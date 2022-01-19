After a quiet and mild start to the week, a cold front arrives today, bringing a chance for flurries and cooler temperatures. It is a quick pass, the first signal of an active pattern coming into the area. Temperatures increase slightly before a second wave arrives Friday, packing a little more punch, with increased moisture, but warmer temperatures. There won’t be any big dump of snow, but at least there’s a chance for some powder refreshing the slopes by the weekend. With the fronts coming in, breezes pick up. That occurs late Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks to be a good one, with slightly warmer temperatures, blue skies and breezes easing Saturday, but picking up again Sunday.
Conditions at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area are very good to excellent. The snow park is open, offering a chance for the daring to ride rails and fly into the air off jumps. Fresh powder got scarce, with only one inch of new snow reported in the past five days. The forecast is for about 9 inches by the middle of next week.
The snow spigots turned off in the northwest corner of the state, as well. Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass, saw no new snow the past five days. The forecast is for 8 inches through next week. On the plus side, even with the dearth of snow recently, their snowpack is at 101% of average for this time of year.
Skiers at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort also enjoyed clear skies, with no snow in the last five days. Only 6 inches is forecast to fall over the next 10 days. The area is now at 103% of average snowpack for this point of the season, a slight drop from last week.
The break in snowfall also hit Colorado this past week. Steamboat saw only 3 inches of snow the past five days, with 7 inches in the forecast for the next 10 days. Winter Park saw 6 inches of snow the past few days, with 7 inches in the forecast yet this week and into the following week.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains, snow depths dropped slightly with all the clear skies and warm temperatures. According to the Open Snow website, the Snowy Range is now at 123% of average for this time of year, a 12 percentage point decrease from last week.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of Tuesday, there was a total of 129 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 5-inch increase from last week, and well past the 97 inches reported by this time last year.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range are very good, although fresh fluff is scarce, except where wind action causes drifting. About 6 inches could fall Thursday into Friday, accompanied by low winds. It should be clear through the weekend.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “low” at all elevations. There are fewer places to trigger a large avalanche, but the opportunity still lurks where old, weak snow from the early season persists close to the ground. The risk decreases when the snow depth is consistently greater than 5 feet.
Conditions are very good at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230 and nine miles west of Woods Landing. The trails are user-packed, but with enough traffic to establish a good single-track path on all trails. Off the packed path, the snow is soft and about 30 inches deep.
The trails off of Highway 130, including the lower-elevation routes at Corner Mountain and Barber Lake, have good coverage, in spite of the lack of new snow over the past week. The higher-elevation trails out of Green Rock are in excellent shape, with plenty of snow and a user-packed base.
The snow is holding at the Happy Jack Recreation Area, but the base remains thin. The Nordic trails are groomed daily, with the recent addition of classic tracks on most routes. Expect a lot of activity and traffic at the Tie City Trailhead on Friday and Saturday with the Laramie High Nordic team’s home meet. Buses use the parking lot, making minimal availability for other users. The races start at 1 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
Meanwhile, over at the Happy Jack Trailhead, activity picks up on Sunday with the Snow Dawg fat bike race, put on by Laramie BikeNet. Donations support grooming of the trails for winter use. The race starts at 8 a.m. and closes by noon, and is open to Laramie BikeNet members only.
Hard-pack conditions make for fast downhills, but hard landings for sledding on the old ski hill at the Happy Jack Trailhead. Parking could be tight Sunday with the fat bike race.
Snow depths decreased across the Medicine Bow National Forest. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 50 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 7-inch decrease from last week. The report showed 45 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 6-inch decrease from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 60 inches, a decrease of 6 inches from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 73 inches, a 7-inch decrease from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 59 inches, a 6-inch decrease from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 12 inches of snow, a 4-inch decrease from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Trails are groomed daily for skate and classic styles. Coverage is good, but snow depth is thin.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Conditions are excellent, with a well-groomed base on the entire fat bike complex, open to all non-motorized forms of travel.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Very good to excellent conditions on trails that are user-packed.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Conditions are excellent, with very good coverage. Trails are user-packed with a good base.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: There’s plenty of snow, but fresh powder will be scarce. Avalanche danger is low.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 80-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: Open Friday-Monday. No snow report available.
Grand Targhee: 74-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 20-inch base; 2 lifts, 4 trails and 14% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 71-inch base; 13 lifts, 125 trails and 95% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: Open Friday-Sunday. No snow report available.
Sleeping Giant: Open Friday-Sunday. No snow report available.
Snow King: 24-inch base; 4 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
White Pine: 28-inch base; 2 lifts, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 50-inch base; 9 lifts, 97 trails and 67% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 44-inch base; 35 lifts, 152 trails and 81% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 48-inch base; 21 lifts, 147 trails and 93% of terrain open.
Eldora: 30-inch base; 10 lifts, 46 trails and 71% of terrain open.
Keystone: 36-inch base; 20 lifts, 86 trails and 67% of terrain open.
Loveland: 44-inch base; 9 lifts, 73 trails and 63% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 79-inch base; 15 lifts, 168 trails and 99% of terrain open.
Vail: 49-inch base; 26 lifts, 196 trails and 62% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 53-inch base; 23 lifts, 149 trails and 89% of terrain open.