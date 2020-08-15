Kids race each other across the soccer field during the TOPSoccer program Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at North Cheyenne Community Park in Cheyenne. The program, organized by the Cheyenne Soccer Club, is meant to foster physical, mental and emotional growth for children with disabilities through soccer. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Levi Wilson, 3, chases after his soccer ball during the TOPSoccer program Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at North Cheyenne Community Park in Cheyenne. The program, organized by the Cheyenne Soccer Club, is meant to foster physical, mental and emotional growth for children with disabilities through soccer. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Elayna Moreno, 3, dribbles a soccer ball while running across the field during the TOPSoccer program Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at North Cheyenne Community Park in Cheyenne. The program, organized by the Cheyenne Soccer Club, is meant to foster physical, mental and emotional growth for children with disabilities through soccer. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Ashton Ellison smiles and receives a high five after scoring a goal during the TOPSoccer program Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at North Cheyenne Community Park in Cheyenne. The program, organized by the Cheyenne Soccer Club, is meant to foster physical, mental and emotional growth for children with disabilities through soccer. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Macy Oligschlager dribbles a soccer ball through cones during the TOPSoccer program Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at North Cheyenne Community Park in Cheyenne. The program, organized by the Cheyenne Soccer Club, is meant to foster physical, mental and emotional growth for children with disabilities through soccer. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Doran Jaure sprints across the field after his soccer ball during the TOPSoccer program Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at North Cheyenne Community Park in Cheyenne. The program, organized by the Cheyenne Soccer Club, is meant to foster physical, mental and emotional growth for children with disabilities through soccer. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Peyton Hamilton smiles while running onto the field during the TOPSoccer program Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at North Cheyenne Community Park in Cheyenne. The program, organized by the Cheyenne Soccer Club, is meant to foster physical, mental and emotional growth for children with disabilities through soccer. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Elayna Moreno, 3, left, and Adelyn Bangert, 4, race across the field while dribbling their soccer balls during the TOPSoccer program Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at North Cheyenne Community Park in Cheyenne. The program, organized by the Cheyenne Soccer Club, is meant to foster physical, mental and emotional growth for children with disabilities through soccer. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Laramie County Community College men’s soccer assistant coach Brian Longbottom, center, organizes players before starting a game during the TOPSoccer program Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at North Cheyenne Community Park in Cheyenne. The program, organized by the Cheyenne Soccer Club, is meant to foster physical, mental and emotional growth for children with disabilities through soccer. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Doran Jaure, center, dribbles his soccer ball while weaving around others during the TOPSoccer program Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at North Cheyenne Community Park in Cheyenne. The program, organized by the Cheyenne Soccer Club, is meant to foster physical, mental and emotional growth for children with disabilities through soccer. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Adelyn Bangert, 4, left, and Elayna Moreno, 3, reach to grab their soccer balls before positioning themselves to race across the field during the TOPSoccer program Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at North Cheyenne Community Park in Cheyenne. The program, organized by the Cheyenne Soccer Club, is meant to foster physical, mental and emotional growth for children with disabilities through soccer. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
North Cheyenne Community Park could have easily been the most joyful place in the capital city for three evenings during this bizarre summer of 2020.
In what is usually a six- to eight-week season, the Cheyenne Soccer Club held its version of the TOPSoccer program this summer, but for only three weeks. It was the fifth season CSC partnered with the one-night-a-week program, although this season was limited because of COVID-19.