Expect cool and unsettled weather from today through Saturday. Snow comes and goes, mostly falling in the mountains. No big storm is expected. Temperatures will be cooler than normal until late in the weekend. Then there is a warmup that arrives Sunday and continues early next week. Unsettled weather is typical this time of year, and results in snow conditions that not only change from day to day, but sometimes by the hour. Slick and icy conditions generally greet the day, softening when the sun shines. If it keeps shining, conditions often turn wet and sloppy, making the snow turn the consistency of mashed potatoes. Such is spring in Wyoming, where the weather is somewhat schizophrenic.
There’ve been a few welcome snow bouts at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area, and more are in the forecast, off and on through Saturday. The forecast is for another 15 inches of snow before the skies clear late Saturday.
Snow returned to northwest Wyoming after a brief lull. Grand Targhee, on the west side of Teton Pass, saw 25 inches of snow since the weekend, with another 11 inches in the forecast by Saturday. Jackson Hole Mountain Resort received 15 inches of snow since the weekend, and is forecast to enjoy another 10 inches by the weekend.
Colorado ski resorts also saw flurries since last weekend, with continued bouts of snow, off and on, heading into the weekend. Winter Park reported 11 inches of snow since the weekend and is forecast to see another 11 inches by Saturday. Steamboat saw 5 inches since last weekend, and is forecast to receive another 7 inches by the weekend.
The snow from the big dump has settled in the Medicine Bow Mountains with the warmer temperatures last weekend. The snowpack is at 114% of normal, a decrease of 1% from last week. At Keystone, near Rob Roy Reservoir, there has been a total of 218 inches of snow so far this season, according to Don Day Jr. at www.dayweather.com. This is an increase of 32 inches since before the big storm. This is running behind the 245 inches by this time last year, but ahead of the 204 inches reported in 2019.
A few inches of snow fell the last couple days “up top” in the Snowy Range. That should provide a bit of cushioning on the rather hard-packed snow surface. Reports indicate conditions are rather rough, due primarily to high use in the area.
Personnel at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center report the avalanche danger for the southern Wyoming and northern Colorado mountains is rated “low” at all elevations. Small avalanches are possible on steep, north- to east-facing slopes due to freshly drifted snow. In areas with a shallow snowpack, with a depth less than 3 feet, there is the potential to trigger an avalanche that breaks at the ground. Very steep, rocky slopes with stiff layers in the middle of the snowpack are the most suspect.
There are no recent reports from backcountry skiers heading out from the Green Rock Trailhead off of Highway 130, but expect outstanding conditions early in the day for crust skiing. The going could turn soggy as the day progresses, especially if skies are clear.
Coverage is still good on the Barber Lake Trail and at the lower elevation trails at Corner Mountain. These trails are user-packed ,with enough use to pack down a decent base. With the warmer weather, expect bare areas to start appearing.
Conditions are good, but crusty on the trails at Chimney Park, off of Highway 230. The new snow in the forecast from now until Saturday could help provide a soft surface and improve conditions into the weekend.
The big storm dumped 1 to 2 feet of snow on the trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area. Due to road closures, grooming was delayed for several days. By the time access was possible, the snow had settled, making grooming particularly difficult on both the Nordic ski trails and the multi-use trails.
The two-person crew with the Medicine Bow Nordic Association has worked daily to smooth the snow and pack it down for Nordic skiing. Those efforts are sometimes made more difficult by hikers and walkers leaving significant footprints on the trails. This time of year, such divots and “post-holes” are difficult to fill in and smooth over. While grooming for skiing continues, those opting to hike are encouraged to utilize other routes.
Some of those “other routes” could be the multi-use trails, also at Happy Jack. Several of the trails were packed, but other routes remain in their natural state due to the heavy and dense nature of the snow. The groomer reported conditions were like “surfing through mashed potatoes.”
The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service snow measuring stations report 59 inches of snow at Cinnabar Park, an 18-inch decrease from last week. The station at Brooklyn Lake reports 71 inches of snow, a 15-inch decrease from last week. On the north end of the range, the station at Sand Lake shows 90 inches of snow, a decrease of 18 inches from a week ago. The station at Medicine Bow, at an elevation of 10,500 feet, reports 99 inches of snow, a decrease of 18 inches from last week. The station at North French Creek, on the west side of the Medicine Bow Mountains, reports 76 inches of snow, a decrease of 13 inches from last week. The Crow Creek station on Pole Mountain shows 23 inches of snow, a decrease of 7 inches from last week.
Cross-country skiing
Pole Mountain/Happy Jack Recreation Area Nordic ski trails: Spring conditions with crusty and icy surfaces early, but softening as the day progresses. Daily grooming continues.
Pole Mountain Multi-Use Trails: Conditions are good on the trails that were packed after the big storm. Other routes remain unpacked and suitable primarily for those on snowshoes.
Chimney Park Nordic ski trails: Very good spring conditions. User-packed trails with good coverage.
Snowy Range backcountry conditions: Expect outstanding crust skiing early in the day. Likely turning soft and slushy, especially on clear days.
Snowmobile conditions
Snowy Range: Expect spring conditions with slick surfaces early in the day, turning soft and slushy as the day warms.
Quick Numbers Wyoming Downhill Areas
Snowy Range Ski Area: 95-inch base; 5 lifts, 33 runs and 100% of terrain open.
Grand Targhee: 107-inch base; 5 lifts, 95 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Hogadon: 15-inch base; 2 lifts, 28 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort: 96-inch base; 13 lifts, 117 trails and 88% of terrain open.
Sleeping Giant: 80-inch base; 3 lifts, 49 trails and 100% of terrain open
Snow King: 40-inch base; 3 lifts, 33 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Colorado Downhill Areas
Arapahoe Basin: 59-inch base; 9 lifts, 135 trails and 93% of terrain open.
Breckenridge: 56-inch base; 33 lifts, 178 trails and 95% of terrain open.
Copper Mountain: 49-inch base; 23 lifts, 147 trails and 93% of terrain open.
Eldora: 59-inch base; 10 lifts, 65 trails and 100% of terrain open.
Keystone: 53-inch base; 20 lifts, 121 trails and 94% of terrain open.
Loveland: 62-inch base; 10 lifts, 84 trails and 89% of terrain open.
Steamboat: 77-inch base; 17 lifts, 169 trails and 98% of terrain open.
Vail: 52-inch base; 22 lifts, 150 trails and 90% of terrain open.
Winter Park: 79-inch base; 19 lifts, 165 trails and 99% of terrain open.