The blast of snow Tuesday came with chilly temperatures. Another quick storm arrives tonight into Thursday, but brings only light snow. Blue skies arrive in time for a rather pleasant weekend. Looking ahead to the middle of next week, heavier snows return by Tuesday. A polar vortex could also make it into Wyoming, making for some nippy temperatures by late next week. Get outside this weekend and enjoy the relative warmth, since colder and snowy weather is on the way.
Conditions at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area are very good, with some welcome fresh snow to add a little cushioning to the slopes. This week could be a repeat of the last one, with snow in the forecast Thursday, then clearing through the weekend. The forecast is for about 4 inches before the weekend and then clear skies until next Tuesday, when the snow returns.
Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass, saw 6 inches of snow the past five days. The next few days will be mostly snow-free, but the snow returns with 9 inches in the forecast by the middle of next week.
Skiers at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort also saw only modest amounts of new snow, with 6 inches the last five days. That same amount is forecast to fall over the next 10 days. The area is now at 96% of average snowpack for this point of the season, a drop from last week.
Fresh snow comes and goes in Colorado, too, between now and the weekend. Steamboat saw 5 inches of snow the last five days, with 7 inches in the forecast for the next 10 days. Winter Park saw 4 inches of snow the past few days, and should see about that amount by the weekend. Then blue skies reign until Tuesday, when the snow returns.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains, snow depths dropped slightly, with intermittent snowfall over the past week. According to the Open Snow website, the Snowy Range is now at 118% of average for this time of year, a 5 percentage point decrease from last week.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of Tuesday, there was a total of 134 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 5-inch increase from last week, and well past the 105 inches reported by this time last year.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range are very good and should be even better with the few inches of new snow Tuesday and again tonight. After that, blue skies prevail, offering a great weekend to enjoy all that snow. Breezes kick up Friday and Saturday, but ease Sunday.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report generally safe avalanche conditions for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains. The warning rating is “low” at all elevations. This doesn’t mean it’s impossible to trigger an avalanche. Keep an eye out for thin, wind-drifted slabs at upper elevations on easterly facing slopes. Look for smooth pillows of snow or cracking at the surface to identify potentially hazardous conditions.
Conditions are very good at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230 and nine miles west of Woods Landing. The trails have not been groomed yet this season, but enough users have packed a good singletrack on most trails. For those opting to enjoy the trails with their canine companion, the route gets quite soft on the loops farthest from the trailhead. It can be slow going for smaller dogs.
The trails off of Highway 130, including the lower-elevation routes at Corner Mountain and Barber Lake, have good coverage and are well packed by users. The higher-elevation trails out of Green Rock are in excellent shape, with plenty of snow and a user-packed base. The Green Rock trailhead parking lot is plowed for non-motorized users.
The snow is good at the Happy Jack Recreation Area, but the base remains thin. The Nordic trails are groomed daily for both skate and classic techniques. This Sunday marks the first session of the Wee Ski and Kid Ski programs. Expect crowded conditions around the Tie City Trailhead from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The classes run every Sunday for the next four weeks.
The Happy Jack multi-use trails are in great shape. These trails offer an excellent option for those heading out via snowbike or snowshoes. Using the Happy Jack Trailhead is recommended for these modes, especially on weekends. This is also the location to access the nearby sledding area on the old ski hill. Conditions there are good.
Snow depths remained steady across the Medicine Bow National Forest. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reported 49 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 1-inch decrease from last week. The report showed 45 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, the same as last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 59 inches, a decrease of 1 inch from last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reported 72 inches, a 1-inch decrease from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 62 inches, a 3-inch increase from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 11 inches of snow, a 1 inch decrease from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Trails are groomed daily for skate and classic styles. Coverage is good, but snow depth is thin.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Conditions are excellent, with a well-groomed base, open to all non-motorized forms of travel.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Very good conditions on trails that are user-packed.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Conditions are excellent with very good coverage. Trails are user-packed with a good base.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: There’s plenty of snow, but fresh powder could get scarce by the weekend. Avalanche danger is low.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming downhill areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 80-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: Open Friday-Monday. No snow report available.
Grand Targhee: 76-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Hogadon: Open Wednesday-Sunday. No snow report available.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 70-inch base; 13 lifts, 124 trails and 95% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: Open Friday-Sunday. No snow report available.
Sleeping Giant: Open Friday-Sunday. No snow report available.
Snow King: 23-inch base; 4 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
White Pine: 16-inch base; 2 lifts, 27 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado downhill areas
Arapahoe Basin: 50-inch base; 9 lifts, 121 trails and 83% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 44-inch base; 35 lifts, 174 trails and 87% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 43-inch base; 23 lifts, 149 trails and 94% of terrain open.
Eldora: 30-inch base; 10 lifts, 52 trails and 80% of terrain open.
Keystone: 35-inch base; 20 lifts, 105 trails and 81% of terrain open.
Loveland: 43-inch base; 9 lifts, 75 trails and 80% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 76-inch base; 15 lifts, 168 trails and 94% of terrain open.
Vail: 48-inch base; 26 lifts, 196 trails and 72% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 53-inch base; 19 lifts, 150 trails and 89% of terrain open.