After the winds the past couple days, today we’ll be in a slight lull with breezes easing and a good chance for some snow. This time of year, when the winds get calm, temperatures tend to drop, and that is expected for today and Thursday. Enjoy the wind lull since they pick back up Friday as the next system arrives. Snow comes in with that system Saturday, bringing a potentially widespread snow event late in the weekend to early next week. The crystal ball is still cloudy on just how that might pan out. Winds should ease late in the weekend, while temperatures remain on the nippy side.
The slopes at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area saw a foot of new snow over the past five days. The forecast is for another 8 inches by Saturday, with possibly a more significant snowfall late Sunday into early next week. The surprise Sunday could be another lull in the wind, always a treat this time of year.
Northwest Wyoming continues to shine in the powder department as each storm wave delivers yet another blast of fluff. In the past six days, 34 inches of snow fell at Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass. The forecast is for another 23 inches through Saturday. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort saw 40 inches of new snow since last weekend and is forecast to see another 18 inches by Saturday. Both resorts have snow base levels in triple digits, going on past the 100-inch mark.
Snow also fell to the south across Colorado, although that region lags well behind northwest Wyoming. Winter Park saw 8 inches of new snow since last weekend with another 8 in the forecast by Saturday. Steamboat faired quite well with 17 inches since the weekend. Another foot is in the forecast by Saturday.
Snow also fell last weekend in the Medicine Bow Mountains while high winds made conditions somewhat less inviting. The snowpack reached 111% of average. At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there have been a total of 168 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 28-inch increase from last week. This is still well behind the 220 inches reported by this time last year, but is slightly ahead of the 156 inches reported by this time in 2019.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range are excellent to outstanding. The continuing news is the instability of the snowpack. On the plus side, conditions are improving as the snowpack consolidates and becomes less likely to break loose.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “moderate” at all elevations. It is harder to trigger avalanches, but significant breaks are certainly possible. Deeply buried weak layers lurk, and it may take several riders on a slope before that trigger spot is hit, resulting in an avalanche.
Backcountry skiers report outstanding conditions heading out from the Green Rock Trailhead off of Highway 130. Wind was a significant factor last weekend, but sticking to trails in forested areas helped decrease the impact.
Snow depths are good on the Barber Lake Trail and at the lower elevation trails at Corner Mountain. Most any route off of Highway 130 offers plenty of snow for snowshoers and skiers.
Conditions are very good on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. About 12 inches of new fluff fell since last week. These routes are getting a lot more use compared to previous years. On the plus side, the trails are well-packed even though there has been minimal mechanical grooming by U.S. Forest Service personnel.
Finally a couple inches of snow fell last Sunday on Pole Mountain between Laramie and Cheyenne. This drainage basin is at a meager 23% of normal, well below all other Wyoming basins. The upslope storms that typically result in significant snowfall in this area just have not materialized this season. For that reason the 4 inches that fell last weekend were very welcome.
In spite of the low snow levels, the groomers with the Medicine Bow Nordic Association are doing a great job keeping the ski trails covered at Happy Jack Recreation Area. As proof of the thin base, classic tracks have yet to be set this season. The skiing is good, though, with the thin patches easy to avoid.
The multi-use trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area have been groomed and conditions are excellent for those on snowbikes and snowshoes. The surface is a bit soft for those looking for running trails.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 55 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 3-inch increase from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 69 inches of snow, a 2-inch increase from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 86 inches of snow, an increase of 12 inches from a week ago. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 108 inches of snow, an increase of 15 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 90 inches of snow, an increase of 17 inches from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 12 inches of snow, an increase of 3 inches from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: A few inches of snow fell this past weekend. Trials are packed and rolled but actual grooming is not possible yet due to the thin base.
Pole Mountain Multi-Use Trails: Conditions are excellent for snowbiking and snowshoeing, but a bit soft for those opting to run the trails. Expect icy segments at the lower elevation trails.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Excellent conditions with about 10 inches of new snow this past week. Trails are user-packed with no evidence of recent grooming.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Outstanding conditions at the higher elevations. There’s about 15 inches of new snow atop a user-packed base.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are very good, and avalanche risk has decreased. New snow is expected into the weekend.
Quick Numbers Wyoming Downhill Areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 80-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 runs and 100% of terrain open.
Grand Targhee: 123-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 15-inch base; 2 lifts, 28 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 118-inch base; 13 lifts, 118 trails and 89% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 72-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open
Snow King: 49-inch base; 4 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado Downhill Areas
Arapahoe Basin: 50-inch base; 9 lifts, 134 trails and 92% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 50-inch base; 33 lifts, 136 trails and 73% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 39-inch base; 23 lifts, 145 trails and 92% of terrain open.
Eldora: 48-inch base; 10 lifts, 64 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Keystone: 41-inch base; 20 lifts, 121 trails and 94% of terrain open.
Loveland: 49-inch base; 9 lifts, 75 trails and 80% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 85-inch base; 17 lifts, 169 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Vail: 52-inch base; 30 lifts, 192 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 60-inch base; 21 lifts, 156 trails and 94% of terrain open.