Arctic air is here, but at least the wind will finally ease. The coldest temperatures are expected late in the week, although the extent of this polar vortex moving to the south is still a question mark. The Continental Divide tends to block the cold air movement, preventing it from getting to the west side of the Divide. Cold air is heavy and has difficulty getting over the high elevation mountains. Still, by Saturday, this polar vortex is expected to break through, giving us highs for the day in the single digits.
As for snow, there could be flurries in the mountains the next couple days, with the chance for more of a storm Friday. On Saturday, the arctic front meets pacific moisture, and the result could be some decent snowfall. Just where that might happen is still sketchy. This cold settles in, rather than quickly moving out, so Presidents Day will remain quite nippy, with temperatures running 10 to 25 degrees below normal. The warm-up arrives slowly, so keep the long johns ready and bundle up when heading out over the next week or so.
This last week was a good one for increasing snowpack and providing some much-needed powder on the slopes across the Rocky Mountains. That was certainly the case for the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area. They’ve been blanketed with two feet of fluff the past six days, even though the wind action has made for some uneven distribution. An additional 17 inches are in the forecast between now and Saturday. There’s good news, too, about the Chute Lift that was closed due to mechanical problems. It is up and running again. The best time to get on the slopes for those not planning far enough ahead is during the middle of the week. According to the ski area website, tickets are already sold out for Feb. 12, 13, 14, 15 and 20.
Snowpack levels are at or near 100% of normal in northwest Wyoming, where snow continues to pile up. In the past six days, 40 inches feet fell at Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass. The forecast is for another 16 inches by Saturday. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort got hammered with 61 inches since last weekend, and is forecast to see another foot by Saturday.
Ski areas to the south finally saw some significant fresh snow last weekend, although snowpack levels continue to lag, with most areas still running 75 to 80% of normal. One exception is Winter Park where the snowpack is 90% of normal. That ski resort saw 26 inches of new snow last weekend with another 8 inches in the forecast by Saturday. Steamboat saw more than two feet of new snow last weekend, with another two feet in the forecast by Saturday. While they’re seeing the snow now, that area has a snowpack only 74% of average.
Last weekend, powder was plentiful in the Medicine Bow Mountains, with the snowpack reaching 100% of average. At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 130 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 19-inch increase from last week, the biggest weekly increase this season. This is still well behind the 201 inches reported by this time last year, but closer to the 147 inches reported by this time in 2019.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range are excellent to outstanding. The downside is that the wind has been a significant factor, as well, creating unstable drifts. This weekend, temperatures are forecast to remain below zero and, potentially, well below zero. While the wind eases so wind chill is minimal, a moving snowmobile still creates wind, making the temperatures seem even colder. Go prepared for extreme cold.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “considerable” at all elevations. Recent snow and strong winds formed dense slabs that are stacked on worrisome weak layers in the middle and bottom of the snowpack. Give slopes steeper than 30 degrees a wide buffer with the snowpack weaker than most years.
Backcountry skiers report “amazing” conditions from the Green Rock Trailhead, heading to the higher elevations. These trails are user-packed, providing a packed base, but expect to break trail when getting out early.
Snow depths are very good on the Barber Lake Trail and even at the lower elevation trails at Corner Mountain. Skiers report finally being able to ski without fear of scraping the bottom of their skis on rocks or stumps.
Conditions are very good on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. About 10 inches of new fluff fell last weekend with skiers making tracks on all the trails. There’s been no actual grooming, but trail use keeps the routes packed.
Snow conditions this past week on the Nordic trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area improved, with at least an inch or two of new snow. Due to wind action, whether the snow fell from the sky or blew in from elsewhere is hard to tell. Groomers with the Medicine Bow Nordic Association continue to pack down every snowflake they can, but more snow would really help.
The low snow levels aren’t as big a deal for the multi-use trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. These trails are groomed regularly for snowbikers, trail runners, snowshoers and skiers. Conditions for snowbiking are good, where a thin base works fine. Trail runners also report good conditions for those looking for a solid snow base.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 48 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 9-inch increase from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 63 inches of snow, a 22-inch increase from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 65 inches of snow, an increase of 7 inches from a week ago. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 85 inches of snow, an increase of 19 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 66 inches of snow, an increase of 5 inches from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 7 inches of snow, the same as last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: A few inches fell this past week, but the base remains thin. Daily grooming continues.
Pole Mountain Multi-Use Trails: Grooming for snowbiking, trail running and snowshoeing continues, as needed, but with the trails also user-packed.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Very good conditions, with about 10 inches of new snow this past week; trails are user-packed with no recent grooming.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Outstanding conditions at the higher elevations. Trails are user-packed.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are very good, but the new snow, combined with wind action, creates areas of instability in the snowpack; travel with caution in steeper terrain.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming Downhill Areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 69-inch base; 4 lifts, 33 runs and 100% of terrain open.
Grand Targhee: 95-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 15-inch base; 2 lifts, 24 trails and 86% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 96-inch base; 13 lifts, 113 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 42-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open
Snow King: 46-inch base; 4 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
White Pine: 24-inch base; 1 lift, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado Downhill Areas
Arapahoe Basin: 48-inch base; 9 lifts, 95 trails and 66% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 48-inch base; 33 lifts, 128 trails and 68% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 38-inch base; 23 lifts, 127 trails and 80% of terrain open.
Eldora: 26-inch base; 10 lifts, 54 trails and 83% of terrain open.
Keystone: 39-inch base; 20 lifts, 118 trails and 91% of terrain open.
Loveland: 43-inch base; 9 lifts, 70 trails and 74% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 63-inch base; 16 lifts, 169 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Vail: 52-inch base; 29 lifts, 192 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 56-inch base; 16 lifts, 149 trails and 89% of terrain open.