Last weekend’s storm was certainly one for the record books. The digging out continues, with a few snow flurries and cold temperatures lingering today. Those should clear out and give way to a dry, warming trend to end the week and into Saturday.
Enjoy the warmer weather, since a cold front arrives late Saturday into Sunday. With it comes a mix of snow and rain at the lower elevations, and snow in the mountains. After last weekend’s storm, it’ll take a lot to make an impression. The one this weekend will hardly register a blip in comparison, but expect enough snow by the end of the weekend to create travel hazards. The next significant storm is expected next week.
The big dump arrived at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area, with nearly three feet blanketing the slopes by the end of the blizzard. The trick was getting to the slopes initially, but now plan ahead to reserve a lift ticket. The ski area is sold out the rest of the week, with availability starting March 22.
While southeast Wyoming and the Colorado Front Range were getting pounded, snowfall in northwest Wyoming amounted to barely a few inches. Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass, saw just 2 inches of snow since last weekend, but another 11 inches are expected by Saturday. Similarly, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort saw just 1 inch of snow over the weekend, with 7 inches in the forecast by the weekend. They needed the breather after their snowy February, but stormy weather returns next week.
Colorado ski resorts also benefited from the big snow. Winter Park fared well, with 21 inches of snow and another 5 inches expected by Saturday. Steamboat saw 10 inches with the storm, and is forecast to see another 4 inches by the weekend.
The Medicine Bow Mountains got hammered during the big blizzard. The snowpack increased to 115% of normal, an increase of 10% from last week. At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, a total of 186 inches of snow was reported just before the blizzard by Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is an 8-inch increase from last week, but there has been no update since all the snow fell last weekend. Expect the total to jump up significantly.
Reports on conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range are skimpy, since access has been limited due to road closures. Likely conditions are outstanding, as long as temperatures remain on the cool side. Cloud cover also helps keep all that fluff light. It’s that time of year when snow can quickly turn to the consistency of mashed potatoes as temperatures and sun intensity increases.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “moderate” at all elevations. That rating is down from the “considerable” rating Monday. Avalanche conditions remain dangerous due to the large upslope storm. Any steep slope with more than 2 feet of recent storm snow is suspect. Use extra caution when seeing cracking or collapsing.
There are no recent reports from backcountry skiers heading out from the Green Rock Trailhead off of Highway 130, but expect outstanding conditions. The going will likely be tough until enough skiers pack down a good path.
Snow depths took a big leap on the Barber Lake Trail and at the lower elevation trails at Corner Mountain. Expect good coverage, although conditions could get slushy with the warmer weather to end the week and start the weekend.
Conditions should be outstanding as well on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. These trails are user-packed, so the going might be slow until enough people get out on skis and snowshoes to pack the snow. Expect at least 16 inches of new snow from the storm.
After a season of waiting for a big dump with an upslope storm, it came in the nick of time for the Nordic ski trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. The drainage basin that includes this maze of trails went from a dismal 31% all the way to 73% with this storm. Due to road closures, grooming and packing was delayed, but expect excellent conditions by the weekend.
Grooming on the multi-use trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area likewise will take a little time. Typically when the trails are first packed they are quite soft. This makes them less than ideal for snowbiking, but primo routes for those on snowshoes. Likely, the trails will be packed with a decent base by the weekend for those hoping to hop on a snowbike. Keep the tire pressure very low when conditions are especially soft.
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 77 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 28-inch increase from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 86 inches of snow, a 26-inch increase from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 108 inches of snow, an increase of 36 inches from a week ago. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 112 inches of snow, an increase of 20 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 89 inches of snow, an increase of 16 inches from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 30 inches of snow, an increase of 20 inches from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Expect excellent conditions by late in the week and into the weekend, once grooming is underway.
Pole Mountain Multi-Use Trails: Conditions should be excellent by later in the week and into the weekend, once grooming is underway.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Excellent conditions; expect 1 to 2 feet of new snow that is user-packed.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Expect outstanding conditions, especially if cloud cover keeps the temperature on the cool side; expect 1 to 3 feet of snow, depending on wind action.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Conditions are expected to be outstanding, but be aware of increased avalanche danger with the dump of new snow; use extra caution on steep terrain.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming Downhill Areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 94-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 runs and 100% of terrain open.
Grand Targhee: 104-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 15-inch base; 2 lifts, 28 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 96-inch base; 13 lifts, 117 trails and 88% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 80-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open
Snow King: 50-inch base; 4 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado Downhill Areas
Arapahoe Basin: 56-inch base; 9 lifts, 134 trails and 92% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 54-inch base; 34 lifts, 178 trails and 95% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 46-inch base; 23 lifts, 141 trails and 89% of terrain open.
Eldora: 55-inch base; 10 lifts, 65 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Keystone: 48-inch base; 20 lifts, 121 trails and 94% of terrain open.
Loveland: 54-inch base; 10 lifts, 83 trails and 88% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 74-inch base; 17 lifts, 169 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Vail: 57-inch base; 30 lifts, 195 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 72-inch base; 20 lifts, 166 trails and 99% of terrain open.