at least until the next big wind.
Conditions on the groomed Nordic ski trails are the best they’ve been all season, but it has been a rather dismal season so far. Several bouts of 2 to 3 inches of snow helped considerably, but actual grooming and setting of classic tracks is not possible yet.
The multi-use trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area are in great shape and all routes were groomed after the new snow Monday. Downed trees were plentiful after the big wind, and those have also been cleared.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 33 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 2-inch increase from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 35 inches of snow, a 2-inch increase from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 51 inches of snow, an increase of 1 inch from a week ago. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 67 inches of snow, an increase of 9 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 51 inches of snow, a 5-inch increase from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 9 inches of snow, a 2-inch increase from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Grooming is underway, with 5 inches of new snow the past week; thin patches persist.
Pole Mountain Multi-Use Trails: Grooming for snowbiking and snowshoeing is underway, with excellent conditions; expect drifted areas as the wind kicks up.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Good conditions, with about 4 inches of new snow this past week; trails are machine and user-packed.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Very good conditions at the higher elevations; trails are user-packed.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are very good, but expect wind-scoured areas that can be rough with little snow-cushioning.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming Downhill Areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 51-inch base; 4 lifts, 29 runs and 88% of terrain open.
Grand Targhee: 69-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 15-inch base; 2 lifts, 15 trails and 54% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 63-inch base; 13 lifts, 109 trails and 82% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 34-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: 28-inch base; 4 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
White Pine: 24-inch base; 1 lift, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado Downhill Areas
Arapahoe Basin: 37-inch base; 6 lifts, 54 trails and 37% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 33-inch base; 29 lifts, 95 trails and 51% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 25-inch base; 22 lifts, 120 trails and 76% of terrain open.
Eldora: 24-inch base; 10 lifts, 44 trails and 68% of terrain open.
Keystone: 33-inch base; 20 lifts, 113 trails and 88% of terrain open.
Loveland: 38-inch base; 7 lifts, 38 trails and 40% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 41-inch base; 16 lifts, 163 trails and 94% of terrain open.
Vail: 32-inch base; 27 lifts, 184 trails and 94% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 46-inch base; 20 lifts, 142 trails and 85% of terrain open.