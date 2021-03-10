Get ready for weather whiplash. After a weekend of balmy temperatures, mild breezes and plenty of blue sky, the forecast today and into the weekend is drastically different. We’ll get a one-two punch with one storm that arrived late Tuesday and continues through today, and the other moving in by Friday and possibly sticking around for a few days.
This first storm is just the warmup act with the big show coming with the second storm. The second storm could be significant, although it’s far enough out yet that snow amounts are uncertain. It is setting up to be a classic March upslope storm that is slow-moving, giving plenty of time for precipitation to drop. In this case, temperatures will be as much as 25 to 30 degrees below average, so that moisture will definitely be white.
The slopes at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area saw just an inch of new snow over the past five days, with sunshine and warm temperatures making it feel a lot like spring. That changed. The forecast calls for 19 inches of snow by Saturday, and continuing through the weekend.
Blue sky was the norm in northwest Wyoming this past week, too. More snow is in the forecast with the next round of storms, but for once, this area isn’t in the crosshairs of the eye of the storm. Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass, is forecast to see 3 inches of new snow by Saturday, the same as Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
The storm arriving by Friday is expected to deliver a return to winter in Colorado, as well. Winter Park is forecast to see 16 inches by Saturday, and Steamboat should see about 10 inches of new fluff.
Blue skies and warm temperatures resulted in just a dusting of snow in the Medicine Bow Mountains this past week. The snowpack dropped to 105% of normal, a decrease of 6% from last week. At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 178 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 1-inch increase from last week. This is still well behind the 240 inches reported by this time last year, but ahead of the 158 inches reported by this time in 2018.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range were good last weekend, but they turned slushy by mid-afternoon in exposed areas. Expect that to change significantly, with plenty of snow and cold temperatures starting today and into the weekend.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “low” at all elevations. Wet avalanches are possible at lower elevations, but cloud cover and wind at the upper elevations keep the snowpack cool and minimize the hazards. Keep an eye on avalanche ratings with the upcoming weekend storm. Risk levels could increase quickly.
Backcountry skiers report outstanding conditions heading out from the Green Rock Trailhead off of Highway 130. A touch of new snow kept conditions from becoming too crusty or slushy. Expect a return to winter conditions by the weekend.
Snow depths have diminished on the Barber Lake Trail and at the lower elevation trails at Corner Mountain, thanks to the warm temperatures. Expect a rebound as winter returns.
Conditions remain very good on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. Skiers reported a dusting of new snow atop a 20-inch base. These trails are user-packed, but receive fairly high traffic, providing a well-packed base.
Just when things were looking up on Pole Mountain between Laramie and Cheyenne, the snow spigots shut off last weekend. The storm arriving late Thursday into the weekend has the potential to create upslope conditions, which can bring big dumps to this area.
Daily grooming continues for Nordic skiers on the trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area, but multiple thin and bare areas cropped up by the end of last weekend. Constantly changing spring conditions exist, but that could change to actual snow and winter by the start of the weekend.
The multi-use trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area saw a lot of use last Saturday with the Chubby Chaser snowbike race. Conditions were excellent early in the day, but turned rather sloppy by afternoon. New snow is in the forecast and, if it materializes, grooming of these trails for all non-motorized users will continue for a while yet. Trail runners and hikers should stick to these trails and avoid the groomed Nordic ski trails, since divots are hard to smooth over this time of year.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 49 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 7-inch decrease from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 60 inches of snow, a 7-inch decrease from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 72 inches of snow, a decrease of 8 inches from a week ago. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 92 inches of snow, a decrease of 10 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 73 inches of snow, a decrease of 10 inches from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 10 inches of snow, a decrease of 2 inches from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Spring conditions, with thin and even bare areas appearing. Trails are smoothed and groomed daily as conditions allow.
Pole Mountain Multi-Use Trails: Conditions are good early in the day for snowbiking and snowshoeing, but turn soft with the warm weather. Conditions could improve with snow in the forecast.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Excellent conditions, with a dusting of new snow and a 20-inch base. Trails are user-packed, with no recent grooming.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Very good conditions at the higher elevations, where clouds and breezes keep the snow cool. Expect plenty of new snow by the weekend.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are good, but could improve with the return to winter conditions bringing new powder to the area. Watch for possible increases in avalanche danger with the new snow.
Quick Numbers Wyoming Downhill Areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 82-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 runs and 100% of terrain open.
Grand Targhee: 105-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 15-inch base; 2 lifts, 28 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 100-inch base; 13 lifts, 118 trails and 89% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 72-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Snow King: 50-inch base; 4 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado Downhill Areas
Arapahoe Basin: 47-inch base; 9 lifts, 134 trails and 92% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 47-inch base; 32 lifts, 172 trails and 92% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 40-inch base; 23 lifts, 146 trails and 92% of terrain open.
Eldora: 50-inch base; 10 lifts, 65 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Keystone: 40-inch base; 20 lifts, 121 trails and 94% of terrain open.
Loveland: 47-inch base; 10 lifts, 81 trails and 86% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 73-inch base; 17 lifts, 169 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Vail: 51-inch base; 30 lifts, 195 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 60-inch base; 20 lifts, 166 trails and 100% of terrain open.