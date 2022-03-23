It’s officially spring, but that doesn’t mean a lot around here. The weather can bring about anything. After cold, snow and wind to start the week, the bout of winter moves out. This weekend looks downright delightful, and will certainly trigger some spring fever. The next round of cold and moisture arrives early next week, but the crystal ball is cloudy on the intensity and where it might hit. A more robust wintery blast is likely on or just after April Fools' Day.
Only a few inches of snow arrived the past five days at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area. Sunshine should be the main ingredient this weekend, with the next round of snow arriving early next week. For those wanting to test their mettle, there’s ski racing sponsored by the Snowy Range Ski Club on Saturday. All skiers and riders are welcome, with registration in the lodge and the race starting at 10 a.m.
Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass, got dumped on, with 19 inches of snow the last few days. The skies clear there, too, for a few days before snow returns early next week. The area is at 73% of average for this time of year, an increase of 2% since last week.
Skiers on the east side of Teton Pass at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort will also see plenty of sunshine, at least through the weekend. The ski area was hit with 7 inches of snow on Monday, so a little sunshine is likely welcome.
Ski areas in Colorado saw fresh snow this last week, as well. Steamboat received 8 inches of snow to start the week, but should see mostly sunshine through the weekend. Winter Park received 15 inches of snow over the past five days, but sunshine is on the way, at least until the start of next week.
In the Medicine Bow Mountains snow depths increased this past week. According to the Open Snow website, the Snowy Range is at 91% of average for this time of year, a 1% increase from last week.
At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, as of yesterday there was a total of 175 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is a 3-inch increase from last week, but lags behind the 190 inches reported by this time last year.
Conditions “up top” in the Snowy Range should be outstanding for those looking for sunshine and spring conditions. Expect a crusty surface to start the day, getting slushy by the middle of the day in exposed areas.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the risk of avalanches persists for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains. The warning rating is “moderate” at all elevations. The greatest risk is on northerly and east-facing slopes, where weak layers are buried one to three feet deep in the snowpack. Safer riding and skiing is on slopes less than about 30 degrees that do not have steep terrain above.
Conditions are good at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230 and nine miles west of Woods Landing. Spring has sprung, with crusty conditions to start the day. The trick is to get on the trails about mid-morning, as the snow softens, but before it turns to slush.
The trails off of Highway 130, including the lower elevation routes at Corner Mountain and Barber Lake, have good coverage. Expect crusty conditions to start the day, but softening as the day progresses. Likely bare patches, especially in exposed areas, are starting to appear.
The higher elevation trails out of Green Rock are in excellent shape, with plenty of snow and a user-packed base. Sunshine and mostly mild temperatures are forecast through the weekend.
The snow is good at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. Expect spring conditions with slick and crusty hard-pack snow to start the day. By mid-morning, conditions soften and even turn slushy. The next decent snowfall arrives early next week. Grooming continues for both skate and classic skiing. Those looking for hiking trails should avoid the groomed trails this time of year, when footprints can leave significant divots in the soft base.
The multi-use trails are also showing the change of the season, with a solid surface, although icy, to start the day. For those on snowbikes, it’s best to get out early before the snow softens and turns slushy.
Snow depths decreased slightly this past week across the Medicine Bow National Forest. As of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring station reports 57 inches at Brooklyn Lake, a 3-inch decrease from last week. The report showed 52 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, a 3-inch decrease from last week. The report at Sand Lake on the north end of the Medicine Bow Mountains is 71 inches, the same as last week. The measuring station at Medicine Bow Peak, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 82 inches, a 2-inch decrease from last week. At North French Creek, on the western side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, the reported snow depth is 69 inches, a 4-inch decrease from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 21 inches of snow, the same as last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Conditions are good, with spring conditions; expect hard-pan to start the day and turning slushy as temperatures rise by midday.
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Multi-use trails: Conditions are good for snowbiking and snowshoeing, but it’s best to get out early in the day.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Good conditions, with some wind-scoured hard-pack in exposed areas. There’s better snow coverage in the trees. These trails are user-packed.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Conditions are very good; expect plenty of sunshine through the weekend. These routes are user-packed.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: New snow arrived to start the week, but sunshine is in store through the weekend; avalanche danger is moderate.
Quick Numbers
Wyoming Downhill Areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 80-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Antelope Butte: Open Friday through Monday; no snow report available.
Grand Targhee: 93-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 85% of terrain open.
Hogadon: Open Wednesday through Sunday; no snow report available.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 84-inch base; 13 lifts, 118 trails and 90% of terrain open.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge: Open Friday through Sunday; no snow report available.
Sleeping Giant: Closed for the season.
Snow King: 32-inch base; 6 lifts, 38 trails and 100% of terrain open.
White Pine: 12-inch base; 2 lifts, 25 trails and 93% of terrain open.
Colorado Downhill Areas
Arapahoe Basin: 60-inch base; 9 lifts, 141 trails and 97% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 60-inch base; 33 lifts, 187 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 59-inch base; 23 lifts, 150 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Eldora: 30-inch base; 10 lifts, 59 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Keystone: 51-inch base; 20 lifts, 130 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Loveland: 56-inch base; 10 lifts, 91 trails and 97% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 93-inch base; 15 lifts, 168 trails and 99% of terrain open.
Vail: 64-inch base; 26 lifts, 267 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 72-inch base; 19 lifts, 162 trails and 96% of terrain open.