As the ski season winds down, resorts are closing across the region. While such closures herald the changing season, Mother Nature still packs a punch. Typically this time of year, resorts close due to lack of people getting on the slopes and trails, not due to lack of snow. That is the case, at least this week, with plenty of snow expected. The forecast is for typical spring weather, meaning a little bit of everything. There’s wind, snow and even some blizzard conditions. The extent of each condition varies across the state. Expect snow, heavy in some areas, in the high country, but the big storm area is to the northeast. We’ll mostly get cold and wind. There is a brief break Thursday before the next storm arrives Friday through Saturday. Breezes kick in, as usual, and really don’t let up that much on through the weekend. Basically, this week is more winter than spring.
All Wyoming ski areas are closed for the season. That doesn’t mean the snow stops. The forecast for Jackson Hole Mountain Resort includes 19 inches of snow in the next five days, followed by another foot of snow by the middle of next week. It is welcome, since the snowpack there is only 71% of average for the season.
The lifts still turn at a number of Colorado areas. With snow in the forecast and thinning crowds, it could be a good weekend to hit the slopes. Just pretend it’s still winter and dress accordingly.
Winter Park gets a good dump, with 12 inches in the forecast before the weekend. That ski area remains open through April 24, with plenty of snow between now and then.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains snow depths increase the next few days, adding needed depth to the snowpack. Expect 7 inches of snow by the weekend. According to the Open Snow website, the Snowy Range is at 82% of average for this time of year, the same as last week.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of Tuesday, there is a total of 187 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 5-inch increase from last week, but lags behind the 233 inches reported by this time last year.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range are winter-like for the next few days. Temperatures plummet today and struggle to get back up into the 20s by the weekend. More snow falls Friday. Add in some wind, and conditions could be quite difficult for anyone skiing or snowmobiling. By Sunday, the clouds clear out, but winds pick up.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the risk of avalanches persists for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains. The warning rating is “considerable” above and near treeline and “moderate” below treeline. Conditions were rated “low” to start the week, but the new snow and strong winds from today through the rest of the week will cause wind-drifted slabs near ridgetops on easterly slopes.
Expect spring conditions at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230 and nine miles west of Woods Landing. With new snow this week, coverage could be decent, but expect breezy conditions.
Reports are skimpy for the trails off of Highway 130, including the lower elevation routes at Corner Mountain and Barber Lake. Expect thin to bare sections on the trails, but conditions can change quickly with snow expected before the weekend.
The higher-elevation trails out of Green Rock are in good shape, with plenty of snow and a user-packed base. Expect cold, wind and snow the next few days, making it feel like winter again.
Grooming has ended on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. There could be a revival if significant snow falls, but the forecast looks like the Pole Mountain area will see mostly wind, rather than snow.
The multi-use trails are marginal due to icy sections and soft conditions. As the snow melts, bike travel on these trails could result in trail damage. Other options in the Pole Mountain area, especially with all the roads closed to motorized travel, are a better bet.
Snow depths varied this past week across the Medicine Bow National Forest. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 56 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 4-inch increase from last week. The report showed 42 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 1-inch decrease from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 72 inches, the same as last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 81 inches, a 4-inch increase from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 62 inches, a 1-inch increase from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 10 inches of snow, a 3-inch decrease from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Grooming of the trails ended for the season, but there might be enough snow this week to provide decent spring skiing conditions.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Conditions are marginal due to icy patches, but, when it’s cold, the paths could be decent for snowshoeing or even trail running.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Expect marginal conditions, with narrowing of the snow-packed surface on the trails.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Conditions are good; expect new snow before the weekend, with strong breezes. These routes are user-packed.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Winter returns with cold, wind and snow between now and the weekend; avalanche danger is considerable to moderate.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
All ski areas in Wyoming are closed for the season.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 62-inch base; 6 lifts, 124 trails and 86% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 60-inch base; 33 lifts, 184 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 62-inch base; 23 lifts, 147 trails and 92% of terrain open.
Eldora: 30-inch base; 8 lifts, 64 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Keystone: 51-inch base; 14 lifts, 108 trails and 83% of terrain open.
Loveland: 58-inch base; 7 lifts, 85 trails and 90% of terrain open.
Steamboat: Closed for the season.
Vail: 58-inch base; 20 lifts, 213 trails and 54% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 72-inch base; 18 lifts, 147 trails and 88% of terrain open.