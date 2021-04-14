April is a cruel month in Wyoming, at least as far as the weather goes. The wonderful Easter weekend weather is a fading memory. Instead, temperatures this week and into the weekend are forecast to be well below normal. It will be a while before we see a prolonged warmup. Snow is in the forecast with the bulk arriving tomorrow and into the weekend. Amounts could be significant in the high country, but currently there’s no indication it will be anything like the big dump in March. At the lower elevations, snow may fall overnight, but melting with warmer temperatures and prolonged sunlight each day. Expect a good bit of wind coming in from the east to make it seem even nippier, but the breezes could ease by the weekend.
For those still enjoying snow sports, the options include modes that don’t require grooming or otherwise packing down the snow. There’s plenty of Nordic skiing and snowshoeing. Downhill ski areas are closing, but options remain available usually to the end of May. Grooming is over for most snowmobile trails, but certainly there is plenty of snow available for those still wanting to venture out.
Last weekend the Snowy Range Ski Area ended its season. In fact, all ski areas in Wyoming are now closed for the season. As is typical this time of year, there’s still plenty of snow, but skiers tend to opt for other activities as the season wanes and the snow becomes more like mashed potatoes than fluffy powder. The lifts run until April 25 at Winter Park, but their Mary Jane property continues operation through May 9. Snow depths have been slightly below average this season at the resort, but it continues with a 63-inch base and 138 of their 168 runs still open.
The bouts of snow this past week intermixed with sunshine, making for definite spring conditions in the Medicine Bow Mountains. The snowpack is at 101% of normal, a 5% decrease since last week. At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there have been a total of 234 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 2 inch increase from last week, and below the 257 inches reported by this time last year.
Expect a decent dump of snow into the weekend “up top” in the Snowy Range. Amounts could range up to 15 inches while temperatures remain rather nippy for this time of year.
Reports are skimpy for the Chimney Park trails, located nine miles west of Woods Landing. There’s the potential for new snow daily with conditions wavering between almost winter to almost spring. Expect a few bare patches, but overall snow coverage is good.
Similar conditions, with new snow coming and going, are likely on the ski trails off Highway 130: Barber Lake, Little Laramie, Corner Mountain and Libby Creek. Expect slick conditions in the mornings but softening as the day warms up. Bare patches are likely on the lower elevation routes.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “low” at all elevations. There is still a risk when temperatures warm enough to decrease stability on steep, sunny slopes, especially later in the afternoon. Timing is critical with spring conditions. Plan to travel early on slopes as they soften, and then get away as they become wet and unstable.
The grooming season has ended on the Nordic ski trails and the multi-use trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area. The two groomers with the Medicine Bow Nordic Association who kept the ski trails going all winter deserve applause, given the little snow they had to work with this season. Then the big dump came in March, with all the season’s snow coming at once. Road closures made it impossible to start grooming before the snow settled, so conditions were rather rough for a while. The groomers smoothed them out eventually, and the ski season continued a while longer. The bare sections got too much by last weekend, making it difficult to maneuver the grooming gear, so the season came to an end. There’s still skiing, of course, and that could continue at least for a while yet, until the next extended warmup.
For those looking ahead, these trails will not be suitable for regular mountain bikes for quite some time. Getting on them too early only creates trail erosion problems, so be patient and go elsewhere until the trails clear.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 45 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 5-inch decrease from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 60 inches of snow, a 4-inch decrease from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 81 inches of snow, a decrease of 2 inches from a week ago. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 89 inches of snow, a decrease of 4 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 69 inches of snow, a decrease of 3 inches from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 9 inches of snow, a decrease of 5 inches from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Spring conditions. Grooming has ended for the season, but the trails are still skiable, especially with new snow in the forecast.
Pole Mountain Multi-Use Trails: Spring conditions with some open patches on the lower trails. The trails are user-packed now.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Spring conditions with some bare patches. Trails are user-packed.
Snowy Range backcountry ski conditions: Good to very good spring conditions. Trails are user-packed.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Grooming has ceased, but more snow is in the forecast on through the weekend.
Quick Numbers Wyoming Downhill Areas
All Wyoming downhill ski areas are closed for the season.
Colorado Downhill Areas
Arapahoe Basin: 50-inch base; 9 lifts, 118 trails and 81% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 52-inch base; 32 lifts, 175 trails and 94% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 39-inch base; 18 lifts, 125 trails and 79% of terrain open.
Eldora: 62-inch base; 10 lifts, 62 trails and 95% of terrain open.
Keystone: Closed for the season.
Loveland: 54-inch base; 7 lifts, 84 trails and 89% of terrain open.
Steamboat: Closed for the season.
Vail: 42-inch base; 12 lifts, 121 trails and 62% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 63-inch base; 19 lifts, 138 trails and 82% of terrain open.