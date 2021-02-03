The mild weather that kicked off February and the start of this week is expected to move out starting later today. By Thursday, temperatures take a dive. Just how low they go is a question mark. There’s an arctic blast coming, but we could be spared the brunt of it. It could end up well east of us on the plains, or we could catch the edge of it with a glancing blow. The third option is that we get the blast full force. We’ll know soon enough. Regardless, it gets a lot colder.
This weather change comes with snow, especially in the high country. It could be fairly significant in the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains. This is good news for skiers, snowmobilers, and other snow sport fans, but also for the snowpack that is lagging well behind normal. Bundle up. It could also get windy, making for dangerous conditions in the backcountry.
The Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area saw only a few inches of new snow this past weekend, but the forecast is for more than a foot of fluff between now and Saturday. Due to mechanical problems, the Chute chairlift is down, as of Tuesday. There’s no information on when it will be running again, but the nearby Virginia lift continues to haul skiers up the hill. Once again, lift tickets are sold out for this upcoming weekend. All tickets must be purchased in advance with limited availability due to COVID-19 safety precautions that restrict skier numbers.
The snow continues to fall in earnest in northwest Wyoming. In the past six days, 2 feet fell at Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass. The forecast is for another 30 inches by Saturday. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort got hammered with 42 inches of powder – that’s 3½ feet – this past week with another two feet in the forecast by the weekend.
Ski areas to the south were, once again, left out of the big dump that hit northwest Wyoming. A few resorts fared better than others. Vail saw a foot of new snow last weekend, coming out ahead of most of the other Colorado ski areas. The next few days look very good, though. Steamboat is forecast to see 30 inches of snow through Saturday, and Winter Park could see 14 inches.
Last weekend new snow fell in the Medicine Bow Mountains but, due to settling and compaction, many areas saw minimal, if any, increase in the snowpack. It is now at 91% of average. At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there have been a total of 111 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 6-inch increase from last week, but still well behind the 171 inches reported by this time last year, and somewhat behind the 139 inches reported by this time in 2019.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range are good. Snowmobilers report conditions were “rough” last weekend due to high use. All that traffic wears on the trails, especially with the lack of new fluff to help cushion the bumps. Conditions heading into this weekend could be full-on winter with wind, snow and extreme cold.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “moderate” at all elevations. New snow over the weekend built thick slabs over weaker snow layers. The most dangerous slopes are at upper elevations, where the wind drifted the snow into denser slabs.
Backcountry skiers report very good to excellent conditions from the Green Rock Trailhead, heading to the higher elevations. These trails are user-packed with about 5 inches of fresh snow last weekend. The trails could see significant fluff by the weekend.
Snow depths are good on the upper portion of the Barber Lake Trail with about 4 inches of new snow last weekend. The lower trails at Corner Mountain need more snow with some rough patches, especially for those on skis rather than snowshoes.
Conditions are very good on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. Several inches of new snow blanketed the trails last weekend, with skiers making tracks on all the trails. A few thin patches persist but are easy to avoid. There’s been no actual grooming, but trail use keeps the routes well-packed.
Snow conditions this past week on the Nordic trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area were akin to those for spring, not the heart of winter. The groomers pack down every snowflake that falls, trying to make do with what Mother Nature delivers, but bare patches are cropping up. These ski trails have yet to see a big dump of snow to provide a proper base. On top of that, use is very high, especially on weekends. Hopefully this upcoming blast of winter will finally hit the Pole Mountain area where snow is badly needed.
The low snow levels aren’t as big a deal for the multi-use trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. These trails are groomed regularly for snowbikers, trail runners, snowshoers and skiers. Conditions for snowbiking are quite good, where a thin base works fine. The downside to the recent weather was the warm temperatures. Use of the trails when the snow is especially soft can leave significant tracks that freeze and make for a rough surface the next day. When temperatures warm, it’s best to get on the trails early in the day.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 39 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 1-inch decrease from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 41 inches of snow, a 4-inch increase from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 58 inches of snow, a decrease of 4 inches from a week ago. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 66 inches of snow, a decrease of 9 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 61 inches of snow, the same as last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 7 inches of snow, a 1-inch decrease from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Grooming is underway with minimal new snow this past week. Thin patches persist.
Pole Mountain Multi-Use Trails: Grooming for snowbiking and snowshoeing is underway with very good conditions. Get out early before the snow softens too much.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Good conditions with about 4 inches of new snow this past week. Trails are user-packed with no recent grooming.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Very good conditions at the higher elevations. Trails are user-packed.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are good, but they can get rough due to high use and lack of significant new snow. New snow is in the forecast, but temperatures could get quite nippy.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming Downhill Areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 60-inch base; 4 lifts, 33 runs and 100% of terrain open.
Grand Targhee: 84-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 15-inch base; 2 lifts, 20 trails and 71% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 83-inch base; 13 lifts, 113 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 42-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: 48-inch base; 4 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
White Pine: 24-inch base; 1 lift, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado Downhill Areas
Arapahoe Basin: 38-inch base; 9 lifts, 90 trails and 62% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 36-inch base; 31 lifts, 111 trails and 59% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 27-inch base; 23 lifts, 135 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Eldora: 24-inch base; 10 lifts, 47 trails and 72% of terrain open.
Keystone: 31-inch base; 20 lifts, 117 trails and 91% of terrain open.
Loveland: 40-inch base; 9 lifts, 65 trails and 69% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 51-inch base; 16 lifts, 163 trails and 94% of terrain open.
Vail: 45-inch base; 27 lifts, 157 trails and 81% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 47-inch base; 14 lifts, 149 trails and 89% of terrain open.