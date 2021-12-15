It’s been a stutter start to the winter season, but finally snow fell in the mountains of Wyoming and Colorado starting late last week. Amounts varied, but most areas in the high country saw at least a foot of new snow by the weekend. It turned mild and breezy the past couple days, but it’s an active pattern for the next week. Today is likely the windiest day with temperatures dropping as the next front arrives. The mountains should see the bulk of the snow, with occasional flurries through the weekend. Breezes continue to kick up as temperatures remain seasonable for this time of year.
Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area kicked off its season last Friday. Intrepid skiers and snowboarders, lining up for the opening chairlift, braved temperatures in the single digits and a typical Wyoming breeze. Mother Nature stepped up and blanketed the slopes with about a foot of snow the day before the lifts opened. Now the snow guns are going non-stop thanks to the colder temperatures, and more terrain opens as conditions allow.
Grand Targhee also saw some fresh snow with the latest storm, bumping their snow level from 41% to 52% of average for this time of year. More snow is in the forecast, allowing more runs to open soon.
The same is true over Teton Pass at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Snow levels there are at 45% of average, up 6% since last week. Any amount of snow is welcome, but it can’t come soon enough for most powder hounds.
At nearby Snow King Mountain, the Magic Carpet is open, but lifts taking skiers up the mountain will open as soon as conditions allow. This season marks the debut of the Snow King Gondola.
Colorado ski areas and resorts also reaped the benefits of the storm late last week. Steamboat received 18 inches since last Friday and another 14 inches are in the forecast through this Friday. It still has limited terrain, with only 4% of the area open as of yesterday.
Winter Park is fairing slightly better with 10% of skiable terrain open at the start of the week. The forecast is for about 5 inches of new snow before the weekend.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains snow depths increased from 12 to 15 inches by last weekend. According to the Open Snow website, snow depths are now at 87% of average for this time of year.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of Monday there have been a total of 47 inches of snow so far this season according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 15-inch increase from last week, and is not that far behind the 54 inches reported by this time last year.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range improved, but the unrelenting wind created occasional blizzard conditions. More snow is in the forecast starting today and continuing through Friday. There is a break for the weekend with more snow arriving late Sunday. The wind is forecast to vary from 20 to 40 mph in that timeframe, with wind chills well below zero late in the week. Those venturing out should be prepared for harsh conditions.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “moderate” at all elevations. The new snow is atop a thin base of old, weak snow. Give steep terrain a wide buffer and especially avoid areas where wind slabs are thick and stiff. Sheltered areas and slopes less than about 30 degrees with no steep terrain above offer the safest riding and skiing options.
Approximately 12 inches of snow fell on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230, and a few skiers were out on the trails with the new snow through the weekend. The same is true on the Medicine Bow Rail Trail from the Woods Creek Trailhead. Skiing there is good, although patches of wind-scoured trail persist. The key is to use the rock skis where hitting a few rocks or logs is no big deal.
Grooming has yet to start on the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area, but at least there is some snow coverage thanks to the storm late last week. The multi-use trails are in the same condition, with a skiff of snow, but with some deeper patches in drifted areas. Snowbikers report great conditions, since those bikes don’t require a lot of snow.
As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 21 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 3-inch increase from last week. The report showed 22 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 9-inch increase from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 36 inches, an increase of 16 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 42 inches, a 17-inch increase from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 38 inches, a 14-inch increase from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 4 inches of snow, a 3-inch increase from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Snow is very thin and patchy. Grooming has yet to start for the season.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Riders are getting out on snowbikes and on foot. Snow depth is minimal but just fine for non-skiing option.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Expect marginal to fair conditions with 12 inches of snow falling late last week.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Conditions are fair, but improving with 15 inches of snow last week.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Wind and snow is in the forecast for the high country. Avoid steep terrain due to potential avalanche hazard.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming Downhill Areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 36-inch base; 3 lifts, 6 trails and 18% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: Opens Dec. 17
Grand Targhee: 44-inch base; 4 lifts, 54 trails and 57% of terrain open.
Hogadon: Opens Dec. 19 if conditions allow
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 34-inch base; 4 lifts, 7 trails and 5% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: Open TBA
Snow King: Magic Carpet beginner lift open. Others will open as conditions allow
White Pine: TBA
Colorado Downhill Areas
Arapahoe Basin: 27-inch base; 4 lifts, 12 trails and 8% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 24-inch base; 11 lifts, 18 trails and 10% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 27-inch base; 11 lifts, 58 trails and 37% of terrain open.
Eldora: 18-inch base; 5 lifts, 15 trails and 25% of terrain open.
Keystone: 19-inch base; 10 lifts, 15 trails and 12% of terrain open.
Loveland: 22-inch base; 6 lifts, 13 trails and 14% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 23-inch base; 3 lifts, 6 trails and 4% of terrain open.
Vail: 31-inch base; 11 lifts, 45 trails and 23% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 21-inch base; 7 lifts, 16 trails and 10% of terrain open.