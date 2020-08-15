North Cheyenne Community Park could have easily been the most joyful place in the capital city for three evenings during this bizarre summer of 2020.

In what is usually a six- to eight-week season, the Cheyenne Soccer Club held its version of the TOPSoccer program this summer, but for only three weeks. It was the fifth season CSC partnered with the one-night-a-week program, although this season was limited because of COVID-19.

